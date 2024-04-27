SUN (Sunrisers) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SUN 55 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and The Blaze will meet in the 10th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Chelmsford on April 27, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Sunrisers finished 4th in the previous season of the competition. They missed the play-offs by a single win. They started their campaign this season with a win over Western Storm. But that did not last long as they lost the next game against the Thunder. With that, they occupy the 6th place with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.881. With that, they will be confident going into the next game against The Blaze.

The Blaze finished second in the table after reaching finals but lost the game in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team looks out of form in the current competition as they lost the first two games in the tournament. The team is coming from a defeat against South East Stars. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the table with no points and a net run rate of -2.016 in the competition.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 45%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 55%

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Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze lost both their games in the two games. Their batters were not prepared and kept losing wickets in the game. Marie Kelly and Teresa Graves opened for the team in the two games. The duo posted the scores of 4 & 0 for their opening partnership in the two games. The openers dismissed out early in both the games. Kelly ducked out in the last game while Graves scored 15 runs in the game. Moreover, batting against Sunrisers will not be easy in the next game. The Blaze are very likely to lose an early wicket and you should take this tip to win a bonus.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for both pacers and spinners. Batting will get easier as the match progresses and both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on the 27th April. The temperature will hover around 14 degree Celsius. The rain might play as spoilsport for the event.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers lost their last game against Thunder in the competition. Their batting unit could not withstand the bowling attack of the Thunder in the last game and bundled out at 150. They should improve upon their batting in the last game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze lost two games in a row. They lost their last game against South East Stars. The Blaze bundled out at 126 runs in the game. Majority of the batters dismissed out cheaply in the match.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

In the only two clashes, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Sunrisers won- 1

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Sunrisers went against the Thunder in the last game. Thunder went in to bat first and scored 292 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Kate Coppack picked 2 wickets while others in the team did not make much of an impact. Chasing the target went horrible for the team. They bundled out for 150 runs in the game, losing the match by 142 runs. Jodi Grewcock scored 38 runs while others went out pretty cheaply in the game.

The Blaze clashed against South East Stars in the last game. It was overwhelming for the team as they bundled out for 126 runs in the game. Kirstie Gordon scored an unbeaten 41 while others did not make much of an impact with the bat. They could not contain South East Stars in the game and lost the match by 8 wickets with more than 25 overs to spare. Nadine de Klerk and Kirstie Gordon picked a wicket in the game. The team will be looking to earn their first set of points coming into the next game.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze List a County Ground in Chelmsford, null Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now!

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She is leading her side with the bat and scored 43 runs in the first game. Although she was knocked out at 0 in the last game, she will be expected to return and smash it away in the next game.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens smashed 63 runs in the first game but was knocked out at 9 runs in the last game. She will enter as the best batter from Sunrisers in the next game.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Nicola Hancock is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She has managed to pick 4 wickets in 2 games so far. She picked a wicket in the last game and will be leading the bowling order in the next game.

Grace Ballinger to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Grace Ballinger will enter as the best bowler from the Blaze. She picked 3 wickets for 47 runs in the first game. She did not get any success in the last game but will be expected to bowl well in the next game.