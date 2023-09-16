BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction BLAZ 39 % Chance of Winning SOV 61 % Bet Now! In the match number 55 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, The Blaze and Southern Vipers go head-to-head against each other. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The Blaze have impressively maintained their position at the top of the table standings, despite enduring consecutive defeats against Sunrisers and South East Stars. While they had initially embarked on an exceptional campaign, their recent performance has seen them falter, with three losses in their last five fixtures. Currently, The Blaze hold the pinnacle of the league table with 38 points and a commendable net run rate of +0.470. Over the course of 13 games, they secured victory in seven, suffered defeat in three, and faced abandonment in the remaining three matches.

Conversely, the Southern Vipers have displayed exceptional performances in recent matches, securing victories in all four of their completed games. They currently occupy a spot adjacent to The Blaze in the league table, amassing 33 points and boasting a commendable net run rate of +0.265. In their most recent encounter, the Vipers opted to bat first after winning the toss, resulting in a formidable total of 254 runs on the scoreboard. Ella McCaughan and Georgia Adams both contributed scores in the 40s, while Linsey Smith achieved a half-century. Their bowling unit also delivered impressive performances, with Linsey Smith capturing three wickets for 34 runs, and Georgia Adams, Ava Lee, and Alice Monaghan each taking two wickets. Mary Taylor managed to secure one wicket, while Georgia Elwiss remained without a wicket.

The Blaze's chance of winning: 39%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 61%

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The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Kathryn Bryce, the 25-year-old all-rounder from Scotland scored 51 runs against Sunrisers in the game. She has accumulated 129 runs in the current season in 10 games. Hence, it would be fair to anticipate that Bryce will score over 18.5 runs in the game.

Ella McCaughan has displayed outstanding form throughout this season, accumulating 331 runs in just 11 innings, with an impressive average of 30.09. Her recent performances have been consistently strong, with scores of 47, 29, and 44 runs in her last three outings. Therefore, it is a straightforward decision to place your bet on McCaughan to achieve a score exceeding 24.5 runs in the upcoming game.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough has witnessed five RHFT matches so far, with three of them resulting in victories for the team that batted first. The pitch at this venue is known for being favourable to batsmen, allowing them to play their shots with ease. The average first innings total recorded here is 264 runs. In the current season, only one match has been played at this ground, and it also saw the team batting first emerging victorious. Consequently, our prediction is that the captain who wins the toss will opt to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough on Saturday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 80% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

The Blaze Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Teresa Graves All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Georgia Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-Rounder Lucy Higham All-Rounder Josie Groves Bowler Sophie Munro All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon(c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

Having lost three of their last five games, things are not looking great for The Blaze. They are arriving here on the back of a 30 run win over Sunrisers.

Southern Vipers Players List

Abi Norgrove, Danielle Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Ava Lee, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Maitlan Brown, Nancy Harman, Nicole Faltum, Rhianna Southby, Anya Shrubsole, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell, Finty Tussler, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Megan Sturge.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ella McCaughan Batter Abi Norgrove Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Emily Windsor Batsman Freya Kemp All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batsman Alice Monaghan All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Mary Taylor Bowler Ava Lee Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are making a fantastic comeback in the ongoing season of RHFT, winning each of their past four completed games.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze and Southern Vipers have met only once in the RHFT. The Blaze won that match by 4 wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

The Blaze Won: 1 match

Southern Vipers Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

The Blaze to score over 41.5 runs in the first ten overs

In the past five matches, The Blaze posted scores of 62, 33, 62, 42 & 52 runs at the conclusion of the first ten overs. In each of these five games, barring one, the team managed to post over 41.5 runs on the board. Earlier this season when the sides met, The Blaze scored 62 runs on the board at the end of the first ten overs. All that said, The Blaze are expected to surpass the 41.5 run mark against Southern Vipers in the game.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Georgie Boyce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Georgie Boyce, a 24-year-old batter hailing from Nottingham scored a century for The Blaze in the last game. She scored 104 runs off 126 deliveries, smashing 9 boundaries in total. Earlier this season when the sides met, Boyce scored 36 runs. We predict Boyce to be the top batter for The Blaze in the game.

Georgia Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams has emerged as the Southern Vipers' top run-scorer in the competition, amassing a total of 467 runs in 10 innings, with an impressive average of 51.88 and a strike rate of 83.84. In her most recent match against South East Stars, she contributed 49 runs to the team's total. As it stands, Adams currently holds the second position among the tournament's highest run-scorers. Given her exceptional recent form, we anticipate that Georgia Adams will continue to excel as the top batswoman for the Vipers in the upcoming game.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Grace Ballinger to be The Blaze’s best bowler

Grace Ballinger picked 13 wickets in 10 games this season. She picked up 4 for 54 runs in her second last game. In the last game, she only picked up a wicket. She is the joint highest wicket-taker this season and has conceded runs at an economy of 4.10. Bet on Grace Ballinger to be the best bowler for The Blaze in the game.

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams continues her good run with the ball after finishing the Hundred tournament as the leading wicket-taker. She has picked up 17 wickets in 11 matches bowling at an economy of 4.29 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023. Adams picked up (2/41) in her last outing and was hard to pick by the batters. Based on her recent form, we believe Adams is the best player to bet on to be the top bowler for the Vipers.