Thunder vs South East Stars Match Prediction

After falling short of a spot in the final to a dominant Southern Vipers side in their first playoffs appearance last year, South East Stars will aim to go two better in the Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy 2023 starting on Saturday. They will take on bottom-dwellers from last season – Thunder on April 22, 2023 at 10.30 AM BST at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Bet on Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Thunder have gone all out for this season by making big moves for star allrounder Deandra Dottin and USA international pacer Tara Norris being the most notable ones. They are yet to make it past the league phase in the tournament after three editions and will aim for the playoffs for which they need to win big for bonus points. With majority of the internationals available for selection in the first few rounds, both teams will look to make the best use of their services.

Thunder vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

South East Stars have been a better outfit in the past two editions of the Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy by finishing in the top five since its switch to a league format in 2021. Thunder being an underdog for the tie means, the oddmaker has marked their win at a yield of 2.5 as compared to South East Stars’ odds of 1.5.

Thunder’s chance of winning - 34%

SES’ chance of winning - 66%

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Thunder vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars have a lot of impact players including Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley and Freya Davies to name a few. They also do have an exciting young talent in Ryana MacDonald-Gay who scored a crucial fifty against Lightning while her form in The Hundred proved important for Oval Invincibles’ title win.Besides all the local talent, there is always something Deandra Dottin can contribute in every game at least in one department. So, don’t count out her involvement. Thunder’s biggest strength this season lies in their bowling department as it features the likes of Tara Norris, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Dottin. If the quartet can fire in unison, Thunder’s chances would surely be different this season.

Thunder vs South East Stars Match Toss Prediction

If losing toss can be a good thing, then Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester can be the best place for it in all England. 53% of the 50-over games played at the ground were won by teams who lost the Toss. It is better to chose batting first for Toss winning captain as teams have successfully defended eight of the last 10, one-day games played at the venue.

Weather Report

The players will be greeted by gloomy skies when they take to the field at Old Trafford and there is a good chance of rain during the day. Then there is also the case of strong winds blowing throughout the day which can make things interesting for the fast bowlers.

Thunder Player List

Ellie Threlkeld, Steph Butler, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Graham, Mahika Gaur, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Sophia Turner, Olivia Thomas.

Predicted Playing XI

Deandra Dottin All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Danielle Collins Batter Ellie Threlkeld (C/WK) Wicket-keeper Naomi Dattani All-rounder Fi Morris All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Thunder have always been underachievers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy so far. They have finished third in their pool in 2020 and in 2021. Last year has been pretty woeful for them as they began the tournament with a loss against Northern Diamonds and followed it up with two more losses against Lightning and South East Stars. Their only win of the season came against Central Sparks while their match against Sunrisers was washed out. With one win, one No Result and five losses, Thunder finished just above bottom-placed Sunrisers with six points.

South East Stars Player List

Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Claudie Cooper, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Dani Gregory, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli (WK) Wicket-keeper Sophia Dunkley Batter Bryony Smith (C) Batter Paige Scholfield All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

After failing to make the cut for playoffs in the first two seasons, South East Stars were able to find consistency in the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. It was an uneven start to their tournament with one win and one loss, but Bryony Smith’s team marched on to a third-place finish in the league thanks to some excellent bowling performances in their team. Except for the finalists Vipers and Northern Diamonds, South East Stars beat all the other teams last year and will expect to put in a better performance this season.

Thunder vs South East Stars Head-To-Head

Thunder and South East Stars have clashed twice in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and have a match each. Last season, Stars had the upper hand with Southport when Bethan Miles’ 3-15 set up a 52-run victory.

Thunder vs South East Stars Betting Odds

Thunder have a star-studded bowling line-up which is most likely to trouble the inexperienced South East Stars. Sophie Ecclestone has been unable to replicate her high standards from the international scene in the recent Women’s Premier League but will look to bounce back to form in the familiar conditions at home. You can expect a 3-4 wicket haul from Ecclestone.

Thunder vs South East Stars Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s top batter (Melbet)

Though she played just three games last season, England international Emma Lamb made a significant impact in the top-order with three fifties in a row as she averages 71. She has the ability to switch gears when needed and will look to challenge South East Stars.

Alice Capsey to be SES’ top batter (Melbet)

The young allrounder has been key to Delhi Capitals Women to reach the inaugural WPL final with a contribution of 159 runs in the middle order. Her run tally might not ;ook significant but her ability to strike at a brisk rate of 159.66 made all the difference. She would look to replicate the same form in the domestic tournament.

Thunder vs South East Stars Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Thunder’s top bowlers (Melbet)

The England pacer has the ability to extract the most of the new ball and is doubly effective when she is paired with someone who can contain runs. The presence of Tara Norris might just do the trick for Cross who can consistently generate bounce while bowling tight lines.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be South East Stars’ top bowlers (Melbet)

Having the likes of Alice Davidson-Richards and Freya Davies along with Tash Farrant in your bowling lineup is great, but look for youngster Ryana MacDonald-Gay who has been a big find for England in the recent Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. She also has a fifty in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and The Hundred title to her name.