BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction BLAZ 45 % Chance of Winning SES 55 % Bet Now! The Blaze and South East Stars will square off against each other for a place in the final of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Kent County Cricket Ground on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

The Blaze dropped from the first spot and finished 2nd in the table after suffering three back-to-back defeats against South East Stars, Sunrisers and Southern Vipers. They played 14 matches out of which they won seven, lost four while three of their matches had to be abandoned. In their last league stage contest, the Southern Vipers clinched a massive 126 run win over The Blaze and cemented their spot for the final. Chasing 289, the Vipers had to score atleast 231 to keep themselves at the top of the table but they were bowled out for 162 runs. Marie Kelly scored a half century while seven of their eleven batters were dismissed for single digit scores.

South East Stars, on the other hand, finished the season in third place with 36 points and a positive net run rate of about +0.583. They participated in 14 games out of which they won seven, suffered defeats in six and one of their matches was abandoned. South East Stars earned their spot in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy with a dominant performance, securing a 152-run victory over Central Sparks in a high-stakes match at Edgbaston. Bryony Smith, the captain of the Stars, set the tone with a remarkable innings, scoring 97 runs off 81 balls, which included ten boundaries and three sixes. She received valuable support from Kira Chathli, who contributed 61 runs from 92 deliveries, helping their team reach a formidable total of 283 for 7. In the middle overs, Central Sparks' spinners, Hannah Baker and Georgia Davis, managed to apply some control, picking up two wickets each while conceding 46 and 47 runs, respectively.

The Blaze's chance of winning: 45%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 55%

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The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Tips

Kathryn Bryce, a 25-year-old all-rounder hailing from Scotland, impressively registered scores of 53, 51, and 36 runs in her last three outings. Her total runs for the current season stand at 165, amassed across 10 innings. Given her recent form and consistent performances, it is reasonable to expect that Kathryn Bryce will surpass the 18.5 run mark in the upcoming game.

Alice Davidson-Richards has displayed some phenomenal performances in the current edition of the RHFT, scoring 314 runs in 11 innings at an average of 28.54. She just scored a century in her second last game. She is expected to score over 21.5 runs against The Blaze in the game.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The pitch at this venue is anticipated to provide a fair playing surface, offering early assistance to fast bowlers and gradually becoming more favourable for batsmen as the match unfolds. Historically, Beckenham's Kent County Cricket Ground has earned a reputation for its batsman-friendly wicket. In the ongoing tournament, the scores set by teams batting first at this location have been 287, 205, 290, and 278, suggesting that competitive totals are achievable. Notably, even a score of 205 was successfully chased down within 33 overs in one of the matches. However, it's worth noting that the new ball is likely to offer some movement to seam bowlers, and spinners may find some support as the game progresses. Statistically, the team batting first has emerged victorious in three out of four completed games this season. Therefore, we anticipate that the toss-winning captain will opt to bat first and aim to put a substantial total on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kent County Cricket Ground on Thursday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 72% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. There are high chances of rain at Beckenham on Thursday.

The Blaze Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Teresa Graves All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Georgia Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-Rounder Lucy Higham All-Rounder Josie Groves Bowler Ella Claridge All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon(c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

Having lost back-to-back three games, things are not looking great for The Blaze. They are arriving here on the back of a 126 run win over Southern Vipers.

South East Stars Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Chole Hill, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Bryony Smith, Darcey Carter, Emily Burke, Emma Jones, Keala Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ryana Macdonald- Gay, Tash Farrant, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bryony Smith All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket Keeper Aylish Cranstone Batter Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones Batter Paige Scholfield All-rounder Chloe Hill Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

In a must win contest, South East Stars defeated Central Sparks in their last game by 152 runs.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze and South East Stars crossed paths on two different occasions in the past with the latter having an upper hand in this head-to-head encounter.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

The Blaze Won: 0 match

South East Stars Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Odds

The Blaze to score under 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

Lizelle Lee and Marie Kelly formed the opening partnership for The Blaze in their recent two matches, resulting in the team posting scores of 11 and 2 runs before experiencing their first loss. On both occasions, they fell short of the 25.5 run mark before the initial dismissal occurred. Additionally, in the two encounters between the sides this season, The Blaze managed scores of 9 and 28 runs before succumbing to their first loss, failing to meet the target in both instances. It is worth noting that Lizelle Lee has been the less consistent of the two openers, with only 72 runs to her name this season at an average of 18.00. Given these statistics and their recent performances, it appears likely that The Blaze may struggle to surpass 29.5 runs before the first wicket falls in their game against the South East Stars. Therefore, placing a bet on The Blaze scoring under 29.5 runs before their first dismissal seems prudent.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Batters

Marie Kelly to be the top batter for The Blaze

With 235 runs in only ten innings, Marie Kelly is averaging almost 23.50 this season and is the top run-scorer from her side. She scored a half century in the last game against Southern Vipers. She is expected to be the top batting prospect for her side once again in the game.

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield has proven to be a reliable run-scorer for the Stars, amassing a noteworthy total of 436 runs from 12 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 43.60, and showcasing a striking rate of 96.88. Her consistent performances have significantly contributed to the Stars' competitive position in the tournament. With her current form, we are confident that Scholfield will maintain her outstanding performance and claim the top batting position for the Stars.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Grace Ballinger to be The Blaze’s best bowler

Grace Ballinger has taken 17 wickets in 11 games during this season. In her most recent match, she secured figures of 4 for 58 runs. She has demonstrated her exceptional bowling skills in two out of the last three matches, establishing herself as The Blaze's top-performing bowler. Moreover, Grace Ballinger holds the title of the leading wicket-taker for her team this season, and she has maintained an impressive economy rate of 4.31. Therefore, it is a wise choice to place your bet on Grace Ballinger as the standout bowler for The Blaze in the upcoming game.

Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Danielle Gregory has proven to be the most dependable bowler for the South East Stars. Gregory has accumulated a total of 21 wickets in 13 matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.05. We have confidence in Gregory's ability to deliver a match-winning performance and emerge as the top bowler for the South East Stars.