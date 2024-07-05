BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction BLAZ 40 % Chance of Winning SOV 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and The Blaze will collide in the 29th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield on July 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The Blaze are coming from winning the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. However, they are not doing so well in the 50-over competition. The team has only won three games and lost four matches in the competition. They are placed at the 5th place of the points table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.524. They are coming after a win against South East Stars and will be looking to perform well in the next game.

Southern Vipers sit at the apex position of the points table with five wins and two losses in the competition. The team has 23 points and a net run rate of 0.828. The team is coming from a comfortable win against Western Storm. They are tied with many other teams in the competition but have a superior net run rate than them all. The team has good momentum and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 40%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 60%

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The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91, 28 & 39 runs before their 1st dismissal. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. They have a good batting momentum and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming clash against Western Storm. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

So far, Derbyshire has played their home games at the County ground this season, however, they would still back themselves to get over the line. The venue has assisted the seam bowlers quite well and the captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first to get an idea of the conditions.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 17 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of rain on the day of the game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Nancy Harman All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

After a slight hiccup in the competition, Southern Vipers came back to his winning ways. The team is coming from a win against Western Storm. The team will be expected to do well in the next game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Sarah Bryce Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze were having a dismal season. The team has revived into monstrosity in the last game. They scored 318 runs in the last game and won the game against South East Stars.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes, Southern Vipers lead the tally by 2-1.

Southern Vipers won- 2

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers clashed against Western Storm in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Western Storm scored 156/10. Mary Taylor and Georgia Adams picked 3 wickets each in the game. It was an easy chase for Southern Vipers as they scored 157/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Ella McCaughan scored 49 runs while Georgia Elwiss smashed an unbeaten 65.

The Blaze have woken up and chose to wreak havoc in their last outing. They faced South East Stars in their last game. The Blaze scored 318/8 in the game. Sarah Bryce smashed 81 while Ella Claridge posted 71 runs in the game. Marie Kelly (52) and Kathryn Bryce (30) also chipped in their fair share in the game. South East Stars had a huge challenge and managed to score 185 runs in the game, losing all their wickets. The Blaze won the game by 133 runs. Heather Graham picked 6 wickets and stole the show with the ball.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers List a Queen’s Park, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Sarah Bryce is a fantastic batter from the team. She was the best batter in the last game as she struck 81 off 71 balls in the last game. She hit 11 fours in her innings. The batter was what the team was missing and will increase their winning chances in the next game.

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss has scored 241 runs in 6 games so far in the competition. She has an average of 60.25 in the competition. She struck an unbeaten 65 in her last outing. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is the top bowler from Southern Vipers. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games of the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 12 wickets in 7 games in the competition. She picked a wicket in her last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.