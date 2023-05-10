LIG (The Blaze) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
LIG
61%
Chance of Winning
WES
39%
Great Britain
Grace Road
Facts
- The Blaze are unbeaten in the ongoing season of RHFT with three wins and a no result after four games.
- The Blaze have never defeated Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.
- Neither the Blaze nor Western Storm have ever progressed beyond the group stages in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
The Blaze have had a complete reversal in fortunes after abandoning the name of Lightning and going through a rebranding, going from underdogs to favourites in the space of three games. They pulled off their biggest scalp in the latest encounter by defeating the reigning champions Northern Diamonds in embarrassing fashion, further their cementing their spot at the top of the table. Western Storm, meanwhile, have once again lacked tooth as a unit in the competition, their only silver lining being a few fighting displays from a selected bunch of individuals. Thus, except The Blaze to sweep by their upcoming opponents in Leicester.
- The Blaze’s chances of winning @ 61%
- Western Storm’s chances of winning @ 39%
The Blaze vs Western Storm Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The Blaze have three victories in four games in the ongoing RHFT 2023 alongside a no result, with all their victories earning them a bonus point. They thus sit on top of the table with 17 points and a net run rate of 1.683, the best in the tournament. The team is well placed at the stage to end the league stage as victors, especially given the sheer dominance in their performances. Western Storm, on the other hand, are lagging at a lowly sixth with just a solitary victory in four games, enduring two losses and one no result. Their net run rate reads a dreadful -2.047 as well– the worst in the tournament by a mile.
Even though history suggests The Blaze should have been somewhere around Western Storm at this stage of the tournament, their rebranding from the name of Lightning seems to have truly rejuvenated the side. They kicked off the tournament with a 59-run thrashing of Central Sparks after setting a target of 212 before chasing down a lowly 160 against Sunrisers with 88 balls to spare. However, their magnum opus came in the latest fixture against the formidable defending champions Northern Diamonds, who were bowled out for a humiliating 62 in an encounter that would go in the RHFT history books. In response, The Blaze faltered a bit but eventually got over the finishing line with a massive 187 balls to spare, thus establishing themselves as the team to beat.
Western Storm, meanwhile, have had no such come-up, with their batting struggles a part of RHFT lore. The side first conceded a mammoth 290 in just 36 overs against the Diamonds in the opener before succumbing 105 runs short of the target. A confident performance against Thunder earned them a well-deserved six-wicket victory in the second game but were set another daunting target of 297 against South East Stars in the ensuing game. In response, Storm folded out for a shambolic 89, enduring a record 207-run defeat. Thus, Saturday’s affair may as well prove to be a no-contest with The Blaze likely to prove to be too strong for their rivals.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Match Toss Prediction
In the only Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter that had taken place at Grace Road in Leicester in 2022, South East Stars emerged victorious by 112 runs over Lightning after choosing to bat first. In fact, in eight of the 14 games that have been completed this year, the captain winning the toss has opted to set a target. Similarly, seven games have been won by the team batting first compared to just six for the side chasing. Thus, expect the same trend to continue come Saturday with the skipper that wins the toss most likely to opt to bat first.
Weather Report
Leicester is in for a damp Wednesday with little chance of any live sporting action if the weather forecast comes true. Worldweatheronline reckons it would rain continuously at Grace Road from 11 AM, less than two hours after the game’s start, all the way up to 7 PM in the evening. Consequently, there would be heavy cloud cover throughout the day while temperatures hover in the lower 10s degrees centigrade.
The Blaze News & Player List
The Blaze Player List
The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (C), Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Georgie Boyce, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Nadine de Klerk, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves, Josie Groves, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Cassidy McCarthy, Sophie Munro, Nat Sciver-Brunt
Predicted Playing XI
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Tammy Beaumont
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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Batter
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Georgia Boyce
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Batter
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Kathryn Bryce
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All-rounder
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Sarah Bryce
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Wicket-keeper Batter
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Sarah Glenn
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All-rounder
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-rounder
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Lucy Higham
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All-rounder
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Sophie Munro
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (C)
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Bowler
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
The Blaze Team Form
The Blaze had finished sixth last season under the name of Lightning, with two wins in seven games to their name. They have already bettered that tally in 2023 as they sit on top of the table with three straight victories and a no result in four games, boasting a spectacular net run rate of 1.683.
