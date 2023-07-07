BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction NORD 57 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 43 % Bet Now! It's a battle at the top of the table as Northern Diamonds and The Blaze go head to head in their next group match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The contest will take place at Queen's Park in Chesterfield on Friday, July 7, and it is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

The Blaze occupy the top spot on the table with 23 points from six games and with a superb net run-rate of 1.346. They are the only unbeaten in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 with four victories and two no results. Northern Diamonds are placed second with 19 points and a net run-rate of 0.405. Diamonds have won four games in the session while losing two.

After winning their first three games quite comfortably, The Blaze had their first close shave against Western Storm, just about managing to win by six runs. Marie Kelly was the top scorer for them with 54 runs before they found themselves reeling at 149/6. Teresa Graves and Sophie Munro then scored 41 runs each to take the total to 245. Graves then picked 2 for 28 runs in six overs while most of the other bowlers kept things tight to clinch the nail-biter.

Northern Diamonds hammered South East Stars by seven wickets in their most recent fixture at Beckenham. Grace Hall was terrific with the ball, picking 4 for 33 in eight overs. Katie Levick and Jessica Woolston also claimed two wickets each as they skittled out the opponents for 205. Lauren Winfield-Hill then produced a magnificent batting display, scoring an unbeaten 116 off 100. Chloe Tryon also struck 57 not-out in 44 balls as Diamonds finished the chase in 33 overs.

These two teams are going neck and neck in this tournament and there's hardly anything to separate the two. The Blaze, being the table-toppers, head into the match as slight favourites.

The Blaze chance of winning - 43%

Northern Diamonds chance of winning - 57%

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The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont has scored 134 runs in the competition, including two half centuries. She has been in top form and if she plays, you can bet on her to score over 26.5 runs in the match.

Northern Diamonds' Bess Heath has smashed 158 runs in the RHF Trophy at an average of 40 and strike rate of 136, including one fifty. You can bet on Heath to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The Blaze have won the toss three times this tournament, choosing to bat first twice. Northern Diamonds have won the toss only once, where they opted to field first. Diamonds have won three games while chasing while The Blaze have won two. Expect the team winning the toss to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Chesterfield is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant on Friday morning and afternoon. There could be some clouds but with less than 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 20-24 degree Celsius.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Georgie Boyce Batter Teresa Graves All-Rounder Michaela Kirk All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze began the RHF Trophy 2023 with back to back victories over Central Sparks and Sunrisers. Their match against Thunder was abandoned due to rain. Later they hammered Northern Diamonds by four wickets. Their first fixture versus Western Storm was washed out but The Blaze came out on top in the second.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad: Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Bess Heath (wk) Wicketkeeper Phoebe Turner Batter Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are coming off two consecutive wins against South East Stars by three wickets and seven wickets. Their campaign kicked off with a 105-run thrashing of Western Storm before they lost to Central Sparks by seven wickets. Diamonds then defeated Sunrisers but lost to The Blaze by four wickets.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze and Northern Diamonds have faced each other only once in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. The Blaze won that match earlier in this season by four wickets after bowling out Diamonds for 62.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score over 82.5 runs in the first 20 overs

Northern Diamonds have a strong batting line-up comprising Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath and Chloe Tryon. Heath and Tryon have the top two best strike rates in the tournament while Winfield-Hill has scored at over 100. Diamonds scoring over 82.5 runs in the first 20 overs is a good bet.

The Blaze to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

The Blaze's Tammy Beaumont has scored at 76 strike rate in the tournament but other top order batters Marie Kelly and Sarah Bryce have scored at less than 70. Betting on The Blaze to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs could give good returns..

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Batter

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s best batter

Tammy Beaumont is one of the most secured batters in the country. She has been in good form, recently hitting a double century in an Ashes Test. The opening batter has 134 runs from four innings in the RHF Trophy with two fifties. You can back Beaumont to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in incredible form in recent months. She has amassed 336 runs from six games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy at a strike rate of 101. The opening batter has hit one century and two half centuries in the competition. Bet on Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’ best bowler

The South African fast bowler has done a pretty good job for The Blaze this year. She has taken 10 wickets from five games at an economy of 3.80. The last time these two teams met, she snared 7 for 33. Bet on Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze' top bowler.

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

Katie Levick has been consistently brilliant for her team. She has taken 12 wickets from six matches in the ongoing RHF trophy at a superb economy of 3.45. Her best bowling figures in the competition read 4/36. Back Levick to be the best bowler for Northern Diamonds.