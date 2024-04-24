BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction BLAZ 33 % Chance of Winning SES 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.461 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and The Blaze will collide in the 5th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester on April 24, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

The Blaze finished second in the table after reaching finals but lost the game. The team had a horrible start to their campaign and lost the first match of the competition against Central Sparks. The team is placed at the bottom of the table with no points and a net run rate of -1.560. Their bowlers were unprepared in the last game and the batters were knocked out cheaply in the game.

South East Stars finished 3rd in the previous season of the competition. The team had a fantastic start in the competition. They conceded a lot of runs in the game but their batters managed to snatch the victory with a terrific display of batting. The team is placed at the 4th place with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.075. They have good form and must exploit it in the next game as well.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 33%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 67%

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The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the first game and raised an opening partnership of 165 runs in the game. This has to be one of the best opening partnerships, even including the games to come. Smith knocked 90 runs while Farrant scored 94 runs in the game. Smith is a terrific choice for the opening position and will be expected to carry on the same form in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface, making life difficult for the hitters early in the game. We may expect hitters to target one side of the field due to the short square boundaries. The batting surface will be good throughout as the ball will come nicely onto the bat. The team winning the toss should bat first and look to put up some big score and use the scoreboard pressure to defend it.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 10 degrees Celsius. There will not be any rain but the skies will remain cloudy.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won their first game of the season against Southern Vipers. They performed very well in the batting order and will bring the same to the table in the next game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze lost the first game of the season. They performed very poorly in their batting department. Except for Nadine de Klerk, every other batter went out very cheaply in the game. The Blaze will be eager to earn their first set of points.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes, South East Stars lead the tally by 2-1.

South East Stars won- 2

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Odds

The Blaze went against Central Sparks in the last game. The Sparks batted first and scored 213 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Grace Ballinger was the top bowler from the Blaze with 3 wickets in the game. Sophie Munro also picked 2 wickets in the game. While chasing, the team fell apart and kept losing wickets after another. Nadine de Klerk scored 43 runs whereas others were knocked out pretty cheaply in the game. The team will be eager to carry on the momentum in the next game too.

South East Stars came in hot against Southern Vipers in the first game. The Vipers batted first and scored 273/9 in the match. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the top bowler with 3 wickets from SES. Sophia Dunkley and Bethan Miles picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, SES scored past the target, winning the game by 4 wickets. Bryony Smith (90) and Tash Farrant (94) played a fantastic opening partnership of 165 runs in the game. Sophia Dunkley also scored 48 runs in the game.

The Blaze vs South East Stars List a Grace Road, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.49 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.461 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She is leading her side with the bat and scored 43 runs in the first game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for South East Stars

Bryony Smith smashed 90 runs off 99 balls in the last game. She opens for the team and they will be needing her to do their batting bid in the game.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay picked 3 wickets for 46 runs in the last game. She bowled terrifically and will be expected to keep the same form in the next game as well.

Grace Ballinger to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Grace Ballinger will enter as the best bowler from the Blaze. She picked 3 wickets for 47 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.