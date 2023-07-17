BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction SES 45 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 55 % Bet Now! The Blaze and South East Stars are set to face off in their next round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The match will take place at the John Fretwell Centre, Nettleworth on Monday, July 17th, with the scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

The Blaze are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 32 points and an 11-point gap to second place. They are the only undefeated side in the competition, winning six matches and two enging in no results. South East Stars are third on the table with 19 points from eight games, winning and losing four each. They have the same numbers as Northern Diamonds but have a superior net run-rate of 0.515.

Most recently, The Blaze defeated Southern Vipers by four wickets in Newport. Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the bowlers, picking 3 for 48 in 10 overs while Kirstie Gordon also bagged three scalps. Chasing 260, Marie Kelly and Sarah Bryce got them off to a great start with a 115-run partnership. Following their fifties, the middle order made handy contributions to get the side over the line with 10 balls to spare.

South East Stars ended their three-match losing streak in the previous game, overcoming Sunrisers by 19 runs on DL method. Batting first, Kira Chathli and Alexa Stonehouse scored individual fifties and added a 111-run stand for the opening wicket. South African import Tazmin Brits then stole the show with a blistering 112 not-out in just 72 deliveries to power the team to 290. Danielle Gregory picked 4 for 26 in five overs as the Stars managed to hold off the opponents.

Looking at The Blaze's form in the ongoing tournament, they start this match as favourites. Here's a look at the two teams' chances of winning this fixture.

The Blaze chance of winning @ 55%

South East Stars chance of winning @ 45%

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The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Tips

The Blaze's Marie Kelly has scored two fifties in the last three innings. She has looked solid at the top of the order. You can back her to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

South East Stars' Tazmin Brits was magnificent in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 112 off 72. Betting on Brits to score over 24.5 runs in the match could give you good returns.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

South East Stars have won the toss in three of their eight games this tournament and have opted to bat first in all three. The Blaze have won the toss on three occasions and chose to field first twice. They have also won four matches while chasing comfortably. Expect both the teams to stick to their preferences. We predict South East Stars to win the toss and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Nettleworth, Chester-le-street is likely to be mostly cloudy on Monday with a few showers predicted. There is around a 60% chance of precipitation in the morning and afternoon with wind gusts blowing at 39 kmph. The temperature could range between 17-20 degree Celsius.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce Batter Michaela Kirk All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Teresa Graves All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze have been unbeaten in the competition. They started the season with dominant victories over Central Sparks and Sunrisers. After the resumption of the tournament, they defeated Western Storm by six runs and went on to hammer Northern Diamonds by nine wickets. In the most recent fixture, they defeated Southern Vipers by four wickets.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Alexa Stonehouse Batter Bryony Smith (c) All-Rounder Tazmin Brits All-Rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-Rounder Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones All-Rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Freya Davies Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars had a great start to the campaign with three wins in that first four games. But then they suffered three consecutive losses against Northern Diamonds twice and Central Sparks. They managed to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, taking down Sunrisers by 19 runs.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

South East Stars and The Blaze have not faced each other in Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy as the latter are a newly formed side.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Odds

The Blaze to score under 46.5 runs in the first 10 overs

The Blaze have a weakened top order with Tammy Beaumont not available. Marie Kelly and Sarah Bryce did well in the previous game but have largely struggled to score at a quick rate in this tournament. Betting on The Blaze to score under 46.5 runs in the first 10 overs makes sense.

South East Stars to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

South East Stars' opening pair of Kira Chathli and Alexa Stonehouse scored fifties in the previous game but they have mostly struggled to score at a good rate. The Blaze have a quality bowling attack and that will make things hard for them. Bet on Stars to score under 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Team Batter

Sarah Bryce to be The Blaze’s best batter

The Blaze batting unit doesn't have a standout performer with Tammy Beaumont unavailable for this game. Sarah Bryce is their next best batter with 138 runs in seven innings at 77 strike rate. She has hit two half centuries in the competition. You can take a punt on Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’s best batter

Paige Scholfield has had a few low scores recently but was excellent before the break and in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. In the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, she has scored 314 runs from seven innings at an average of 63 while striking at 102. She has smashed two centuries in the competition. Bet on Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s best bowler

South African speedster Nadine de Klerk has been terrific in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has taken 13 wickets from six games at an economy of just over 4, with best figures of 7 for 33. She picked 3 for 48 off her full quota in the previous game. Back Nadine de Klerk to be the best bowler for The Blaze.

Danielle Gregory to be South East Stars’ best bowler

Danielle Gregory is coming off a match-winning spell of 4 for 26 in five overs against Sunrisers. She has snared 12 wickets from seven innings in the ongoing RHF trophy, conceding at 5.28 rpo with best figures of 4/16. You can bet on Gregory to be South East Stars' top bowler.