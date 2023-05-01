The Blaze vs Thunder Match Prediction LIG 62 % Chance of Winning NWT 38 % Bet Now! The Blaze’s rebranding from their erstwhile name of Lightning seems to have rejuvenated them and provided them completely new mojo as they have raced two victories on the trot and would be hoping to extend that streak when they take on Thunder on May 1 at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground.

The Blaze vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Neither Blaze nor Thunder have ever reached the play-off stages of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and carry a 50% record against each other, both in the 50-over tournament and Charlotte Edward Cup. However, all that was when The Blaze was still just Lightning, for the side has now cemented itself at the top of the table as the only team to be undefeated in the tournament so far. Thunder, on the other hand, have continued in the same vein as before and slumped to two losses on the trot, ending up dead last in the standings as the only team to be without a win. Thus, the scales are heavily tilted in favour of The Blaze.

The Blaze’s chances of winning @ 62%

Thunder’s chances of winning @ 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

The Blaze vs Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both The Blaze and Thunder have been disappointing time and again in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, neither side making it to the semi-finals or play-offs in any of their campaigns. However, Thunder had a disastrously bad year in 2022, as they finished the campaign just one spot off the bottom with a solitary win in seven round-robin games. Lightning had a slightly better campaign, managing two wins and even earning a bonus point through the manner of one of their positive results.

In the 2023 season, Thunder faced South East Stars in the opener and conceded a mammoth 334 runs in the first innings. In response, only Deandra Dottin from their side managed to reach the 50-run mark as the team crumbled for a paltry 203, 131 runs short of their rivals. Another horrible game against Western Storm followed, where this time batting first, Thunder again failed to only put up 214 runs on the board. Storm made little ado about the paltry target and stormed to it with six wickets and over 50 balls still to spare.

The Blaze, meanwhile, faced Central Sparks in the opener and despite managing a lowly total of 212, wiped up the opponents’ batting unit for a shambolic 153 to earn a 59-run triumph. They played the Sunrisers next and this time bowled first to set themselves a paltry target of 160, which they reached with some struggle having just three wickets in hand.

Thus, The Blaze find themselves at the top of the standings with eight points, having a net run rate of 1.239, while Thunder are last and yet to open their account, the NRR reading -1.830. The favourites are apparent for everyone – The Blaze seem set to make it three in a row.

The Blaze vs Thunder Match Toss Prediction

No record of any professional game to have taken place at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in Market Warsop exists, most likely making the upcoming Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match between Central Sparks and Southern Vipers the venue’s debut top-tier domestic game. Despite the lack of historical venue data, a trend has emerged in the ongoing season of the tournament. In six of the eight matches played so far, the team winning the toss has elected to bat first, and this strategy has proved successful. Therefore, it is likely that the winning skipper in Monday's match will choose to bat first and set a target for the opposing team.

Weather Report

Worldweatheronline has forecasted a cold and damp Monday in Nottinghamshire, with continuous rain starting at 6 AM and lasting until noon. However, the weather thereafter is expected to be clear of showers despite heavy cloudy conditions for most of the encounter. The temperature is expected to be 17°C once the game is allowed to start after noon and stay thereabouts before dropping rapidly to 10°C immediately after sunset. Thus, spectators are likely to avoid a washout albeit they would miss a chunk of the action due to the rain.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (C), Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Georgie Boyce, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Nadine de Klerk, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves, Josie Groves, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Cassidy McCarthy, Sophie Munro, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Batter Sarah Glenn All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze, known as the Lightning until the previous edition of the tournament, had ended their campaign in 2022 with a loss against the South East Stars, their record thus reading two victories and four losses alongside a solitary no result. However, they have kicked off 2023 with back-to-back wins against the Central Sparks and Sunrisers respectively.

Thunder News & Player List

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Ellie Threlkeld, Steph Butler, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Graham, Mahika Gaur, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Sophia Turner, Olivia Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicketkeeper Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Liberty Heap Batter Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Olivia Thomas Bowler Alex Hartley Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Thunder finished second-last in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season, managing a solitary win in their six completed encounters. They have started 2023 on the same foot, slumping to two losses on the trot to be placed at the bottom in the points standings.

The Blaze vs Thunder Head to Head

The Blaze have played Thunder four times in the 50-over format of the game under the avatar of Lightning, with the scales evenly balanced.

One Days played - 4

The Blaze win(s) - 2

Thunder win(s) - 2

The Blaze vs Thunder Betting Odds

The Blaze to hit more fours than Thunder

The bowling unit of Thunder has been miserable so far, conceding boundaries left, right and centre. In two games, they have conceded 44 fours and 11 sixes already, averaging 22 boundaries and over five sixes per fixture. The Blaze, on the other hand, have kept things much tighter, conceding just 39 fours in two matches to average under 20 per game. With the willow as well, they have found the ropes 39 times in two encounters, the same number as their upcoming opponents. When the two sides met in 2022 as well, The Blaze had managed an astonishing 34 boundaries, double the 17 they had restricted Thunder to. Thus, The Blaze are the runaway favourites in this aspect of the game.

The Blaze vs Thunder Top Team Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s top batter

Tammy Beaumont has been a revelation for England at the top of the order, playing over 100 ODIs to tally 3,505 runs at an average of 40.75 including nine centuries. She has kicked off the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 in stunning fashion as well, leading her team to successive victories with lone-warrior batting displays. In the first game, the 32-year-old struck 60 to help the team somehow pass the 200-run mark before a steady 64 helped the team chase down 160 after being seven wickets down. Thus, Tammy Beaumont is arguably the highest-profile player in the entirety of the league and bound to top the run charts for a poor Blaze batting unit on Monday.

Deandra Dottin to be Thunder’s top batter

Having given up on her international career, Deandra Dottin hs constantly been giving West Indies Cricket reminders of what they are missing by going on a sensational run of scoring of late. In her last 10 innings, the Caribbean all-rounder has accumulated 407 runs at an excellent average of 45.22, including seven 35-plus scores. She was the third highest run-getter in the recently concluded Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament, scoring 201 runs in five innings at an average of 40-plus. Capping off the tournament with a matchwinning 38-ball 75 in the third-place playoff, Dottin has kicked off the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with scores of 51 and 41. She is bound to be the centre of all attending once again in Nottinghamshire.

The Blaze vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze’s top bowler

In the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament, Kathryn Bryce emerged as the top wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six matches at an impressive average of 9.07. As a right-arm pacer, she was able to produce remarkable figures of 3/16 in the final, leading her team, the Warriors, to victory and solidifying her position as the best women's bowler in Associate cricket. Additionally, she has earned recognition as the only non-English captain in the RHFT, boasting 26 T20I wickets with an average of 16.11 and an excellent economy rate of 4.16. Bryce has taken wickets in her last six matches, including two three-wicket hauls, indicating her growing prowess in the game's shorter formats. In two Rachael Heyhoe Flint encounters so far, Bryce has already scalped three wickets and is expected to excel once again in Nottinghamshire.

Mahika Gaur to be Thunder’s top bowler

Mahika Gaur has been breaking new ground for her country with her appearances in leagues all over the world, with making waves in England the latest on her to-do list. The 17-year-old spinner from United Arab Emirates had six wickets in as many games in the FairBreak invitational T20 tournament before announcign herself in the second game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The pacer returned sensational figures of 10-2-39-3 against Western Storm, proving to be sole illuminating light for her team as they conceded 214 in 41.3 overs. Thus, expect Gaur to lead an otherwise faltering bowling unit once again on Monay.