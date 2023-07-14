Sunrisers vs Thunder Match Prediction SUN 45 % Chance of Winning NWT 55 % Bet Now! Sunrisers and Thunder will be up against each other in the upcoming round of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The fifty-over contest is scheduled to be hosted at County Ground in Northampton on Friday, July 14th. The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Thunder and Sunrisers, currently placed sixth and seventh on the table, need to get a move on in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Thunder have 13 points to their credit after eight games, having won only one game and lost three. They have been involved in two ties and two no results. Sunrisers have 11 points from seven games with two victories and a washout. Sunrisers have lost four of their matches in the season.

Sunrisers suffered a 19-run defeat on DLS method against South East Stars in the previous game. Jodie Grewcock bagged 3 for 51 in 10 overs but most of their bowling attack was ineffective, conceding 290/9 while bowling first. Grace Scrivens scored 59 runs at the top but took 96 deliveries for it. Cordelia Griffith gave them hope with 92 off 113 balls. Following a rain interruption, they needed 282 in 48 overs. Dane van Niekerk struck 44 off 34 while Amara Carr made 21-ball 29 not-out but it wasn't enough.

Thunder registered their first victory of the season on Tuesday, defeating Northern Diamonds by six wickets. Naomi Dattani was the star of the show, claiming 4 for 16 in 6.5 overs. Liberty Heap also bagged 2 for 11 in four overs as they skittled out the opponents for just 167. Chasing the target, Thunder were three down for 58 before Dattani added a 98-run partnership with Deandra Dottin. Dattani scored 46 while Dottin made 54 not-out to take the side home.

Both these teams are in a pretty similar situation and nothing much is separating them. Their chances of winning this match are as follows.

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 45%

Thunder chance of winning @ 55%

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Sunrisers vs Thunder Betting Tips

Cordelia Griffith has made 192 runs in the RHF trophy with 38 average, including 92 in the previous innings. You can bet on Griffith to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

Thunder's Deandra Dottin has scored 196 runs in the tournament at an average of 39 and strike rate of 89. She is coming off an unbeaten 54 in the previous game. You can back her to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Toss Prediction

Sunrisers have won the toss in six out of seven games and opted to bat first in four of those. They lost their previous game while chasing and would look to bat first here. Thunder won the toss in their previous game and opted to field first. Given their success, they will prefer chasing. We predict Thunder to win the toss to field first.

Weather Report

It's been raining in Northampton for the past week and it doesn't look like it'll clear on July 14th too. Windy and cloudy weather is expected with a possibility of thunderstorms. There's around a 60% chance of precipitation. The temperature could hover around 17-20 degree Celsius with wind gusts at 61 km/h.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad:Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Flo Miller Bowler Kelly Castle All-Rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Esmae MacGregor Esmae MacGregor

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers defeated Southern Vipers by 126 runs in their opening fixture of the season but then lost three on the trot against The Blaze, Northern Diamonds and South East Stars. Recently, they did a double over Vipers, winning by 28 runs but then lost to Stars by 19 runs.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-Rounder Seren Smale Batter Naomi Dattani All-Rounder Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Liberty Heap Batter Danielle Collins Batter Laura Jackson Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder suffered three losses in their first six matches and tied a match versus Central Sparks. They came close to winning against Southern Vipers but had to settle for another tie. They finally managed to get off the mark with a six-wicket victory over Northern Diamonds on Tuesday.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers and Thunder have met three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, with two of those getting rained off. Thunder won the first ever clash in 2021 by 36 runs.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score over 60.5 runs in the first 15 overs

Grace Scrivens has a low strike rate in the tournament but Cordelia Griffith was excellent in the previous game. Dane van Niekerk moving up the order will help them score quicker at the top. You can back Sunrisers to score over 60.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

Thunder to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Thunder will hope Emma Lamb returns to form in this game. She has a good strike rate in the tournament while Naomi Dattani and Fi Morris have been in decent touch. You can back Thunder to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Top Team Batter

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Jodie Grewcock fell cheaply in the previous game but her overall form in the tournament has been excellent. She has scored 197 runs from five innings at 39 average, including three half centuries. You can bet on Grewcock to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb has had a few low scores recently but she has the ability to turn things around and produce a good performance. She has scored 200 runs in the ongoing RHF Trophy, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 78. She has struck two half centuries in the tournament. Back Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Kate Coppack to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

Kate Coppack has done a decent job for Sunrisers in the ongoing competition. She has taken seven wickets at an economy of 5 with best bowling figures of 3/24. You could take a punt on Coppack to the top bowler for Sunrisers.





Mahika Gaur to be Thunder’s best bowler

Mahika Gaur has taken six wickets in the RHF Trophy at an economy rate of 4.72, with best bowling figures of 3 for 39. You can take a punt on the left arm medium seamer to be the best bowler for Thunder.