BLAZ (The Blaze) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction BLAZ 60 % Chance of Winning WES 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and The Blaze will meet in the 24th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will take place on May 8, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

The Blaze continue to remain at the bottom of the table. The team lost their latest outing against the Thunder and have now lost their fourth game this season. With a win and four losses, they have earned 4 points and possess a net run rate of -1.264.

Western Storm find themselves at the middle of the standings. They began their campaign with two consecutive losses but everyone thought they turned things around after they registered two wins in succession. The team displayed immense talent with the bat and shall conquer their next challenge against the Blaze. They have two wins and three losses in the competition and are placed at the 5th place in the standings. The team possesses 8 points and a net run rate of -0.101.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 60%

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 40%

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The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Western Storm to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Western Storm are not having a pleasant campaign. They lack in their batting order and it was quite evident in their five outings so far. Sophia Smale and Alex Griffiths opened for the side in the five games so far. The duo played a few incredible innings but suffer from inconsistency with the bat. Smale and Griffiths average at 16.80 & 14.40 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 17, 59, 52, 8 & 19 runs before their first dismissal in their five outings. Moreover, the Blaze have caused trouble with the ball in their campaign. That said, Western Storm will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: The Blaze 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge is known for its true, hard surface, which allows the batters to play their strokes freely. The average first innings indicates the pitch’s suitability to set competitive targets. Though it offers assistance to the bowlers as well, especially when conditions are overcast. There is a slight advantage for teams winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Nottingham on May 8. The temperature will remain around 20 degree Celsius on the day of the game. There is no possibility of rain during the game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze lack majorly in their batting order. Their batters have lost their wicket pretty early more than often in the competition. They scored only 174 runs in the last game while losing all their wickets.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm were very close to a win in the last game. They faced Southern Vipers head on in the last game but were short of 5 runs to the victory. The top order batted very well but their bowling needs to improve.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never played against each other in the format. Their two scheduled games were abandoned.

Western Storm won- 0

The Blaze won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Odds

The Blaze faced the Thunder in the last game. Their batters were overwhelmed and bundled out for 174 runs in the game. Kirstie Gordon scored 43 runs in the game while all the others lost their wickets pretty early in the game. The bowlers had a tough task in the game. They almost succeeded in their job as they picked 9 wickets but the Thunder were able to score past the target, winning the game by a wicket. Lucy Higham and Kirstie Gordon picked 3 wickets each in the game. While Sarah Glenn returned with 2 wickets in her pockets.

Western Storm will face the Blaze in the next game after a close loss in the last game. They went against the Southern Vipers in their last outing. SC scored 295/5 in the game. The bowlers deemed inefficient in the game and raised a point of concern for the batters in the team. Sophia Smale was the best bowler from Western Storm with 2 wickets in the game. Many batters from the team stepped up. Heather Knight (62), Fran Wilson (53), Sophie Luff (51) and Danielle Gibson (51) were the top scorers in the game. WS reached 291/9 before they ran out of deliveries and lost the game by 4 runs.

The Blaze vs Western Storm List a Trent Bridge, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.904 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Batters

Kirstie Gordon to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is a terrific batter. She has scored 114 runs in 5 games at an average of 28.50. She scored 43 runs in the last game for the Blaze. She will be expected to bat well in the upcoming game.

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff is the top scorer of the team with 218 runs in 5 games. She averages 54.50 in the tournament. She scored 51 runs in the last game.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Sophia Smale to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Sophie Smale has emerged to be the top bowler from Western Storm. She has picked a total of 8 wickets in 5 games. She has an economy rate of 5.48 in the competition. She is coming from picking 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Lucy Higham to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Lucy Higham is consistent with the ball. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 2.57. She picked 3 wickets for her side in the last game.