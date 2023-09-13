BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction BLAZ 62 % Chance of Winning SUN 38 % Bet Now! The Blaze and Sunrisers will play their reverse fixture in the 51st game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023. The game will be played at Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground, Market Warsop on September 13 from 3:00 PM IST.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Chances of Winning

The Blaze had an unbeatable streak in their first eight matches. However, the team met with a few inconsistencies to lose two games as well. With seven wins and two losses in twelve games, they are placed at the top of the points table with 38 points and a net run rate of 0.578. They lost their last game against SE Stars but will be looking to win their remaining games in order to seal the top place and move into the finals.

On the other hand, Sunrisers walked into this competition with a win but lost more games after that. They could only manage a total of four wins and lost on five occasions in their twelve games. They have 24 points and a net run rate of -0.088. They won their last match but their chances of making it to the play-off is nearly null.

The women's regional team previously known as Loughborough Lightning has been rebranded as "The Blaze" in the current season. The fresh start awarded them with good fortune as the team is bleeding with talent in the batting and bowling order. They are stronger on paper and should win the next affair.

The Blaze chance of winning - 62%

Sunrisers chance of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Glenn will be unavailable due to international duty that will dig a big hole in The Blaze’s batting & bowling line-up. Tammy Beaumont played an important role in TBZ’s wins in the competition. There are more hard-hitters in the team and will be thrilled to win the fixture. Grace Ballinger and Lucy Higham will back the bowling unit.

Sunrisers are in safe hands with Grace Scrivens & Jodi Grewcock in their batting order. They have handled the batting unit efficiently in the competition. Grewcock has been terrific with the ball as well with ample support from Kate Coppack in the line-up.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground, Market Warsop is a balanced pitch. The team batting first at this venue has won 50% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions on the match-day.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy on the match-day with a few sunny intervals. The temperature will be 19 degree Celsius on average. There is 14% predictability of rain on the match-day.

The Blaze Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Teresa Graves All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Michaela Kirk Batter Ella Claridge Batter Georgia Boyce Batter Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Lucy Higham All-Rounder Josie Groves Bowler Sophie Munro All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon(c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze will face a bit of difficulty in the absence of their star batters in the team. They scored a low score in the previous game and lost it.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Florence Miller Batter Ariana Dowse All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Joanne Gardner All-Rounder Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Kelly Castle Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers won their last game against Central Sparks by 4 wickets. The top order looks in terrific form and will be looking to score high.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score low before their first dismissal

In the 2023 season of RHFT, Sunrisers’ average score before the fall of the first wicket stands at 20.22 runs. In each of the 9 completed games that Sunrisers played, barring three, Sunrisers failed to surpass the 24 run mark before losing their first wicket. In their previous game, SUN scored 22 runs before their first wicket.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Top Team Batsmen

Lizelle Lee to be The Blaze’s best batter

Lizelle Lee scored 40 & 22 runs in the two games she played this season. She will be the perfect replacement for the players gone for international duty. She averages 31.00 in the competition and will be eager to score high in the next game.

Jodi Grewcock to be Sunrisers’ top batter

Jodie Grewcock has played a pivotal role in her team's performance in the current RHF trophy. In eight innings, she has amassed 230 runs at an impressive average of 28.75, including three half-centuries this season. She bundled out for 8 runs in the last match but holds a special batting talent.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Jodi Grewcock to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

Jodi Grewcock is pretty talented with the ball as well. She picked 12 wickets so far in the competition. In her last game, she picked 2 wickets for 36 runs to shine for her side.

Grace Ballinger to be The Blaze’s best bowler

Grace Ballinger picked 12 wickets in 9 games this season. She was impressive in her last game as she picked 4 scalps for 54 runs. She truly makes a fearless bowler.