NWT (Thunder) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction NWT 39 % Chance of Winning SOV 61 % Bet Now! The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 brings you a contest between Thunder and Southern Vipers in the next round of fixtures on Friday, July 7. The two teams will lock horns at Trafalgar Road Ground in Southport, with the scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers are in the mid-table of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, placed fifth with 11 points from six games. They have won two matches and lost three while one game ended in a no result. Thunder, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table with six points from as many games. They have lost three games with one tie while two matches were washed out.

Thunder are coming off a 29-run loss against Central Sparks in the most recent game on Sunday. Tara Norris was superb with the ball, picking 4 for 42 in nine overs. Mahika Gaur and Laura Jackson snared two wickets each as they restricted the opponents to 233. Thunder had a couple of fifty-run partnerships but apart from Seren Smale, other batters could not make a significant score. Smale struck a brilliant 94 but it wasn't enough.

Southern Vipers suffered a 28-run defeat in their previous game against Sunrisers on Sunday. Bowling first, Georgia Elwiss snared 3 for 37 while Mary Taylor and Ava Lee bagged two scalps each. But their fourth and fifth bowlers' quota was expensive with 130 runs 19.2 overs. Chasing 255, Emily Windsor put them in a decent position with her 84 runs. Vipers were 161 for 3 at one stage with 94 needed in 91 balls but they lost three wickets in two overs and could not recover.

Looking at where the two teams stand on the points table, Southern Vipers will head into this game as favourites.

Thunder chance of winning - 39%

Southern Vipers chance of winning - 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers' Georgia Adams is a solid batter and is coming off a 40-run knock against Australia A in a fifty-over game. You can bet on her to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

Thunder's Emma Lamb has scored 174 runs in the RHF Trophy with two half centuries. She's been in top form and you can back her to score over 22.5 runs in this game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

Thunder have won the toss only twice in six games, choosing to bat first once and bowl first most recently. Southern Vipers have also won the toss in two matches, opting to bat and field once each. Three of the four matches in the most recent round were won by the team batting first. We predict the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Southport for this fixture on July 7th is not looking great as there's a possibility of rain in the morning and afternoon. There's around a 90% chance of precipitation in Southport on Friday and the match could be affected.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Naomi Dattani Batter Danielle Collins Batter Laura Jackson All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder had a terrible start to their season, losing to South East Stars and Western Storm by heavy margins. They shared the points with The Blaze due to an abandoned match before their match versus Central Sparks ended in a thrilling tie. Most recently, they lost to Sparks in the return fixture by 29 runs.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Nicole Faltum Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-Rounder Georgia Elwiss All-Rounder Mary Taylor All-Rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Emily Windsor All-Rounder Alice Monaghan All-Rounder Ava Lee Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Freya Kemp Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers lost to Sunrisers in their opening match of the season but bounced back to beat South East Stars and Central Sparks. They dropped the points in the return fixture against Sparks and followed it up with another defeat to Sunrisers on Sunday.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have faced each other on two occasions in the RHF Trophy. Southern Vipers claimed both the matches, winning by three wickets in 2021 and by four wickets in the last season.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score over 62.5 runs in first 15 overs

Southern Vipers will be strengthened with Georgia Adams' return to the side. Their batting unit also comprises Ella McCaughan, Nicole Faltum and Georgia Elwiss. It would be a calculative risk to bet on Southern Vipers to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

Thunder to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Thunder will be boosted by Emma Lamb's return but apart from her, other batters in the top four have struggled to score at a quick rate. Add to that the Vipers have a strong bowling unit. Betting on Thunder to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be a good bet.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batter

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb has been in outstanding form this year and she has translated it in numbers. She has scored 174 runs from four innings in the RHF Trophy at a strike rate of 81. She has scored two fifties in the tournament. Lamb smashed two fifties in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as well. Back Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’ best batter

The veteran all-rounder recently struck 40 runs in a One-Day game against Australia A. Before that, she scored 249 runs in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at an average of nearly 50 and strike rate of 125. With such form on her side, you can bet on Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Tara Norris to be Thunder’s best bowler

Tara Norris continues to do well in her career. The left arm seamer has taken seven wickets in the RHF Trophy, including best figures of 4/42 that came in the previous game. She picked nine wickets in the T20 tournament recently. You can back Norris to be Thunder's top bowler.

Georgia Elwiss to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

Georgia Elwiss was excellent in the previous game, where she claimed 3 for 37 in her 10 overs. She has taken seven wickets in the ongoing tournament at a superb economy of 3.29 rpo. The right arm medium pacer will be key in this game as well. Back Elwiss to be the best bowler for Southern Vipers.