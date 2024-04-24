Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Prediction NWT 55 % Chance of Winning SUN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.847 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Thunder will meet in the 7th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on April 24, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Last season, Thunder won three games and lost five matches last year. Despite their struggles, reaching Finals Day in the Charlotte Edwards Cup has boosted their confidence. However, Thunder did not have a thunderous beginning to this year’s campaign of the RHFT. They lost their first game against Northern Diamonds. Currently, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table with a net run rate of -1.512.

Sunrisers finished 4th in the previous season of the competition. They missed the play-offs by a single win. This indicated how important every victory is. They started their campaign this season with a win over Western Storm. With that, they occupy the 3rd place with 5 points and a net run rate of 1.166. The team thrives on their strong bowling order and have displaced every evidence of it in the last game. With that, they will be confident going into the next game against Thunder.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 55%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 45%

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Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Thunder to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Thunder lost their first game in the competition against Northern Diamonds. Their batters were not prepared and kept losing wickets in the game. They lost their first wicket at 8 runs when Emma Lamb returned to the stands with no runs to her name. Seren Smale, the other opener, scored 32 runs in the game. Emma Lamb has been struggling with her form recently. She delivered underwhelming performances in the format. That mentioned, she does not look in good form and is susceptible to losing her wicket in the next game. Thunder are very likely to lose an early wicket and you should take this tip to win a bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sunrisers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Thunder vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on the 24th April. The temperature will hover around 11 degree Celsius. However, there is no prediction of rain on the day of the match.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Surisers won their first game against Western Storm. They performed very well with the ball, limiting Western Storm to 114 runs while picking all their wickets. Their bowling order can put the opposite team to their heels. They will come in strong in the next game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Mahika Gaur Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Danelle Collins Batter

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder lost the first game of the season. They performed poorly in their batting department. Except for Seren Smale, every other batter went out very cheaply in the game. Thunder will be eager to earn their first set of points.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Thunder lead the tally by 1-0.

Sunrisers won- 0

Thunder won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Thunder went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. They batted first and scored 165 runs while losing all their wickets. Seren Smale scored 32 while no other batter made it past 19 runs in the game. However, it was not enough as ND cruised past the target, winning the game by 9 wickets. Hannah Jones picked the only wicket in the game for Thunder. The Thunder need to improve upon both their departments. They will hope for a better performance against Sunrisers in the next game.

Sunrisers came in strong this year and managed to win their first game of the competition against Western Storm. Western Storm secured only 114 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. Nicola Hancock and Jodi Greencock stunned Western Storm with their deliveries and picked 3 wickets each. Sunrisers were pretty relaxed while chasing the target. They scored 116 runs for 2 wickets, winning the game by 8 wickets. Grace Scrivens scored an unbeaten 63 while Cordelia Griffith posted 28 runs on her own.

Thunder vs Sunrisers List a Old Trafford, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.958 Bet Now!

Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale scored 32 runs off 49 balls in the last game. She was the top scorer in the game from the side while others could not handle the bowling attack of the opposition. Smale will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. She was fantastic in the first game and smashed an unbeaten 63 off 98 balls in the game. The batter will be expected to come through in the next game as well.

Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Nicola Hancock is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She managed to pick 3 wickets in the last game for 15 runs. She was extremely economical and lethal at the same time. She will lead the bowling attack in the next game.

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannaj Jones picked the only wicket in the previous game against Northern Diamonds. She gave off 34 runs in 7.3 overs. She will enter as the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.