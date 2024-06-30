Sunrisers vs Thunder Match Prediction SUN 57 % Chance of Winning NWT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Thunder will meet in the 27th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Chelmsford on June 30, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Sunrisers are having a fantastic season this year. The team has as many wins as the three teams below them in standings but lead the points tally with a superior net run rate. They are coming from a win against the Southern Vipers. The team has 4 wins and 2 losses in 6 games. With that, they are placed atop the points table with 19 points and a net run rate of 0.191. The team will be looking to win their next affair.

The Thunder have won against the top and the bottom team of the points table. However, they won the remaining four games in their campaign. With four losses and two wins, the team find themselves at the 5th place of the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.013. The Thunder are coming from a loss against Central Sparks and will be looking for a comeback here.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 43%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 57%

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Sunrisers vs Thunder Betting Tips

Thunder to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Thunder were lacking in their batting order in the initial games of the competition. The opening order revolves around Seren Smale and Emma Lamb in the competition. The pair secured 8, 14, 18 & 17 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first four games. However, the duo took control and raised 89 & 140 runs for their opening partnership in their next two games. Smale and Lamb average at 47.66 & 38.80 respectively in the competition. In the last game, Smale (67) and Lamb (107) were at their best and scored 140 runs together. The pair will look to score a bundle of runs in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The toss winner would not think twice before electing to field first at County Ground in Chelmsford since the chasing side has won two out of three matches played at the venue this season. This makes fielding first a very lucrative option at this wicket. The County Ground in Chelmsford is usually better for the side batting second.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on June 30th. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius. However, there is no prediction of rain on the day of the match.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers boast a very strong bowling order in the competition. They restricted Southern Vipers to 211 in the last game and chased down the target to win the match. The team will be confident to win their next affair.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danelle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder will be back in action after a brief break from the competition. The team lost their last game against Central Sparks and will be looking to shake that off in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Thunder lead the tally by 2-0.

Sunrisers won- 0

Thunder won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs Thunder Betting Odds

Sunrisers clashed against the Southern Vipers in their last outing. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 211/9 in the game. Nicola Hancock picked 3 wickets while Kate Coppack picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Sunrisers had Jodi Grewcock smash 56 runs for the team. Florence Miller and Amara Carr scored 47 & 42 runs respectively in the game. Sunrisers scored 212/7 in the game, winning it by 3 wickets. Sunrisers will be looking to deliver another promising performance in the next game.

The Thunder went against Central Sparks in the competition. Batting first, the Thunder raised 284/7 in the game. It was a high target. Thanks to Emma Lamb for her smashing innings of 107 runs in the game. Seren Smale also chipped in 67 runs in the game. Katie Mack also scored 42 runs in the game. It was a terrific batting performance from the side. However, the squad could not do the same in the bowling order. Hannah Jones and Kate Cross picked 2 wickets each but Central Sparks surpassed the target, scoring 287/7 and winning the game by 3 wickets.

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Sunrisers vs Thunder Top Batters

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale scored 67 runs off 105 balls in the last game. She is the top scorer from the side with a total of 286 runs in 6 games and averages at 47.66 in the competition. Smale will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. She has scored 267 runs in 6 games at an average of 89.00. The batter will be expected to come through in the next game as well.

Sunrisers vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Nicola Hancock is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She managed to pick 3 wickets in the last game for 45 runs. She was extremely economical and lethal at the same time. She will lead the bowling attack in the next game.

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannaj Jones picked 2 wickets in her last outing against Central Sparks. She has a total of 10 wickets in 6 games of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.66 in the tournament. She will be the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.