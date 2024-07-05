BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction
BLAZ
40%
Chance of Winning
SOV
60%
List a
Queen’s Park
Facts:
- Southern Vipers lead the tally by 2-1 in their last three clashes against the Blaze.
- Southern Vipers are placed at the 1st place while The Blaze are positioned at the 5th place of the points table.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning
The Blaze are coming from winning the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. However, they are not doing so well in the 50-over competition. The team has only won three games and lost four matches in the competition. They are placed at the 5th place of the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.524. They are coming after a win against South East Stars and will be looking to perform well in the next game.
Southern Vipers sit at the apex position of the points table with five wins and two losses in the competition. The team has 23 points and a net run rate of 0.828. The team is coming from a comfortable win against Western Storm. They are tied with many other teams in the competition but have a superior net run rate than them all. The team has good momentum and will be looking to do the same in the next game.
- The Blaze’s chance of winning: 40%
- Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 60%
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips
Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)
Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91, 28 & 39 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They have a good batting momentum and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming clash against Western Storm. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction
So far, Derbyshire has played their home games at the County ground this season, however, they would still back themselves to get over the line. The venue has assisted the seam bowlers quite well and the captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first to get an idea of the conditions.
Weather Report
Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 17 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of rain on the day of the game.
Southern Vipers Players List
Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott
Predicted Playing XI
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Rhianna Southby
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Wicket-keeper
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Ella McCaughan
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Batter
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Georgia Adams (c)
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
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Batter
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Freya Kemp
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Batter
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Emily Windsor
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Batter
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Freya Davies
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Bowler
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Nancy Harman
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All-rounder
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Mary Taylor
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Bowler
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Alice Monaghan
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All-rounder
Southern Vipers Recent Form
After a slight hiccup in the competition, Southern Vipers came back to his winning ways. The team is coming from a win against Western Storm. The team will be expected to do well in the next game.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
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Ella Claridge
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Wicket-keeper
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Teresa Graves
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Batter
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Sarah Bryce
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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All-rounder
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Sophie Munro
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All-rounder
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Bethany Harmer
|
Batter
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Michaela Kirk
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Batter
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
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Cassidy McCarthy
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
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Bowler
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Michaela Kirk
|
Batter
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze were having a dismal season. The team has revived into monstrosity in the last game. They scored 318 runs in the last game and won the game against South East Stars.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record
In the last three clashes, Southern Vipers lead the tally by 2-1.
Southern Vipers won- 2
The Blaze won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds
Southern Vipers clashed against Western Storm in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Western Storm scored 156/10. Mary Taylor and Georgia Adams picked 3 wickets each in the game. It was an easy chase for Southern Vipers as they scored 157/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Ella McCaughan scored 49 runs while Georgia Elwiss smashed an unbeaten 65.
The Blaze have woken up and chose to wreak havoc in their last outing. They faced South East Stars in their last game. The Blaze scored 318/8 in the game. Sarah Bryce smashed 81 while Ella Claridge posted 71 runs in the game. Marie Kelly (52) and Kathryn Bryce (30) also chipped in their fair share in the game. South East Stars had a huge challenge and managed to score 185 runs in the game, losing all their wickets. The Blaze won the game by 133 runs. Heather Graham picked 6 wickets and stole the show with the ball.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers
List a
Queen’s Park, null
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Batters
Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze
Sarah Bryce is a fantastic batter from the team. She was the best batter in the last game as she struck 81 off 71 balls in the last game. She hit 11 fours in her innings. The batter was what the team was missing and will increase their winning chances in the next game.
Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers
Georgia Elwiss has scored 241 runs in 6 games so far in the competition. She has an average of 60.25 in the competition. She struck an unbeaten 65 in her last outing. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers
Georgia Adams is the top bowler from Southern Vipers. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games of the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 12 wickets in 7 games in the competition. She picked a wicket in her last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Vipers
The Blaze to win @ 1.99 (Parimatch)
Southern Vipers to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch