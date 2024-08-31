The Blaze vs Sunrisers Match Prediction BLAZ 56 % Chance of Winning SUN 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.865 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR The Blaze and Sunrisers will go head-to-head at Racecourse Ground, Derby, as part of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They are going to meet on August 31, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 PM IST.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Chances of Winning

The Blaze are a middling team in the tournament so far but they achieved an absolute shocker of a result when they took down table toppers Southern Vipers in the previous match. Even at the halfway stage, things were not going their way at all since they batted first and found themselves bowled out for a measly 208. Marie Kelly was the top scorer for the team with 40 runs and their chances of coming out on top were looking rather bleak. However, the match took a turn when Southern Vipers’ batters started showing signs of trouble which resulted in a fall of several wickets. As their struggle became more and more apparent, The Blaze were able to take advantage of their vulnerability to bowl them out for 188, leading to a 20-run victory.

Sunrisers had a relatively straightforward win in the last game against Northern Diamonds. The latter, who are in a tight battle at the top of the table, had an unusual day as they were bundled out for 188 in the first innings. Sunrisers kept their head down and began the chase which kicked off on the right track thanks to opener and skipper Grace Scrivens’ 56. She was joined at the top by Jodi Grewcock who was next in line with 40 runs. Even though the team lost seven wickets in their quest for the win, they were able to make it over the line with three wickets to spare.

The Blaze chance of winning - 56%

Sunrisers chance of winning - 44%

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The Blaze vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

The Blaze to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.82 (Parimatch)

The biggest problem that The Blaze are faced with at the moment is that they do not have an established first wicket partnership. They tend to bring in a lot of changes to the front which has the potential to disrupt the momentum of the team. Impressively, though, they have found a way to keep things running smoothly despite that, having scored lower than 19.5 on just one occasion in the previous five games. With opening totals of 27, 21, 28, 14 and 52 in the last five fixtures, The Blaze’s opening duo are on for another big showing in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sunrisers 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby, also known as Racecourse Ground, held its last match in the tournament in the 2022 season between Southern Vipers and Lightning. The former won the toss and elected to bat first which turned out to be massively successful as they scored 294 and defended it to win by 66 runs. Moreover, the venue has hosted 18 One Day International games out of which 14 were won by the teams batting first, making it the most sought after option here.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are predicted at Derby on match day but there is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is projected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Bethan Gammon, Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Brianna MF Ray, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Marie Kelly, Nadine de Klerk, Orla Prendergast, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Tammy Beaumont, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Marie Kelly All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze have three wins, a defeat and a match that ended with no result in the previous five matches.

Sunrisers Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Dane Van Niekerk, Jodi Grewcock, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Charley Phillips, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Nicola Hancock, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Jo Gardner Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Flo Miller Batter Eva Gray Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Kate Coppack Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

Sunrisers have won two games in the last five matches along with two defeats and one fixture without a result.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head

The Blaze and Sunrises have met thrice in the tournament to date and the latter holds the lead with two wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

The Blaze - 1

Sunrisers - 2

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze @ 1.69 (Parimatch)

Even though The Blaze have had three different sets of openers in the last three games, their partnerships have been relatively consistent. Wicket-keeper batter Sarah Bryce is the only opener who has been a regular but the team have managed to establish totals of 27, 21 and 28. Sunrisers’ Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner, on the other hand, are recurring openers for the team but their scores of 7, 13 and 5 in the last three games are quite concerning. Despite that, the bookmakers place their faith in the pair to come good against The Blaze in the upcoming fixture.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers List a Racecourse Ground, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.965 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Best Batters

Sarah Bryce to be The Blaze’s Best Batter

Sarah Bryce did not have the best outing in the previous game against Southern Vipers as she departed early after scoring a mere nine runs. However, in the four innings she has taken part in so far, she has 199 runs with an average of 49.75 which includes two half-centuries. The opener remains the top choice for the next game.

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ Best Batter

Grace Scrivens has a major lead over the other batters of the team with a total of 390 runs in ten innings. She scored her third half-century of the season in the last encounter versus Northern Diamonds, having amassed 56 runs. She is averaging at 55.71 which makes her the top pick to be their leading batter.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Best Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze’s Best Bowler

Kirstie Gordon is currently the top wicket-taker for her team with 15 wickets in ten innings. In the last game against Southern Vipers, she delivered a full quota of ten overs, bowled two maidens, captured two wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 2.60. With a bowling average of 23.20, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’ Best Bowler

Mady Villiers is the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers at the moment, having picked 15 wickets in nine innings with an average of 25.06. In her ten-over spell against Northern Diamonds last time out, she brought back a four-wicket haul with an impressive economy rate of 3.60. Naturally, she will be anticipated to lead the charge once again.