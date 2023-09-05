SUN (Sunrisers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SUN 36 % Chance of Winning WES 64 % Bet Now! Sunrisers and Western Storm will square off against each other in the match number 43 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Radlett Cricket Club will be the hosts for this contest which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Chances of Winning

The Sunrisers currently find themselves at the bottom of the league table with just two victories, five losses, and three matches that were abandoned due to rain. They have accumulated a total of 15 points and possess a net run rate of -0.489. The team, led by Dane van Niekerk, must be feeling quite disappointed with their recent performance, especially considering their narrow six-run loss in their previous game. In a match that was shortened due to rain and limited to 22 overs, the Western Storm set a target of 166 runs. Sunrisers made valiant efforts, with Grace Scrivens, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, and Eva Gray all making small contributions that brought them close to victory. However, they faltered in crucial moments, ultimately resulting in a defeat. Unfortunately, luck hasn't been on their side lately, with two of their previous two games also ending without a decisive result.

Western Storm, on the contrary, climbed just above Sunrisers in the league table after defeating the latter by 6 runs in their latest encounter. They have 16 points to themselves in ten games, courtesy of two wins, four defeats and four matches where they shared points. Some notable contributions from Alex Griffiths and Niamh Holland helped Western Storm achieve a total of 165 runs. In the next innings, Sophia Smale stunned with the ball, picking up four for just 34. Chloe Skelton did not lack behind as she bagged three for 36 while Danielle Gibson settled with just one.

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 36%

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 64%

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Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Grace Scrivens scored 217 runs in 6 innings this season at an average of 36.16. She is Sunrisers’ top-scorer this season and also smashed two fifties. Against Western Storm this season, she scored 39 runs, which surpasses our target of 28.5 runs. Given her form, it is fair to anticipate that Scrivens will score over 28.5 runs against Western Storm in the game.

Emma Corney has displayed a decent show with the bat this season. In total, she has accumulated 167 runs in only 6 innings at an average of 27.83. She did not bat in the last game but her previous three scores read 29, 69 & 48 runs respectively. This makes us believe that scoring over 22.5 runs will be a cakewalk for this 19-year-old player. Bet on Emma Corney to score over 22.5 runs against Sunrisers.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The Radlett Cricket Ground has only hosted a single game this season and it turned out to be a low scoring one. The team that batted first went on to register a comprehensive win and hence we predict the skipper winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Radlett Cricket Ground on Tuesday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. A clear sky is expected at Radlett on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Dane van Niekerk(c) All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Florence Miller Batter Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers lost their last game against Western Storm by 6 runs. Sunrisers have two victories in the season, both of which coming against Southern Vipers by 126 runs and 28 runs.

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (c) Batter Emma Corney Batter Danielle Gibson All-Rounder Niamh Holland Batter Katie Jones Wicketkeeper Sophia Smale All-Rounder Phoebe Graham Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

After going winless for seven straight matches, Western Storm finally won a match.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

Western Storm and Sunrisers have played against each other five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Western Storm have dominated the rivalry, winning all five games. This season when these two forces collided, Western Storm picked up a narrow 6 run win over Sunrisers.

Total Matches Played: 5 matches

Sunrisers Won: 0 match

Western Storm Won: 5 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Despite facing challenges, the Sunrisers managed to exceed the 40.5 run milestone in their recent match. In the initial ten overs, they accumulated a commendable 62 runs on the board. Notably, Grace Scrivens, Jodi Grewcock, and Cordelia Griffith have all been consistent contributors with the bat this season, ranking among the top three run-scorers for the Sunrisers. Given their form and ability to score, it's a reasonable gamble to anticipate the Sunrisers surpassing the 40.5 run mark in the first 10 overs of the upcoming match.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Batters

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Jodie Grewcock has made a significant contribution to her team's performance in the current RHF trophy. So far, she has accumulated 198 runs in six innings, maintaining an impressive average of 33. Throughout the season, she has achieved three half-centuries. Although she had a low-scoring outing in the last game, it's reasonable to expect her to bounce back. It's a favourable bet to consider Jodie Grewcock as the top batter for the Sunrisers in the upcoming matches.

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter

Fran Wilson of England has displayed outstanding batting prowess in the current season, amassing a total of 288 runs from seven innings at an impressive average of 48.00. She has recorded two half-centuries in her name. In the previous encounter against the Sunrisers, she notably scored 56 runs and emerged as the top-performing batter for her team. Given her consistent form, it's a reasonable expectation that she will deliver a similar batting performance in the upcoming game. Therefore, it's a wise choice to place a bet on Fran Wilson being the top batter for the team once again.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler

Chloe Skelton has been superb in the ongoing RHF trophy with the ball. She has taken 13 wickets from seven innings at an excellent economy of 5.45 and average of 22.23. Her best bowling figures read 3 for 36 which came in the last game vs Western Storm. You can bet on Gibson to be Western Storm's top bowler.





Maddy Villiers to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

The right-arm off-break bowler could play a crucial role in the upcoming match for the Sunrisers. Maddy Villiers has been quite effective, securing seven wickets from six innings in the ongoing competition. Her standout performance this season came with figures of 3 for 46. Considering her form, it's a reasonable choice to bet on Maddy Villiers as the top bowler for the Sunrisers in this match.