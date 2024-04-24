Thunder vs Sunrisers Match Prediction
NWT
55%
Chance of Winning
SUN
45%
List a
Old Trafford
Facts:
- Thunder leads the tally by 1-0 in their last four clashes in the format.
- Sunrisers are placed at the 3rd place while Thunder are positioned at the 7th place of the points table.
Thunder vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning
Last season, Thunder won three games and lost five matches last year. Despite their struggles, reaching Finals Day in the Charlotte Edwards Cup has boosted their confidence. However, Thunder did not have a thunderous beginning to this year’s campaign of the RHFT. They lost their first game against Northern Diamonds. Currently, they are placed at the 7th place of the points table with a net run rate of -1.512.
Sunrisers finished 4th in the previous season of the competition. They missed the play-offs by a single win. This indicated how important every victory is. They started their campaign this season with a win over Western Storm. With that, they occupy the 3rd place with 5 points and a net run rate of 1.166. The team thrives on their strong bowling order and have displaced every evidence of it in the last game. With that, they will be confident going into the next game against Thunder.
- Thunder’s chance of winning: 55%
- Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 45%
Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Tips
Thunder to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Thunder lost their first game in the competition against Northern Diamonds. Their batters were not prepared and kept losing wickets in the game. They lost their first wicket at 8 runs when Emma Lamb returned to the stands with no runs to her name. Seren Smale, the other opener, scored 32 runs in the game. Emma Lamb has been struggling with her form recently. She delivered underwhelming performances in the format. That mentioned, she does not look in good form and is susceptible to losing her wicket in the next game. Thunder are very likely to lose an early wicket and you should take this tip to win a bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Sunrisers
Thunder vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction
The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on the 24th April. The temperature will hover around 11 degree Celsius. However, there is no prediction of rain on the day of the match.
Sunrisers Players List
Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk
Predicted Playing XI
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Amara Carr
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Wicket-keeper
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Jodi Grewcock
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All-rounder
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Grace Scrivens (c)
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Batter
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Mady Villiers
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All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
Ariana Dowse
|
Batter
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Florence Miller
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Batter
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Esmae MacGregor
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Bowler
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Nicola Hancock
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Bowler
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Kate Coppack
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Bowler
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Joane Gardner
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Batter
Sunrisers Recent Form
The Surisers won their first game against Western Storm. They performed very well with the ball, limiting Western Storm to 114 runs while picking all their wickets. Their bowling order can put the opposite team to their heels. They will come in strong in the next game.
Thunder Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
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Wicket-keeper
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Seren Smale
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Batter
|
Katie Mack
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Batter
|
Fi Morris
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All-rounder
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
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Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Danielle Collins
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Batter
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Mahika Gaur
|
Bowler
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Phoebe Graham
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Bowler
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Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Danelle Collins
|
Batter
Thunder Recent Form
The Thunder lost the first game of the season. They performed poorly in their batting department. Except for Seren Smale, every other batter went out very cheaply in the game. Thunder will be eager to earn their first set of points.
Thunder vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record
In the last four clashes, Thunder lead the tally by 1-0.
Sunrisers won- 0
Thunder won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Thunder vs Sunrisers Betting Odds
Thunder went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. They batted first and scored 165 runs while losing all their wickets. Seren Smale scored 32 while no other batter made it past 19 runs in the game. However, it was not enough as ND cruised past the target, winning the game by 9 wickets. Hannah Jones picked the only wicket in the game for Thunder. The Thunder need to improve upon both their departments. They will hope for a better performance against Sunrisers in the next game.
Sunrisers came in strong this year and managed to win their first game of the competition against Western Storm. Western Storm secured only 114 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. Nicola Hancock and Jodi Greencock stunned Western Storm with their deliveries and picked 3 wickets each. Sunrisers were pretty relaxed while chasing the target. They scored 116 runs for 2 wickets, winning the game by 8 wickets. Grace Scrivens scored an unbeaten 63 while Cordelia Griffith posted 28 runs on her own.
Thunder vs Sunrisers
List a
Old Trafford, null
Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Batters
Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder
Seren Smale scored 32 runs off 49 balls in the last game. She was the top scorer in the game from the side while others could not handle the bowling attack of the opposition. Smale will be expected to score a lot of runs in the next game.
Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers
Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. She was fantastic in the first game and smashed an unbeaten 63 off 98 balls in the game. The batter will be expected to come through in the next game as well.
Thunder vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers
Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers
Nicola Hancock is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She managed to pick 3 wickets in the last game for 15 runs. She was extremely economical and lethal at the same time. She will lead the bowling attack in the next game.
Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder
Hannaj Jones picked the only wicket in the previous game against Northern Diamonds. She gave off 34 runs in 7.3 overs. She will enter as the best bowling pick from Thunder in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thunder
Thunder to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
Sunrisers to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
Parimatch