Western Storm News & Player List
Western Storm Player List
Western Storm squad: Danielle Gibson (C), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Parfitt, Mollie Robbins, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
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Alex Griffiths
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All-rounder
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Emma COrney
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Batter
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Orla Prendergast
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All-rounder
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Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Danielle Gibson (C)
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All-rounder
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Natasha Wraith
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Wicket-keeper batter
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Niamh Holland
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All-rounder
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Chloe Skelton
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All-rounder
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Lauren Filer
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Bowler
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Claire Nicholas
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Bowler
Western Storm Team Form
Having managed three victories and as many losses last season, Western Storm have got off to a horrible start in the latest edition of RHFT, losing two out of their three games with a win sandwiched in between. Their latest fixture against Southern Vipers had to be abandoned due to rain, the compensatory points taking them to sixth on the table with 6 points and a dreadful net run rate of -2.047.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Head to Head
The Blaze have played Western Storm two times in the 50-over format of the game and are yet defeat by their counterparts, losing on both occasions.
One Days played - 2
The Blaze win(s) - 0
Western Storm win(s) - 2
The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Odds
The Blaze to hit more fours than Western Storm
The Blaze have left behind their miserable form in 2022 to emerge as a prolific side with the bat in 2023, finding the boundaries for fun. In three games they have already struck 46 fours at an average of over 15 boundaries a game, despite their latest game being a lowly chase of 63 runs against Northern Diamonds. Western Storm, on the other hand, have sent the ball to the ropes only 40 times in three encounters, averaging slightly over 13 fours a game, including a shambolic tally of just six fours in their latest meeting against South East Stars. Thus, expect The Blaze to dominate the boundary count once again on Wednesday.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Team Batters
Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s top batter
A seasoned veteran at the top of the order with 3,505 ODI runs for England at an average of 40.75 including nine centuries, Tammy Beaumont was always bound to excel in her country’s domestic tournament. The 32-year-old has been the trump card in The Blaze’s top order, top-scoring for them with valiant match-winning half-centuries in two matches already. She started the season with a 60 against Central Sparks and followed it up with a dominant 64 against Sunrisers. Even her score of 9 against Northern Diamonds was the second-highest in the entire match, making her the team’s top run-getter in the tournament by a distance. Thus, except Beaumont to excel once again on Wednesday.
Orla Prendergast to be Western Storm’s top batter
Missing the season opener against Northern Diamonds has little affected Orla Prendergast as she has still emerged as her team’s highest run-scorer in the ongoing RHFT so far. This is primarily due to her excellent performance against Thunder, where she came in to bat at 11/2 and drove her team to the target of 215 with a brilliant 115 of as many balls. Orla, who is only 20 years old, has already played 45 international games across different formats and has three half-centuries to her credit. Given Sophie Luff and Danielle Gibson have not delivered in the three games that have already gone by, Orla Prendergast is expected to lead her team’s batting unit once again in Leicester.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers
Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s top bowler
It is hard to look past the South African pacer as the top pick for leading affairs with the ball on Wednesday given what she pulled off in her previous game. Facing Northern Diamonds, the 23-year-old ran amok with unbelievable figures of 9.1-3-33-7, decimating the opposition in a tenacious opening spell that included her entire quota of overs. With two scalps in the opening fixture against Central Sparks as well, de Klerk has shot to the top of the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with nine at a stupendous average of 10.88 . Having vast international experience for her age and 23 ODI wickets to her name already, Nadine de Klerk is bound to ignite fear in batters when she stands on her mark ready to bowl in Leicester.
Lauren Filer to be Western Storm’s top bowler
Western Storm has had a series of disappointing campaigns in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, but Lauren Filer has been a consistent performer for them. The right-arm fast bowler topped the wicket-taking charts for her team in 2022, taking an impressive 11 wickets in six games at an average of 22.63. In the latest edition of the tournament, she has started even stronger, taking seven wickets in just three games, making her the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition. Filer starred in the team's latest match against the Stars, taking three wickets. At just 22 years old, she is an exceptional talent and is expected to represent her country soon. Western Storm will be relying on Filer to produce another outstanding performance in Hove to give them a chance of victory against the Vipers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: The Blaze
Western Storm have lost two games already, barely even putting up a fight in either encounter en route to defeats by big margins. Even their solitary win in the tournament has come on the back of a memorable knock from Orla Prendergast, saving the team the blushes. The Blaze, on the other hand, have not only won their games but thoroughly dominated any opposition that has come up against them. Their position at the top of the table is well and secure heading into the clash against Western Storm where they are by far the favourites.
- The Blaze to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
- Western Storm to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)