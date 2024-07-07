NWT (Thunder) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction NWT 55 % Chance of Winning SES 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and Thunder will collide in the 32nd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Whitegate Park, Blackpool on July 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

The Thunder are coming from consecutive defeats in their campaign. The team is coming from a loss against Sunrisers in their last outing. With two wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. The Thunder have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.105. The Thunder are inconsistent with their batting and bowling and will be looking to reform in the next game.

South East Stars had a fantastic start in the competition. However, the team’s form was in shambles after those outings. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. With four wins and three losses, the team find themselves at the 4th position of the points table., They have 18 points and a net run rate of 0.288 in the competition. South East Stars will face the Thunder for the first time in the competition and it is a huge opportunity for the team to change things around.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 55%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Thunder vs South East Stars Betting Tips

Thunder to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Thunder have led one of the best opening partnerships in the tournament. The opening batters, Seren Smale and Emma Lamb have smashed bowlers relentlessly in their campaign. Smale and Lamb average at 45.42 & 40.33 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 89, 140 & 63 runs in their last three games before the first dismissal. Looking at their current form, Thunder will be confident in scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Thunder vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The pitch at Stanley Park in Blackpool is well-balanced. At the site, batting first should be the preferable choice, with the side batting first winning the majority of its matches.

Weather Report

Maximum daytime temperature will remain around 16 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Morris Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danelle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder lost their last game despite giving a strong batting performance in the last game. The team will be looking to get back in the competition.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly-Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars lost their last outing by a huge margin. The team is missing a few players and it showed in their performances.

Thunder vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, the tally is tied at 2-2.

South East Stars won- 2

Thunder won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs South East Stars Betting Odds

Thunder clashed against Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first in the game, Sunrisers scored 253/10 in the game. It was a tough target for the team. Hannah Jones picked 4 wickets while Fi Morris and Sophie Morris picked 2 wickets each in the game. But overall, the bowlers remained very expensive throughout the game. Chasing the target, Emma Lamb scored 48 runs while Naomi Dattani chipped in 36 runs. Katie Mack (33) and Seren Smale (32) also batted well in the game. However, Thunder were limited to 224 runs while losing all their wickets in the game. Thunder lost the game by 30 runs.

South East Stars clashed against the Blaze in the last game. Batting first in the game, the Blaze scored 318/8 in the game. The bowlers were very expensive in the game. Tash Farrant picked 2 wickets in the game. It was a tough chase for the team. South East Stars lost quick wickets and settled at 185 after losing all their wickets in the game. SES lost the game by 133 runs. Tash Farrant scored 35 runs while Aylish Cranstone posted 33 runs in the game. Alice Davidson-Richards gathered most runs in the team and posted 44 runs on her own.

Thunder vs South East Stars List a Whitegate Park, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.3 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

Thunder vs South East Stars Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb has a strong batting presence in the squad. She has scored 242 runs in 6 games at an average of 40.33. She has scored 48 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Tash Farrant to be the top batter for South East Stars

Tsh Farrant has scored 278 runs in 6 games for her side in the competition. She averages at 55.60 in the competition. Farrant smashed 35 runs in the last game against the Sunrisers. She will be coming to score many runs in the next game.

Thunder vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannaj Jones picked 4 wickets in her last outing against Sunrisers. She has a total of 14 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.71 in the tournament. She will be the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.

Tash Farrant to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tash Farrant is a fantastic bowler in the team. She has picked 5 wickets in 5 innings for the team. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.