SUN (Sunrisers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SUN 60 % Chance of Winning WES 40 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.674 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Sunrisers will meet in the 50th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett and will take place on September 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Sunrisers are coming from a loss against Northern Diamonds that dropped their position in the points table. The team has six wins and five losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. Sunrisers have 30 points and a net run rate of -0.086. Sunrisers must keep a check on their performance hereafter and aim to move upwards.

Western Storm has failed to tap into this competition. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against South East Stars. With three wins and nine losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 14 points and a net run rate of -0.308. The team will be looking to do well in the remainder of their campaign.

Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 60%

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 40%

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Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Sunrisers is a very strong team. However, their opening partnership is lacking in the current competition. Sunrisers have Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner as their openers. Scrivens and Gardner average at 51.37 & 21.37 respectively in the competition. The team posted scores of 13, 7 & 38 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. In their last clash against Western Storm, the team scored 21 runs before their 1st dismissal. Looking at their form, Sunrisers will be looking to lose an early dismissal in their last game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Sunrisers score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Sunrisers 1.80 Bet on Batery

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

Radlett Cricket Club supports high scoring games and the first innings totals tend to be quite daunting. The venue at Radlett is one of the high-scoring venues. There is very little assistance for the bowlers early on. It’s better to bat first here and have a crack at flat conditions first up. The team winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

The day may witness rain on the day of the game. The temperature will remain under 18 degree Celsius.

Western Storm Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. Western Storm batted well in the last game but disappointed in the bowling order. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Alice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Eva Gray All-rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers are coming from a loss against the Blaze. They scored decently in the game but the bowlers failed to defend the target. Sunrisers lost the game by 6 wickets and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Western Storm have managed to win three matches whereas Sunrisers won two games.

Western Storm won- 3

Sunrisers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Sunrisers clashed against The Blaze in their last outing. Batting first, Sunrisers bundled out for 245 runs in the game. Cordelia Griffith scored 65 runs in the game. Eva Gray (37) and Jodi Grewcock (36) also batted well in the game. Chasing the target, the Blaze scored 249 runs in the game, winning it by 6 wickets. Eva Gray and Mady Villiers picked 2 wickets each in the game. Sunrisers will be looking to bounce back from this loss.

Western Storm went against South East Stars in the last game. Western Storm batted first in the game and scored 282/8 in the game. The top order was fantastic with the bat and the runs kept flowing in the game. Fran Wilson scored 81 runs in the game. Sophie Luff (58) and Natasha Wraith (68) also batted very well in the game. Chasing the target, South East Stars knocked 283/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Many bowlers in the team picked a wicket each but failed to defend the target. Western Storm will be looking to do well in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm List a Radlett Cricket Club, null Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.233 Bet Now!

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Batters

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens has smashed 411 runs in 11 games at an average of 51.37. She scored 21 runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.

Fran Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm

Fran Wilson is one of the best batters in the team. She has smashed 479 runs in 12 games at an average of 43.50. She scored 81 runs in the last game of the competition. Wilson will be coming to strike hard in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Mady Villiers is doing very well with the bowl in the competition. She has taken 17 wickets in 10 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game. She will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Chloe Skelton to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Chloe Skelton is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 12 wickets in 12 games. She has an economy rate of 5.07 in the competition. She took a wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.