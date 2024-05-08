NWT (Thunder) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction NWT 67 % Chance of Winning CENS 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and Central Sparks will meet in the 23rd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on May 8, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Thunder had a mixed campaign so far. They did not have a great start but managed to win their latest outing against The Blaze. With three losses and two wins, they are placed at the 5th place. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 0.023. The team is facing recurrent problems with form and will be looking to do better in the upcoming clash.

Central Sparks had an ecstatic start to their campaign with a win over the Blaze. However, the team faced backlash after that and lost four outings in a row. The team has a win and four losses in their campaign so far. They are placed at the 7th place with 5 points in their dolly. The team has a net run rate of -0.399. They lost the last game against Northern Diamonds and will face a tough challenge against the Thunder in the next game.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 33%

Thunder’ chance of winning: 67%

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Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Central Sparks are having a disappointing campaign in the competition right now. Central Sparks have lost four games in a row and need to break out of the losing pattern. Eve Jones and Chloe Brewer opened for the team before. Charis Pavely replaced Brewer in the opening position but could not make any difference in the game. The team posted the scores of 26, 20, 35, 0 & 7 runs before 1st dismissal. Eve Jones (22.00), Charis Pavely (1.00) and Chloe Brewer (13.25) are not doing very well and average pretty low in the tournament. Thunder would look to exploit it and pick an early wicket in the next game against Central Sparks. That said, you should put your money on Central Sparks to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Thunder 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Thunder vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 8. The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks began their campaign with a win but lost every game after that. If they bat well, the bowlers disappoint and vice versa. The team needs to deliver a more promising performance in the next game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have a decent batting order but the batters give away their wickets pretty easily in their campaign. Despite a low target in the last game, the Thunder struggled to score 175 runs and lost 9 wickets in the process.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, both sides have won two games while one game ended up in a tie.

Thunder won- 2

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Thunder went against the Blaze in the last game. Batting first, the Blaze smashed 174 runs for the loss of all their wickets. Hannah Jones shined again with 3 wickets to her name. Mahika Gaur also took 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the team had a fantastic start from the bats of Seren Smale (58) and Emma Lamb (44). It became tough to conquer the target once the openers lost their wickets. The team somehow dragged them to the finish line, winning the game by a wicket. The team is doing well with their bowling but the batters have to maintain a good form coming into the next game.

Central Sparks are having a poor season. They met with Northern Diamonds in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds were all out at 216. The bowlers of the Sparks did extremely well and made it easy for the batters to cash in the win. Upon chasing, things went horribly wrong for the team. Eve Jones (65) and Abigail Freeborn (49) batted pretty well but the rest lost their wicket very early in the game. The team reached 215 runs before losing out on all their wickets. Central Sparks lost the game by 1 run. Central Sparks will face Thunder in the next game and have to be alert while playing their fierce bowlers.

Thunder vs Central Sparks List a Old Trafford, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.306 Bet

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is batting phenomenally for the team. She has scored 198 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.60. She scored 49 runs in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale has scored 219 runs in 5 innings of the game and averages at 43.80. She scored 58 runs in her last outing. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannah Jones is the top bowler from the Thunder. She has taken 8 wickets in 5 games. She managed to pick 3 wickets in the last game.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 9 wickets in 5 games and holds an economy rate of 4.44 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.