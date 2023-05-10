Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Prediction NWT 75 % Chance of Winning SUNR 25 % Bet Now! Sunrisers were a team that wanted to break a long streak of going winless, stretching all the way back to 2020 in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. 13 losses and one abandoned match put a massive pressure on them even before the season began. However, they are in a better position than Thunder who are yet to win a match after four matches. They started off the season with a 131-run loss to South East Stars which was followed by a six-wicket loss to Western Storm. An abandoned match against The Blaze kept them at the bottom. They came the closest to registering their first win this year when their previous match against Central Sparks ended in a tie. The teams will look to climb up the table when they clash in Sale CC in Sale on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10.30 AM BST.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Thunder might have their W column empty, but they are more than capable when it comes to putting in a fighting performance. They have a strong bowling arsenal and the arrival of Sophie Ecclestone will only boost their chance of winning in this game. Sunrisers, meanwhile, have slipped away after two good games. Grace Scrivens’ talismanic energy in the batting is yet to shine. There is much more to their bowling as Mady Villiers and Abtaha Maqsood have been a menace to batters in the tournament so far.

Sunrisers’ chance of winning - 25%

Thunder’s chance of winning - 75%

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Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sophie Ecclestone to continue her batting form

Eccelstone’s prowess as a wicket taker is yet to come to the fore in recent times, but she has made a big impact in the game against Central Sparks with the bat. She rescued Thunder from a batting collapse at 114/4 and guided them to 234 all out forging partnerships with the lower order and scoring most of the runs. Her 74 off 65 balls which included eight boundaries and two sixes saved the day. She also managed to pick up two wickets from her nine overs which was a decent return to the tournament.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Toss Prediction

Thunder played two matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Rookwood Sale Chesire in Sale and lost both. On both the occasions, they were unable to defend totals of 236 and 111 against Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers. It is a good idea to elect field if you are the toss-winning captain as batting second seems to be an easy prospect in Sale.

Weather Report

Thunder and Sunrisers have seen their share of abandoned matches and they will pray for game time when they arrive in Sale on Wednesday. The weather forecast says its gonna be a rainy Wednesday which is neither a good prospect for the fans watching on with open umbrellas nor the players who want to get their team from the bottom of the table.

Thunder Player List

Ellie Threlkeld, Steph Butler, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Graham, Mahika Gaur, Alex Hartley, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Sophia Turner, Olivia Thomas.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb Batter Naomi Dattani Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Ellie Threlkeld (C/WK) Wicket-keeper Deandra Dottin Batter Liberty Heap Batter Sophie Ecclestone Allrounder Kate Cross Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Alex Hartley Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Thunder have always been a team that should’ve made it big in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They have finished third in their pool in 2020 and in 2021. Things didn’t change much last year as they finished seventh in the table with one win, one No Result and five losses.This year, they are yet to register a win. They started off with a massive 131-run loss to South East Stars followed by a five-wicket loss to Western Storm. Rain played spoilsport in their clash against The Blaze which was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Then, in a rain-curtailed match at Old Trafford, they managed to earn their second set of points with a thrilling tied match against Central Sparks.

Sunrisers Player List

Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Saskia Horley, Scarlett Hughes, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodie Grewcock All-rounder Madie Villiers All-rounder Saskia Horley Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (C) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

A win in the season opener might not be a big deal for a lot of other teams but Sunrisers are not any other team. They held the unwanted record of having no wins from the last three seasons, a streak of 13 defeats and one wash-out. Despite breaking that unwanted curse in this season’s opener, Sunrisers were not immediately a top team as they lost a close game to The Blaze. However, the team unravelled in the next two games as they succumbed to a five wicket loss to defending champions Northern Diamonds and then were bundled out for just 64 runs by South East Stars in chase of 152. After a bright spot and a tough battle, it seems like Sunrisers are back to square one.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Head-To-Head

Thunder and Sunrisers have faced off twice before where Thunder prevailed by 36 runs while defending 247. England stars Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets as Sunrisers were bundled out for 211. Their match in the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Northampton was abandoned due to rain which didn’t do much to help Sunrisers’ third winless campaign in a row.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers can be a bogey team when it comes to their batting collapses which happen often. However, they are a strong bowling unit who can challenge teams in better form on a given day. For that to happen, they need all their bowlers to fire in unison. Against Southern Vipers, Abtaha Maqsood and Mady Villiers were the chief strike bowlers while Eva Gray and Grace Scrivens did the job of containing runs. A similar collective effort is needed for Sunrisers to get back to wins.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Being last year’s team top-scorer and tournament’s highest wicket taker put a lot of expectations on young Grace Scrivens who hasn’t had a good start with the bat in this year’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The 19-year old managed a score of 67 in the first match which won them the match against Southern Vipers but her dismissal after scoring 39 derailed the batting against The Blaze. Even though she managed only scores of 2 and 11 in the next two games, a Sunrisers’ win always involves Scrivens’ contribution.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Among a string of inconsistent batting performances in the Thunder’s line-up Emma Lamb stands out. Despite starting with a single-digit score of 6 against South East Stars in the tournament opener, the top-order batter put up a score of 74 against Western Storm followed by a measured 56 in the tied encounter against Central Sparks. Her contribution will once again be crucial against Sunrisers.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Best Bowlers

Alex Hartley to be Thunder’s best bowler

Alex Hartley has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for the Thunder. Her 6-24 against South East Stars was among best bowling figures in last year’s tournament as she finished with 10 wickets from four games. This year, she was only expensive once – against Western Storm where she went for 40 runs in six overs. Otherwise she has been key to containing runs in the middle overs for Thunder.

Abtaha Maqsood to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

The young spinner has been instrumental in breaking the long time curse of Sunrisers with her performance of 5-30 and followed it up with 4-23 against South East Stars even though it was in a losing cause. The 23-year old is slowly establishing herself in the team and her wicket taking ability will be important as the Sunrisers for their second win.