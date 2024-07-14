BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction BLAZ 40 % Chance of Winning NORD 60 % Bet Now! Northern Diamonds and The Blaze will meet in the 38th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Lindum Sports Club Ground, Lincoln and will take place on July 14, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

After a horrible start to their campaign, the Blaze are finally in an uphill battle. They won their last game against Western Storm and will be confident coming into the next game. With four wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 17 points and a net run rate of -0.354. The Blaze faces a huge challenge against Northern Diamonds in their current form.

Northern Diamonds were fantastic in the last game against Sunrisers. With a win against them, they posted their fifth consecutive win. The team has seven wins and two losses in the competition that placed them second in the points table. The team has 30 points and a net run rate of 0.499. The team will be expected to continue their winning momentum coming into the next game.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 40%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 60%

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The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Marlow open for the team. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 35.37 & 23.85 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45, 39, 65, 13 & 22 runs before their first dismissal in their last six games. The pair secured very impressive opening partnerships in most of those games. They scored 32 runs in their last clash against the Blaze. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Northern Diamond score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: The Blaze 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for pacers early on and batting will get easier as the match progresses. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will revolve around 21 degree Celsius on July 14. The skies will remain cloudy and it will be a windy day.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Sarah Bryce Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze had a terrible start in the competition but they have recovered well in the competition. They are coming from a win against Western Storm. The team has a good squad and they were one of the only two teams to defeat Northern Diamonds this season. The team will be looking to win again.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, Northern Diamonds managed to remain at a good position in the competition. The team will be continuing their rich form in the next game too. The bowling order was very impressive in the last game and bundled out Sunrisers at 109 runs. Their batting order also looks intact.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes, the Blaze have managed to win all the three matches.

Northern Diamonds won- 0

The Blaze won-3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

The Blaze clashed against Western Storm in their last outing. Going in to bat first, Western Storm could only amass 217, losing all their wickets in the process. Kathryn Bryce was fantastic with the ball and picked 4 wickets. While chasing the target, the batters were impressive and chased down the target, scoring 220/5 and winning the game by 5 wickets. Sarah Bryce scored 61 runs while Ella Claridge (43*) and Lucy Higham (62*) finished the game for the side. The team will be confident after their last performance.

Northern Diamonds are in stellar form. Their bowling order made it easy for them to win the last game against the Sunrisers. Sunrisers batted first in the game and scored 109/10 in the game. Beth Langston shocked everyone with picking 6 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was an easy task for the Diamonds. They scored 111/6, winning the game by 4 wickets with over 25 overs to spare. Erin Burns played an unbeaten innings of 35 runs while Hollie Armitage chipped in 33 runs in the game. The team is in terrific form and should be able to avenge their last defeat against the Blaze.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Sarah Bryce is a fantastic batter from the team. She has only played 3 games in the competition so far and amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33. She scored 81, 65 & 61 runs respectively in her last three outings. She will continue her stellar form in the next game.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage was facing problems with her form earlier. However, the batter recovered well and found her rhythm. She struck 33 runs in her last outing against the Blaze. With that, she has 419 runs in 9 games at an average of 59.85. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Phoebe Turner will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 14 wickets in the 9 games of the competition. Turner got a single wicket in the last game but has been very consistent throughout her campaign. She will enter as the best bowling option from the side.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 13 wickets in 9 games in the competition. She took a single wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.