Thunder vs The Blaze Match Prediction NWT 33 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 67 % Bet Now! The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 brings you a clash between Thunder and The Blaze in the next round of fixtures on Saturday, July 22. The two teams will lock horns at The Cricket Field, Sedbergh School, with the scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Thunder vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze are sitting at the top of the table quite comfortably with 32 points to their name after nine games. They have won six matches in the tournament and their only defeat came in the previous game. Thunder are placed sixth with 15 points from nine games, winning one win and losing three games.

Thunder have been a bit unlucky due to weather, with three of their games getting washed out including the previous fixture against Sunrisers. Before that, they registered their first win of the season by beating Northern Diamonds by six wickets. Naomi Dattani was the star of the show in that game, picking 4 for 16 and then scoring 46 runs with the bat. Deandra Dottin made an unbeaten fifty as they chased down 168 with 68 balls to spare.

The Blaze suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous outing, losing to South East Stars by two wickets. With Tammy Beaumont unavailable, their batting unit collapsed and lost six for 62. Teresa Graves scored a fifty to somehow push the total 159. Their bowlers fought hard with a small target to defend, reducing the opponents to 89/5. Grace Ballinger picked 3 for 26 while Kirstie Gordon bagged two scalps but they just didn't have enough on the board.

Despite their loss, The Blaze are in great shape and will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Thunder chance of winning @ 33%

The Blaze chance of winning @ 67%

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Thunder vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze's Tammy Beaumont has been in sublime form, scoring three fifties in the RHF Trophy and recently doing well in the Ashes. She is a solid batter and betting on her to score over 28.5 runs in the match seems productive.

Thunder's Deandra Dottin scored a solid unbeaten fifty in her previous innings. She's a veteran and knows how to play the situation. You can back Dottin to score over 22.5 runs in this game.

Thunder vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

Thunder have won the toss thrice in the season and opted to field first on the last two occasions. The Blaze batted first in the previous game but lost the match. They have had great success while chasing and are likely to revert back to it. We predict The Blaze to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sedbergh for this game on Saturday suggests there's a high possibility of rain in the morning and afternoon. There's over a 60% chance of precipitation on the day with 99% cloud cover and wind gusts blowing at 48 kmph.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Naomi Dattani Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Ecclestone All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Kate Cross Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder have had three of their games end in no results while two matches versus Central Sparks and Southern Vipers were tied. Their three losses in the tournament came against South East Stars, Western Storm and Central Sparks. In the most completed fixture, Thunder defeated Northern Diamonds by six wickets.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-Rounder Sarah Glenn All-Rounder Michaela Kirk All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Teresa Graves All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze's eight-match unbeaten streak came to an end in the previous game, losing to South East Stars by two wickets. Since the resumption of the league, they have Western Storm, Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers.

Thunder vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze and Thunder had one meeting set up earlier this season but it was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Thunder vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze to score over 62.5 runs in first 15 overs

The Blaze will have their star players Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt back in the side. Both these are in superb form with the bat, making this an easier bet. Thunder will have Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone in the bowling attack but you can still back The Blaze to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

Thunder to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Thunder's top order hasn't been in good touch with Emma Lamb battling for form in the last few games. The Blaze have a strong bowling attack and that will make things hard for Thunder. Betting on Thunder to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs could give good returns.

Thunder vs The Blaze Top Team Batter

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb is the top run-getter for Thunder in the ongoing RHF trophy with 200 runs from six innings at an average of 40 and strike rate of 78. She has scored two fifties in the season. Lamb has had a few low scores recently but can be backed to be the top batter for Thunder.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’ best batter

Tammy Beaumont has been in magnificent form with the bat. She has scored 217 runs from five innings in the RHF trophy, averaging 54 at a strike rate of 91. She has scored three fifties in the competition and recently made 47 and 60 in the Ashes. Bet on Beaumont to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Thunder vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Thunder’s best bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is the world number one bowler in limited overs cricket and has been in good form. She picked 3 for 40 in the second ODI versus Australia. The left arm spinner is the most bankable option to bet on to be Thunder's top bowler.





Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze’ best bowler

Kirstie Gordon has done an excellent job for her side in the ongoing competition. She has taken 10 wickets from five innings at an economy of 3.85. Gordon took two scalps in the previous game and you can bet on her to be the best bowler for The Blaze.