NWT (Thunder) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction CENS 45 % Chance of Winning NWT 55 % Bet Now! Thunder and Central Sparks will meet in the 34th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on July 10, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Central Sparks could not produce the goods in the competition. Their last game was abandoned due to rain that earned them a few points. The team lost a game against Northern Diamonds before that. With two wins and five losses, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.384.

The Thunder are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team is coming from three consecutive losses in the tournament. Their last loss came against South East Stars. With two wins and six losses, the Thunder are placed at the 7th position. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.306.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 45%

Thunder’ chance of winning: 55%

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Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Thunder to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Thunder have led one of the best opening partnerships in the tournament. The opening batters, Seren Smale and Emma Lamb have smashed bowlers relentlessly in their campaign. Smale and Lamb average at 43.50 & 34.57 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 89, 140, 63 & 0 runs in their last four games before the first dismissal. They faced an unfortunate early dismissal in the last game but they will be confident in scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The pitch is known for being flat and ideal for stroke play, although bowlers might find some early assistance. As the game progresses, the pitch slows down, making it trickier to time shots and play aggressively. Spinners come into play during the middle overs, exploiting the available turn and bounce. When it comes to the toss, winning captains typically choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 10. The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius. There is rain predicted on the day of the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XIPredicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Morris Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danielle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have a decent batting order but the batters give away their wickets pretty easily in their last game. Despite a low target in the last game, the Thunder struggled to score 175 runs and lost 9 wickets in the process. Thunder bundled out for 201 runs in the last game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks had a breakthrough with a win against the Thunder. However, the team went to their losing ways in their last clash against Northern Diamonds. The team has a decent batting unit but their bowlers are failing to back the team.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, both sides have won two games while one game ended up in a tie.

Thunder won- 2

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Thunder went against the South East Stars in the last game. Batting first, SES smashed 283 runs for the loss of all their wickets. Hannah Jones shined again with 3 wickets to her name. Sophie Morris, Fi Morris and Naomi Dattani picked 2 wickets each. While chasing the target, the batters did not perform very well and kept losing wickets. The team settled for 201/10, losing the game by 82 runs. Fi Morris and Eleanor Threlkeld scored 37 runs each whereas Seren Smale 30 runs to the score.

Central Sparks did not play their last game as it was abandoned due to rain. Central Sparks clashed against Northern Diamonds before that. They batted first and scored 239/8 in the match. Katie George and Davina Perrin impressed with their innings of 52 & 50 runs respectively. Courtney Webb and Chloe Brewer scored 37 runs each. However, the bowlers could not do much against Northern Diamonds. The Diamonds scored 242/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Bethan Ellis and Grace Potts picked 2 wickets each. The team will be hopeful for a better performance in the next game.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale has scored 348 runs in 8 innings of the game and averages at 43.50. She scored 30 runs in her last outing. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is a hard hitter from Central Sparks. She has scored a total of 230 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.85. She scored 19 runs in the last game. She struck 93 runs in her last outing against the Sunrisers. She will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannah Jones picked 3 wickets in her last outing against South East Stars. She has a total of 17 wickets in 8 games of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.28 in the tournament. She will be the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 12 wickets in 7 games and holds an economy rate of 4.69 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.