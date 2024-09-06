BLAZ (The Blaze) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction BLAZ 63 % Chance of Winning CENS 37 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.596 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks and The Blaze will meet in the 53rd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield and will take place on September 6, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

The Blaze have managed to climb up to the top four of the table standings. The team were relentless in their last few games as they have registered four wins on the trot. The team has seven wins and five losses in the competition so far. The team has 31 points and a net run rate of -0.118. The team is coming from a win against the Thunder and will be ready for their last group match.

Central Sparks is coming from a loss against South East Stars in their last outing. The campaign will be over for the Sparks with their last game against the Blaze. The team is placed at the 7th place of the points table and has no way of qualifying for the play-offs. The team has four wins and eight losses in thirteen games. They have 21 points with a net run rate of -0.405.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 63%

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 37%

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The Blaze vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

The Blaze to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

The Blaze is in terrific form. They are placed at the 4th place with consecutive victories in their last few games. The team has a terrific opening pair who have batted immensely well to provide the team with a good start. The team opened with Sarah Bryce and Tammy Beaumont in the competition but Michaela Kirk replaced Beaumont in the last game. Beaumont and Bryce average at 32.75 & 45.66 respectively in the tournament respectively. The team has scored 21, 27, 76 & 66 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. The team scored 4 runs before their first wicket in their last clash against the Central Sparks. However, the team has improved since then. The Blaze has a stunning batting order and should do well in the next game of the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet The Blaze score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: The Blaze 1.53 Bet on Dafabet

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

So far, Derbyshire has played their home games at the County ground this season, however, they would still back themselves to get over the line. The venue has assisted the seam bowlers quite well and the captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first to get an idea of the conditions.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day on September 6 in Chesterfield. The temperature will remain under 18 degrees Celsius and there is a prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn (c) Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Meg Austin Batter Katie George All-rounder Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin Batter Charis Pavely Bowler Emily Arlott Bowler Chloe Brewer Batter Ria Fackrell Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

The Central Sparks are coming from a loss against South East Stars. The team has no way of qualifying further in the competition and will be playing for pride here.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ella Claridge Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Marie Kelly All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Josie Groves Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze were excellent with the ball in the last game. They batted poorly in the game but managed to restrict the Thunder under the target.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times where The Blaze leads the tally by 2-1.

Central Sparks won- 1

The Blaze won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

The Blaze went against the Thunder in the last game. Batting first, the Blaze scored 197, losing all the wickets in the process. Sarah Bryce scored 34 runs while Kathryn Bryce posted 31 runs in the game. Michaela Kirk and Orla Prendergast amassed 29 runs each in the game. Chasing the target, Thunder scored 173/10 in the game, losing it by 24 runs. Grace Ballinger picked 4 wickets whereas Orla Prendergast and Josie Groves picked 2 wickets each in the game.

The Central Sparks will not be happy after their loss in the last game. They clashed against the South East Stars in the last game. Batting first, SES secured 270/10 in the game. Katie George was the best bowler in the team and picked 4 wickets in the game. Charis Pavely took 3 wickets in the match. Chasing the target, Central Sparks posted 250/9, losing it by 20 runs. Davina Perrin (50), Chloe Brewer (54) and Bethan Ellis (57) were the top scorers in the team.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks List a Queen’s Park, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.389 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Sarah Bryce is in terrific form. She has struck 239 runs in 6 innings of the competition. She averages at 47.80 in the competition. Bryce scored 34 runs in the last game. She will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is a terrific batter. She has smashed 356 runs in 12 games at an average of 35.60. She lost her wicket early in the last game. Freeborn will come in as the best batting pick from Central Sparks in the next game.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Katie George to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Katie George has been very good with the ball for the Central Sparks in the competition. She has picked 14 wickets in 11 games. She picked 4 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Grace Ballinger to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Grace Ballinger is one of the top wicket-takers from the side. She has picked 16 wickets in 13 games. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will come in as the best bowling pick from the Blaze.