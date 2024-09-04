Thunder vs The Blaze Match Prediction NWT 41 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.595 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and The Blaze will meet in the 52nd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Rookwood, Sale and will take place on September 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Thunder is coming from a loss against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. The team had a bit of a success before this but fell into the losing pit in their latest outing. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. The team has four wins and seven losses in the competition. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.028. The Thunder will be looking to win their next game against the Blaze.

The Blaze has won three games in a row. They are finally recovering from the disastrous start to their campaign. The team won their last game against the Sunrisers. The team has six wins and five losses in the competition. With that, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 27 points and a net run rate of -0.183. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 59%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 41%

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Thunder vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

The Blaze is in terrific form. They are placed at the 5th place but are in an uphill battle. The team opens with Sarah Bryce and Tammy Beaumont in the competition currently. Beaumont and Bryce average at 32.75 & 48.00 respectively in the tournament respectively. The pair scored 21, 27 & 76 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. The team scored 15 runs before their first wicket in their last clash against the Thunder. However, the team has improved since then. The Blaze has a stunning batting order and should do well in the next game of the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thunder score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery The Blaze score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: The Blaze 1.80 Bet on Batery

Thunder vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The pitch of Rookwood, Sale is a balanced surface. The team winning the toss will choose to bat first. Meanwhile, the pacers have an advantage on this pitch in the initial overs. The Spinners will surely have an advantage in the middle overs. Overall, It is a batting-friendly pitch. The skipper will be looking to choose to bat here first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day on September 4 in Sale. The temperature will remain under 16 degrees Celsius and there is a prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder are coming from a loss against Northern Diamonds. The team could not do well with their batting in the last game. The team bundled out for 204 runs in the game, losing the game by 86 runs. They will look to deliver a more promising performance in the next game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze were excellent with the ball in the last game. They also successfully chased the target and won the game by 6 wickets. The team has won three games in a row and will be looking to win the next game as well.

Thunder vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times where Thunder leads the tally by 1-0.

Thunder won- 1

The Blaze won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Thunder vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze went against the Sunrisers in the last game. Sunrisers scored 245 runs in the game for the loss of 10 wickets. Kathryn Bryce picked 4 wickets. Josie Groves and Kirstie Gordon picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the Blaze scored 249/4 in the game and won the game by 6 wickets. Tammy Beaumont smashed 59 runs whereas Kathryn Bryce knocked an unbeaten 87 runs in the last game. Sarah Bryce scored 41 runs in the last game. The Blaze will be hoping for a good result in the next game as well.

The Thunder will not be happy after their loss in the last game. They clashed against the Northern Diamonds in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds secured 290/6 in the game. Hannah Jones and Naomi Dattani picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Thunder were all out for 204 runs in the game, losing it by 86 runs. Seren Smale scored 48 runs while Eve Jones smashed 57 runs in the match. Thunder will be looking to do better in the next game of the competition.

Thunder vs The Blaze List a Rookwood, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.17 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.595 Bet Now!

Thunder vs The Blaze Top Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for The Blaze

Tammy Beaumont is in terrific form. She has struck 131 runs in 4 innings of the competition. She averages at 32.75 in the competition. Beaumont scored 59 runs in the last game. Beaumont will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale is a terrific batter. She has smashed 484 runs in 11 games at an average of 44.00. Smale knocked 48 runs in the last game against Northern Diamonds. Smale will come in as the best batting pick from Thunder in the next game.

Thunder vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be the top bowler for Thunder

Hannah Jones has been very good with the ball for the Thunder in the competition. She has picked 20 wickets in 11 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She maintains an economy rate of 4.51 in the competition. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Kathryn Bryce to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top wicket-taker from the side. She has picked 13 wickets in 6 games. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will come in as the best bowling pick from the Blaze.