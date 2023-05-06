NTW (Thunder) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction NWT 49 % Chance of Winning CENS 51 % Bet Now! Central Sparks would be hoping to get back on track in the tournament with a win when they face fellow minnows Thunder at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 6 with the encounter set to begin at 3 PM IST. Both sides are lagging in the bottom half of the table and a loss on Saturday could prematurely end their dreams of making it to the play-offs.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Even though both Central Sparks and Thunder have perpetually suffered in the 50-over format of the game, the former have at least shown signs of promise at various stages and look to be the better outfit once again in the ongoing edition. In their second game of the tournament, the Sparks pulled off a major upset by comfortably defeating reigning champions Northern Diamonds and would be hoping to take inspiration from that achievement when they take on the still-winless Thunder.

Thunder’s chances of winning @ 49%

Central Sparks’s chances of winning @ 51%

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Thunder vs Central Sparks Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Central Sparks finished RHFT 2022 in fifth with two wins in their kitty, even earning a bonus point for their 139-run decimation of Sunrisers to take their tally to 11. Thunder, meanwhile, only barely avoided winning the wooden spoon as they finished seventh with a solitary win to their name, a no result helping them take their tally to six points. Their net run rate was an atrocious -0.366, a fair way away from Sparks’ 0.073.

The latest edition of the tournament has followed a similar script, with the Sparks in sixth with five points on the back of a win and a bonus point alongside two losses. Even though their net run rate reads a sorry -0.346, Thunder have somehow managed to outdo them with an even worse NRR of -1.830. They are presently dead last in the standings as the only team yet to tally a win in the competition, their only two teams coming on the back of a no result in their latest encounter against The Blaze.

Worryingly for Thunder, neither of their fixtures have been anywhere close, first succumbing to South East Stars by 131 runs and then losing to Western Storm by six wickets after folding out for a meagre 214. The side’s bowling has been particularly horrendous as they lack a strike bowler who would provide them wickets game after game, forced to rely instead on random contributions from across their entire unit. Central Sparks can at least be confident that the likes of Evelyn Jones and Georgia David would perform come what may way, with the duo having the capability to win games for their side singlehandedly. Thus, Central Sparks look like the favourites in their upcoming clash at Old Trafford, even though the tussle is expected to be a close one in a fight for survival.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Match Toss Prediction

In the three RHFT encounters that have taken place at Old Trafford since 2022, two have been won by the side batting first. That holds true in general for the iconic venue as well, with teams that set a target emerging victorious in 30 of the 51 domestic T20s at the venue to produce a direct result. In the ongoing tournament, sides have opted to bat first anyway, doing so on 8 out of the 11 occasions, pretty much guaranteeing that the captain to win the toss in Manchester would opt to bat first.

Weather Report

There seems to be no reprieve for teams in sight in the ongoing tournament, with more rain forecast in Manchester on Saturday by Worldweatheronline. The showers would start midway through the game and continue all the way till the end, leading to over 3 mm of rainfall in the period. Other than that, the temperature would hove around the 12°C mark with a brief rise to 16°C, alongside 100% cloud coverage throughout the fixture and gusts of winds reaching speeds of 16 km/h.

Thunder News & Player List

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Ellie Threlkeld (C), Steph Butler, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Graham, Mahika Gaur, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Sophia Turner, Olivia Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Fi Morris Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicketkeeper Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Liberty Heap Batter Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Olivia Thomas Bowler Alex Hartley Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Central Sparks finished second-last in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season, managing a solitary win in their six completed encounters. They have started 2023 on the same foot, slumping to two losses on the trot and enduring a no result to be placed at the bottom in the points standings with a net run rate of -1.830.

Central Sparks News & Player List

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (C), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Chloe Brewer, Erin Burns, Ami Campbell, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Abbey Freeborn, Katie George, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (C) All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Chloe Brewer All-rounder Abbey Freeborn Batter Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Katie George Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Central Sparks managed just two wins in six encounters in RHFT 2022 to finish fifth and have a similar record in the ongoing tournament as well, registering a solitary win in three encounters to be positioned sixth with five points and a net run rate of -0.346.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Head to Head

Thunder have played Central Sparks four times in the 50-over format of the game, with the scales evenly balanced.

One Days played - 4

Thunder win(s) - 2

Central Sparks win(s) - 2

Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Thunder to hit more sixes than Central Sparks

Despite playing a game less, Thunder have tallied three more sixes than their counterparts in RHFT 2023, managing an impressive of four maximums already on the back of a solitary six in the opener followed by three big hits in their latest clash. Central Sparks only managed a maximum in their first match of the season and have since failed to clear the fence in their last two outings. Even in 2022, Sparks had managed to strike the ball over the ropes in just two of their six matches, making them likely to be outhit by Thunder once again on Saturday.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Team Batters

Deandra Dottin to be Thunder’s top batter

Deandra Dottin may have retired from international cricket but has suffered no decline in commitment or level of performance, since starring in tournaments such as BBL and WPL. In her last ten innings, the Caribbean all-rounder has scored 407 runs at an impressive average of 45.22, with seven scores of 35 or more. She was the third-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament, with 201 runs in five innings at an average of over 40. Dottin finished the tournament on a high note with a match-winning 75 off 38 balls in the third-place playoff and has kicked off the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on the same foot, with scores of 51 and 41. Come Saturday, Dottin is bound to be the player to most look forward to for Thunder.

Evelyn Jones to be Central Sparks’ top batter

In their first game of the tournament, the Central Sparks team struggled, managing a low score of 153 as most of their batters got out cheaply, except for skipper Evelyn Jones who exhibited great determination with a marathon innings of 29 runs off 63 balls to top score for her team. Jones lead from the front in the next match as well against reigning champions Diamonds, pushing her team to victory with an unbeaten 67, before another solid 34 against Southern Vipers. In the previous season of the tournament as well, Jones scored 214 runs at an average of 35.67 and had also accumulated 244 runs in RHFT 2021. Being the best batter in the top order by far for the Central Sparks, the 30-year-old is expected to once again dominate proceedings for the Sparks in Manchester.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers

Mahika Gaur to be Thunder’s top bowler

Mahika Gaur has been making strides for her country by playing in various leagues around the world, and now she is focused on leaving her mark in England. The 17-year-old spinner from the United Arab Emirates has been impressive in recent tournaments, taking six wickets in six games in the FairBreak Invitational T20 tournament. She continued her form in the second game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she returned remarkable figures of 3 for 39 in her 10 overs against Western Storm. Given her stellar performance, Gaur is expected to lead the struggling bowling unit once again on Saturday.

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ top bowler

Georgia Davis has exceeded all expectations in the ongoing tournament to be placed on top of the wicket-taking charts with seven scalps in three games at a stunning average of 9.85. The off-spinner kicked off the campaign with three crucial wickets against The Blaze and followed it up with a match-winning four-wicket haul while conceding just 19 runs against reigning champions Diamonds. The 22-year-old is expected to continue her excellent form and lead Central Sparks' bowling attack once again in their upcoming game in Manchester.