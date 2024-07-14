NWT (Thunder) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction NWT 40 % Chance of Winning SOV 60 % Bet Now! Thunder and Southern Vipers will meet in the 40th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Sedbergh School and will take place on July 14, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Thunder had a series of disappointments in the competition but managed a win in their last outing against Central Sparks. The team has won three games and lost six matches in their campaign. The team is placed at the 6th place of the standings. They have 14 points and a net run rate of -0.045. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Southern Vipers registered their third win in a row. The team is coming from a win against South East Stars in the last game. The team was fantastic with the ball and will be expected to carry on the same winning momentum in the next game. The team has seven wins and two losses in their campaign that placed them at the top place of the standings. They have 32 points and a net run rate of 0.955. Southern Vipers will enter as the stronger team in the next game.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 60%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 40%

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Thunder vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. The opening order revolves around Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott. All the batters looked in good form and posted impressive scores opening for the team in the competition. The team posted scores of 80, 58, 72, 0, 91, 28, 39, 16 & 46 runs before their 1st dismissal in nine games. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in most of the games. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

It is a good batting pitch that offers even bounce and allows the batters to play their strokes freely. While not many games have been played at this venue, the few outings here have shown that it is a good batting venue. Chasing will not be as difficult here and given the strong batting order of both teams, they will prefer to bat first on winning the toss.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day and it will rain on the match day. The temperature will remain around 16 degree Celsius on the day of the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Morris Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danielle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have a decent batting order but the batters give away their wickets pretty easily in their games. The Thunder were excellent with the ball in the last game and chased down the target comfortably against Central Sparks.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Bowler Nancy Harman All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan All-rounder

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers continue to dominate in the competition. It was a bowling masterclass from the side in the last game. They restricted South East Stars to 120 runs in the last game. The team will be confident coming into the next game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Southern Vipers have won four games whereas the Thunder could not win a single fixture.

Thunder won- 0

Southern Vipers won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

The Thunder took some comfort in winning their last game against Central Sparks in the tournament. Central Sparks scored 144/10 in the game. It was a brave bowling effort from the Thunder. Tara Norris picked 4 wickets in the game while Sophie Morris went back with 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Emma Lamb scored an unbeaten 71 runs in the game while Katie Mack remained not out at 52 runs. Thunder scored 147/2, winning the game comfortably by 8 wickets.

Southern Vipers will be happy after their win in the last game. They clashed against South East Stars in the last game. Batting first, South East Stars secured 120/10 in the game. It was a stellar bowling performance from the Southern Vipers in the game. Freya Davies picked 4 wickets in the game whereas Charli Knott and Ava Lee took 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers scored 121/3 in the game and won the match by 7 wickets. Charli Knott scored an unbeaten 57 in the game. Georgia Adams scored 22 runs in the game. They have a good bowling order and shall dominate in the next game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She scored an unbeaten 57 runs in the last game. With 346 runs in 9 games, she averages at 49.42 in the competition. She will enter as the best batting pick from Southern Vipers in the next game.

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is the top batter from Thunder. She has scored 313 runs in 8 games at an average of 44.71. She smashed an unbeaten 71 runs in the last game. With her current form, she will be expected to score high in the next game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannah Jones picked 3 wickets in her last outing against South East Stars. She has a total of 18 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.68 in the tournament. She will be the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.

Charlie Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charlie Knott is also a phenomenal bowler. She has picked 16 wickets in 9 games. Knott picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.