LIG (The Blaze) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction LIG 61 % Chance of Winning WES 39 % Bet Now! The Blaze would be hoping to keep their juggernaut rolling on May 10 when they face Western Storm at Grace Road in Leicester in a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST. The side is yet to be beaten in the ongoing edition of the tournament and look by far the favourites to trump the tournament minnows.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

The Blaze have had a complete reversal in fortunes after abandoning the name of Lightning and going through a rebranding, going from underdogs to favourites in the space of three games. They pulled off their biggest scalp in the latest encounter by defeating the reigning champions Northern Diamonds in embarrassing fashion, further their cementing their spot at the top of the table. Western Storm, meanwhile, have once again lacked tooth as a unit in the competition, their only silver lining being a few fighting displays from a selected bunch of individuals. Thus, except The Blaze to sweep by their upcoming opponents in Leicester.

The Blaze’s chances of winning @ 61%

Western Storm’s chances of winning @ 39%

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The Blaze vs Western Storm Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Blaze have three victories in four games in the ongoing RHFT 2023 alongside a no result, with all their victories earning them a bonus point. They thus sit on top of the table with 17 points and a net run rate of 1.683, the best in the tournament. The team is well placed at the stage to end the league stage as victors, especially given the sheer dominance in their performances. Western Storm, on the other hand, are lagging at a lowly sixth with just a solitary victory in four games, enduring two losses and one no result. Their net run rate reads a dreadful -2.047 as well– the worst in the tournament by a mile.

Even though history suggests The Blaze should have been somewhere around Western Storm at this stage of the tournament, their rebranding from the name of Lightning seems to have truly rejuvenated the side. They kicked off the tournament with a 59-run thrashing of Central Sparks after setting a target of 212 before chasing down a lowly 160 against Sunrisers with 88 balls to spare. However, their magnum opus came in the latest fixture against the formidable defending champions Northern Diamonds, who were bowled out for a humiliating 62 in an encounter that would go in the RHFT history books. In response, The Blaze faltered a bit but eventually got over the finishing line with a massive 187 balls to spare, thus establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Western Storm, meanwhile, have had no such come-up, with their batting struggles a part of RHFT lore. The side first conceded a mammoth 290 in just 36 overs against the Diamonds in the opener before succumbing 105 runs short of the target. A confident performance against Thunder earned them a well-deserved six-wicket victory in the second game but were set another daunting target of 297 against South East Stars in the ensuing game. In response, Storm folded out for a shambolic 89, enduring a record 207-run defeat. Thus, Saturday’s affair may as well prove to be a no-contest with The Blaze likely to prove to be too strong for their rivals.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Match Toss Prediction

In the only Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter that had taken place at Grace Road in Leicester in 2022, South East Stars emerged victorious by 112 runs over Lightning after choosing to bat first. In fact, in eight of the 14 games that have been completed this year, the captain winning the toss has opted to set a target. Similarly, seven games have been won by the team batting first compared to just six for the side chasing. Thus, expect the same trend to continue come Saturday with the skipper that wins the toss most likely to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Leicester is in for a damp Wednesday with little chance of any live sporting action if the weather forecast comes true. Worldweatheronline reckons it would rain continuously at Grace Road from 11 AM, less than two hours after the game’s start, all the way up to 7 PM in the evening. Consequently, there would be heavy cloud cover throughout the day while temperatures hover in the lower 10s degrees centigrade.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (C), Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Georgie Boyce, Sarah Bryce, Ella Claridge, Nadine de Klerk, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves, Josie Groves, Beth Harmer, Lucy Higham, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Cassidy McCarthy, Sophie Munro, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Georgia Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Batter Sarah Glenn All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze had finished sixth last season under the name of Lightning, with two wins in seven games to their name. They have already bettered that tally in 2023 as they sit on top of the table with three straight victories and a no result in four games, boasting a spectacular net run rate of 1.683.

Western Storm News & Player List

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad: Danielle Gibson (C), Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Parfitt, Mollie Robbins, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-rounder Emma COrney Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Danielle Gibson (C) All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Chloe Skelton All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Claire Nicholas Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Having managed three victories and as many losses last season, Western Storm have got off to a horrible start in the latest edition of RHFT, losing two out of their three games with a win sandwiched in between. Their latest fixture against Southern Vipers had to be abandoned due to rain, the compensatory points taking them to sixth on the table with 6 points and a dreadful net run rate of -2.047.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Head to Head

The Blaze have played Western Storm two times in the 50-over format of the game and are yet defeat by their counterparts, losing on both occasions.

One Days played - 2

The Blaze win(s) - 0

Western Storm win(s) - 2

The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Odds

The Blaze to hit more fours than Western Storm

The Blaze have left behind their miserable form in 2022 to emerge as a prolific side with the bat in 2023, finding the boundaries for fun. In three games they have already struck 46 fours at an average of over 15 boundaries a game, despite their latest game being a lowly chase of 63 runs against Northern Diamonds. Western Storm, on the other hand, have sent the ball to the ropes only 40 times in three encounters, averaging slightly over 13 fours a game, including a shambolic tally of just six fours in their latest meeting against South East Stars. Thus, expect The Blaze to dominate the boundary count once again on Wednesday.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Team Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s top batter

A seasoned veteran at the top of the order with 3,505 ODI runs for England at an average of 40.75 including nine centuries, Tammy Beaumont was always bound to excel in her country’s domestic tournament. The 32-year-old has been the trump card in The Blaze’s top order, top-scoring for them with valiant match-winning half-centuries in two matches already. She started the season with a 60 against Central Sparks and followed it up with a dominant 64 against Sunrisers. Even her score of 9 against Northern Diamonds was the second-highest in the entire match, making her the team’s top run-getter in the tournament by a distance. Thus, except Beaumont to excel once again on Wednesday.

Orla Prendergast to be Western Storm’s top batter

Missing the season opener against Northern Diamonds has little affected Orla Prendergast as she has still emerged as her team’s highest run-scorer in the ongoing RHFT so far. This is primarily due to her excellent performance against Thunder, where she came in to bat at 11/2 and drove her team to the target of 215 with a brilliant 115 of as many balls. Orla, who is only 20 years old, has already played 45 international games across different formats and has three half-centuries to her credit. Given Sophie Luff and Danielle Gibson have not delivered in the three games that have already gone by, Orla Prendergast is expected to lead her team’s batting unit once again in Leicester.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s top bowler

It is hard to look past the South African pacer as the top pick for leading affairs with the ball on Wednesday given what she pulled off in her previous game. Facing Northern Diamonds, the 23-year-old ran amok with unbelievable figures of 9.1-3-33-7, decimating the opposition in a tenacious opening spell that included her entire quota of overs. With two scalps in the opening fixture against Central Sparks as well, de Klerk has shot to the top of the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with nine at a stupendous average of 10.88 . Having vast international experience for her age and 23 ODI wickets to her name already, Nadine de Klerk is bound to ignite fear in batters when she stands on her mark ready to bowl in Leicester.

Lauren Filer to be Western Storm’s top bowler

Western Storm has had a series of disappointing campaigns in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, but Lauren Filer has been a consistent performer for them. The right-arm fast bowler topped the wicket-taking charts for her team in 2022, taking an impressive 11 wickets in six games at an average of 22.63. In the latest edition of the tournament, she has started even stronger, taking seven wickets in just three games, making her the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition. Filer starred in the team's latest match against the Stars, taking three wickets. At just 22 years old, she is an exceptional talent and is expected to represent her country soon. Western Storm will be relying on Filer to produce another outstanding performance in Hove to give them a chance of victory against the Vipers.