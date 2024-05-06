BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction BLAZ 45 % Chance of Winning NWT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.205 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and The Blaze will meet in the 20th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will take place on May 6, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Thunder Chance of Winning

The Blaze are having a terrible campaign in the competition. The team faced three consecutive losses in the competition but had a break-through in their last game. With three losses and a win, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.487. The Blaze have a chance to bounce back in the competition if they continue to carry on with the same flair.

Thunder are on the same boat as the Blaze. They started their campaign poorly but won a game in the middle. However, the team will be upset after their loss in the last game against Southern Vipers. The team is placed at the 6th place with three losses and a win. They have 5 points and a net run rate of -0.115. Thunder will be hopeful for a win here in order to leap higher in the standings.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 45%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 55%

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The Blaze vs Thunder Betting Tips

Thunder to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Thunder are not having a pleasant campaign. They lack in their batting order and it was quite evident in their three outings so far. Emma Lamb and Seren Smale opened for the team but could not perform consistently in the competition. The team posted the scores of 8, 14, 18 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in four games so far. Lamb and Smale average at 14.33 & 40.25 respectively in the competition. Lamb looks out of form but Smale batted pretty well in the last game. Lamb is struggling with form and should lose an early wicket in the next game. That said, Thunder will be expected to face an early dismissal in the next game.

The Blaze vs Thunder Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge is known for its true, hard surface, which allows the batters to play their strokes freely. The average first innings indicates the pitch’s suitability to set competitive targets. Though it offers assistance to the bowlers as well, especially when conditions are overcast. There is a slight advantage for teams winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Nottingham on May 6. The temperature will remain around 17 degree Celsius on the day of the game. There is no possibility of rain during the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder are coming from a loss against Southern Vipers. The team could not do well with their batting in the last game. The team bundled out for 206 runs in the game. They will look to deliver a more promising performance in the next game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze clutched the game in their favour in their last outing. They won against Northern Diamonds in a fantastic bowling display in the game. They bundled out Northern Diamonds at 188 runs.

The Blaze vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played against each other in the format. Their two scheduled games were abandoned.

Thunder won- 0

The Blaze won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

The Blaze vs Thunder Betting Odds

The Blaze went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. To everyone’s surprise, the Blaze came with heavy artillery and bundled out ND at 188 runs. Sophie Munro picked 3 wickets. Kirstie Gordon and Lucy Higham plucked 2 wickets each. The Blaze struggled with the bat but a low target helped the team to finally surpass the target and cash in the win. The Blaze won the game by 2 wickets. Bethan Gammon scored 39 runs while Teresa Graves scored 33 runs in the game. The Blaze will be hoping for a good result in the next game as well but bowling against the Thunder will not be easy.

The Thunder will not be happy after their loss in the last game. They clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, they secured 206/9 in the game. Seren Smale blasted off with 99 runs in the game. Katie Mack also chipped in 37 runs in the game. It was not a huge score and the Vipers chased down the target successfully in the match to win it by 3 wickets. Tara Norris was the best bowler with 3 picks in the game while Hannah Jones went back with 2 wickets in her pockets.

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The Blaze vs Thunder Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She has scored 68 runs in four games. Although the team’s batting has not been upto the mark, Nadine de Klerk holds a strong batting presence in the team.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Thunder

Katie Mack is a terrific batter and smashed 184 runs in 4 games at an average of 46.00. She scored 37 in the last match and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

The Blaze vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannah Jones has been very good with the ball for the Thunder in the competition. She has picked 5 wickets in 4 games. She maintains an economy rate of 4.33 in the competition. She was able to pick 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Sophie Munro to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Sophie Munro is a lethal bowler. She has picked 5 wickets in the 2 games she bowled in. She was the top bowler in the last game with figures of 3/28.