NWT (Thunder) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction NWT 34 % Chance of Winning NORD 66 % Bet Now! Thunder and Northern Diamonds will play their reverse fixture in the 50th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023. The game will be played at Rookwood, Sale on September 13 from 3:00 PM IST.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Chances of Winning

It is impossible for Thunder to make it to the play-offs by finishing in the top 3. The team has 2 wins, 4 losses, 2 ties and 4 abandoned games. With 22 points and a net run rate of -0.265, Thunder occupy the 7th spot in the table standings. They are coming from a loss into this fixture but will look to finish their campaign on a higher note.

On the other hand, Northern Diamonds are in 5th place and have a real chance of climbing positions if they manage to win all their games. They are coming into this fixture after a win that tallies to 5 wins and 6 losses in their 12 games. They have 25 points and a net run rate of -0.265. NOD are tied with two other teams in terms of wins but have lost more than them. Nevertheless, their goal of finishing in the top 3 is not over yet.

Northern Diamonds are a pretty strong team and have displayed a similar performance in their campaign. Although THU beat them in their previous meeting, NOD have picked up significant pace in their campaign. On paper, NOD has a better chance at winning this game.

Thunder chance of winning - 34%

Northern Diamonds chance of winning - 66%

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Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Emma Lamb will be unavailable due to international duty that will dig a big hole in Thunder’s batting line-up. Fi Morris played a terrific innings in the previous game and also played an important role with her bowling. Hannah Jones and Olivia Bell will back the bowling unit alongside Morris.

Northern Diamonds has an impressive line-up of batters. Winfield-hill, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage and Leah Dobson make an impenetrable batting order. Whereas Katie Levick leads the bowling department with other bowlers like Lizzie Scott and Sophia Turner.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The pitch of Rookwood, Sale is a balanced surface. The team winning the toss will choose to bat first. Meanwhile, the pacers have an advantage on this pitch in the initial overs. The Spinners will surely have an advantage in the middle overs. Overall, It is a batting-friendly pitch.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy on the match-day with a few sunny intervals. The temperature will be 19 degree Celsius on average. Rain is not predicted on September 13.

Thunder Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Liberty Heap All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Laura Delany All-Rounder Naomi Dattani Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Olivia Bell All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder had a disappointing game in their previous outing. Their batting order collapsed at 173 runs in the previous game. They will need to improve their batting in the absence of Emma Lamb.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Rebecca Duckworth Batter Emma Marlow Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds were very dominant with their batting in the previous game. Their bowlers also look in form, picking constant picks.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score over 27.5 runs before their first dismissal

Northern Diamonds are blessed with the opening duo of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis. Northern Diamonds posted the scores of 58, 60, 5, 52 & 101 runs respectively in their last five games before their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, Northern Diamonds managed to score huge scores before the fall of their first wicket.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’ best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has displayed exceptional form in the ongoing RHF Trophy. She has amassed an impressive 573 runs in twelve innings, maintaining a superb average of 52.09. As an accomplished opening batter, she smashed a century and four half-centuries in her campaign. She struck 83 off 92 balls in her last outing and will be a batting threat for the Thunder.

Fi Morris to be Thunder’s top batter

Fi Morris, originally a bowler, has played a few impressive innings in the competition. She has amassed 144 runs in 9 innings at an average of 16.00. However, she looks in an explosive form. She scored 50, 18 & 52 runs in her last three games.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

A leg-break bowler, Katie Levick has displayed her bowling prowess in the competition. She picked 20 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 4.52. She picked 2 wickets for 61 runs in her last game. Opting for Levick as the top bowler for the Northern Diamonds is a wise decision.

Olivia Bell to be Thunder’s best bowler

The 19-year-old spinner, Olivia Bell, has picked 7 wickets in 2 games at an average of 9.71 and economy rate of 3.84. She picked 4 wickets in her first game and is coming from a 3-wicket haul in her last game. She will be crucial in the middle overs.