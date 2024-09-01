NWT (Thunder) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction NWT 40 % Chance of Winning NORD 60 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.674 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Thunder will meet in the 48th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport and will take place on September 1, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

The group games are about to be over. Thunder had a very inconsistent campaign throughout the competition. However, the team is coming from two consecutive victories. They won their last game against South East Stars. With four wins and six losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.212. They will be ready for another game.

Northern Diamonds were having a terrific campaign in the competition. An unfortunate loss in their last outing dropped them to the second place of the points table. They lost their last game against Sunrisers. They have seven wins and three losses in ten games. The team has 32 points and a net run rate of 0.300. Northern Diamonds are a very strong team and will be looking to get back on the winning train.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 40%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 60%

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Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Marlow opened for the team. Katherine Fraser replaced Winfield-Hill as she was absent due to her participation in the WCPL. The side has posted the scores of 39, 65, 13, 22 & 47 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. In their last clash against Thunder, the team posted 59 runs before their first dismissal. The team boasts a very strong batting order and will be confident with their openers. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most fours: Northern Diamonds 1.78 Bet on Dafabet

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

Trafalgar Road Ground in Southport will be the venue for this match. It isn’t a very popular venue and hasn’t hosted many domestic or international matches. There haven’t been a lot of games on this ground and as a result, it is not very clear who would have an advantage here. However, we reckon, with the bowling strength the two have got, both skippers would be interested in defending a total.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on the day of the game. There is a chance of rain and the temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, experienced players like Jenny Gunn and Linsey Smith departed, making room for homegrown youngsters to step up and take on more prominent roles. They still have a strong line-up and will be expected to play well in the first game of the season.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Morris Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danielle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder has faced challenges in this competition. However, the team posted two wins in a row. They have a great team and will be looking for a comeback here.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds lead the tally by 4-1.

Northern Diamonds won- 4

Thunder won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Thunder is coming from a win here against South East Stars. Batting first in the game, Thunder scored 250/8 in the game. Seren Smale scored 76 runs in the game while Fi Morris posted 54 runs in the game. Eleanor Threlkeld scored 33 runs. Chasing the target, South East Stars were incapable of saving their wickets. Thunder bowled furiously and knocked SES at 130 runs, winning the game by 120 runs. Kate Cross was the best bowler with 6 wickets in the game. Fi Morris also took 2 wickets in the game.

Northern Diamonds were having an excellent campaign. However, a loss in their last outing broke their winning streak. They went against the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first in the game, Northern Diamonds scored 188/9 in the game. Emma Marlow scored 34 runs while Sterre Kalis posted 36 runs in the game. However, Sunrisers chased the target comfortably and won the game by 3 wickets. Katherine Fraser was the best bowler from the Diamonds with 2 wickets in the game. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds List a Trafalgar Road Ground, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.20 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.674 Bet Now!

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale is in exquisite form. She has scored 436 runs in 10 games at an average of 43.60. Smale scored 76 runs off 87 balls in the last game. Smale will be looking to hit hard in the next game of the competition.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage’s top-order runs will be key, while she should chip in with her handy leg-spinners. She is the top scorer of the team with 435 runs in 11 innings and averaged at 48.33 in the previous season.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 15 wickets in 10 innings of the competition. She took 4 wickets in her last clash with the Thunder. Levick will easily give a tough challenge to the Thunders in the next game.

Kate Cross to be the top bowler for Thunder

Kate Cross had a slow start in the competition but proved her worth in the last game of the competition. She took 6 wickets for 40 runs in the last game. She played a big role in helping her side win the game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game.