BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
NORD
57%
Chance of Winning
BLAZ
43%
List a
County Ground
Facts
- Lauren Winfield-Hill is the highest run-scorer in the RHF Trophy so far, scoring 336 runs at 67 average.
- Northern Diamonds' Bess Heath has the highest strike rate in the tournament, scoring at 136.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
The Blaze occupy the top spot on the table with 23 points from six games and with a superb net run-rate of 1.346. They are the only unbeaten in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 with four victories and two no results. Northern Diamonds are placed second with 19 points and a net run-rate of 0.405. Diamonds have won four games in the session while losing two.
After winning their first three games quite comfortably, The Blaze had their first close shave against Western Storm, just about managing to win by six runs. Marie Kelly was the top scorer for them with 54 runs before they found themselves reeling at 149/6. Teresa Graves and Sophie Munro then scored 41 runs each to take the total to 245. Graves then picked 2 for 28 runs in six overs while most of the other bowlers kept things tight to clinch the nail-biter.
Northern Diamonds hammered South East Stars by seven wickets in their most recent fixture at Beckenham. Grace Hall was terrific with the ball, picking 4 for 33 in eight overs. Katie Levick and Jessica Woolston also claimed two wickets each as they skittled out the opponents for 205. Lauren Winfield-Hill then produced a magnificent batting display, scoring an unbeaten 116 off 100. Chloe Tryon also struck 57 not-out in 44 balls as Diamonds finished the chase in 33 overs.
These two teams are going neck and neck in this tournament and there's hardly anything to separate the two. The Blaze, being the table-toppers, head into the match as slight favourites.
- The Blaze chance of winning - 43%
- Northern Diamonds chance of winning - 57%
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
Tammy Beaumont has scored 134 runs in the competition, including two half centuries. She has been in top form and if she plays, you can bet on her to score over 26.5 runs in the match.
Northern Diamonds' Bess Heath has smashed 158 runs in the RHF Trophy at an average of 40 and strike rate of 136, including one fifty. You can bet on Heath to score over 24.5 runs in the match.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The Blaze have won the toss three times this tournament, choosing to bat first twice. Northern Diamonds have won the toss only once, where they opted to field first. Diamonds have won three games while chasing while The Blaze have won two. Expect the team winning the toss to field first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The weather in Chesterfield is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant on Friday morning and afternoon. There could be some clouds but with less than 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 20-24 degree Celsius.
The Blaze Player List
The Blaze squad:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro
Predicted Playing XI
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Tammy Beaumont
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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Batter
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Sarah Bryce
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Wicketkeeper
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Georgie Boyce
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Batter
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Teresa Graves
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All-Rounder
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Michaela Kirk
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All-Rounder
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-Rounder
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Sophie Munro
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All-Rounder
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Lucy Higham
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
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Bowler
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze began the RHF Trophy 2023 with back to back victories over Central Sparks and Sunrisers. Their match against Thunder was abandoned due to rain. Later they hammered Northern Diamonds by four wickets. Their first fixture versus Western Storm was washed out but The Blaze came out on top in the second.
Northern Diamonds Player List
Northern Diamonds squad: Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater
Predicted Playing XI
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Sterre Kalis
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Batter
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Wicketkeeper
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Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-Rounder
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Bess Heath (wk)
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Wicketkeeper
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Phoebe Turner
|
Batter
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Chloe Tryon
|
All-Rounder
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Leah Dobson
|
Batter
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Grace Hall
|
Bowler
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Lizzie Scott
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Bowler
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Katie Levick
|
Bowler
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Jessica Woolston
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds are coming off two consecutive wins against South East Stars by three wickets and seven wickets. Their campaign kicked off with a 105-run thrashing of Western Storm before they lost to Central Sparks by seven wickets. Diamonds then defeated Sunrisers but lost to The Blaze by four wickets.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
The Blaze and Northern Diamonds have faced each other only once in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. The Blaze won that match earlier in this season by four wickets after bowling out Diamonds for 62.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
Northern Diamonds to score over 82.5 runs in the first 20 overs
Northern Diamonds have a strong batting line-up comprising Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath and Chloe Tryon. Heath and Tryon have the top two best strike rates in the tournament while Winfield-Hill has scored at over 100. Diamonds scoring over 82.5 runs in the first 20 overs is a good bet.
The Blaze to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs
The Blaze's Tammy Beaumont has scored at 76 strike rate in the tournament but other top order batters Marie Kelly and Sarah Bryce have scored at less than 70. Betting on The Blaze to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs could give good returns..
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Batter
Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s best batter
Tammy Beaumont is one of the most secured batters in the country. She has been in good form, recently hitting a double century in an Ashes Test. The opening batter has 134 runs from four innings in the RHF Trophy with two fifties. You can back Beaumont to be the top batter for The Blaze.
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter
Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in incredible form in recent months. She has amassed 336 runs from six games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at a strike rate of 101. The opening batter has hit one century and two half centuries in the competition. Bet on Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Bowlers
Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’ best bowler
The South African fast bowler has done a pretty good job for The Blaze this year. She has taken 10 wickets from five games at an economy of 3.80. The last time these two teams met, she snared 7 for 33. Bet on Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze' top bowler.
Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler
Katie Levick has been consistently brilliant for her team. She has taken 12 wickets from six matches in the ongoing RHF trophy at a superb economy of 3.45. Her best bowling figures in the competition read 4/36. Back Levick to be the best bowler for Northern Diamonds.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Northern Diamonds
The Blaze will miss the services of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn due to international duties. Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, will be boosted with the availability of Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath. Diamonds seem to hold an edge in this match-up. We predict Northern Diamonds to win this game.
- The Blaze to win - 1.91 (Parimatch)
- Northern Diamonds to win - 1.77 (Parimatch)