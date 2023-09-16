NWT (Thunder) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction NWT 42 % Chance of Winning WES 58 % Bet Now! Match 54 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness the tussle between Thunder & Western Storm. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Thunder vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Thunder suffered a 48-run defeat at the hands of Northern Diamonds in their most recent match, marking their second consecutive loss. In the match, Northern Diamonds managed to score 196 runs after being asked to bat first. Lauren Winfield-Hill played a crucial role in achieving this total with her impressive 89-run innings off 90 deliveries. The Thunder's bowlers performed well, particularly Olivia Bell, who took four wickets while conceding 32 runs in her allotted ten overs. However, the Thunder's batting lineup struggled to chase down the target, with six of their batsmen being dismissed for single-digit scores. Ultimately, they were bowled out for a total of 148 runs. Currently, Thunder occupies the 7th position in the table with 22 points and a net run rate of -0.355. They have played 13 matches in total, out of which they won two, lost five, tied two, and had four fixtures abandoned.

While the Thunder currently occupy the 7th position in the table, Western Storm finds themselves just below them at the bottom of the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of -1.147. Western Storm has faced a challenging streak, losing their last three consecutive matches, including their recent defeat against Central Sparks. In their most recent game, Western Storm batted first and managed to score 241 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Contributions from Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Natasha Wraith, Katie Jones, and Sophia Smale, all of whom scored in the thirties, were instrumental in Western Storm achieving this total. However, despite their competitive score, Central Sparks easily chased down the target.

Thunder's chance of winning: 42%

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 58%

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Thunder vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Seren Smale, the English wicket-keeper batsman scored 33 runs in the last game against Northern Diamonds. She has accumulated 176 runs in a mere 7 innings at an average of 25.14. All that said, Seren Smale is expected to score over 19.5 runs in the game.

Fran Wilson, the Western Storm batter, scored 30 runs in the last game against Central Sparks. The 31-year-old England international has been in blistering form this season, scoring 380 runs. We predict Wilson to surpass the 24.5 run mark in the game.

Thunder vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester has hosted two games this season. The first match ended in the favour of the team batting first while the second one was tied. The average first innings score here stands at 284 runs. The pitch has been a batting paradise so far and hence we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bat first and post a competitive total on the board.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 79% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. Manchester's weather forecast for Saturday predicts overcast skies.

Thunder Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Sophie Morris, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Liberty Heap All-Rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Laura Delany All-Rounder Hannah Jones Bowler Daisy Mullan Batter Olivia Bell All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder had a disappointing game in their previous outing. Their batting order collapsed at 148 runs in the previous game. They will need to improve their batting in the absence of Emma Lamb.

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (c) Batter Katie Jones Batter Natasha Wraith All-Rounder Niamh Holland Batter Sophia Smale All-Rounder Mollie Robbins Bowler Gemma Lane Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm just lost their last game against Central Sparks by 7 wickets. Prior to that, they lost to Northern Diamonds by 31 runs.

Thunder vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

Thunder and Western Storm have played against each other three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Western Storm have dominated the rivalry, winning all three games.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Western Storm Won: 3 matches

Thunder Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Thunder vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Thunder to score over 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the past five matches, Thunder posted the totals of 8, 32, 27, 6 & 27 runs before their first dismissal. In three out of these five games, Thunder scored over 21.5 runs before suffering their first loss. Seren Smale and Liberty Heap opened for the team in the past two games and are averaging close to 25.14 & 10.57 this season. Bet on Thunder to score over 21.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game.

Thunder vs Western Storm Top Batters

Fi Morris to be Thunder’s top batter

Fi Morris, primarily known as a bowler, has delivered some notable batting performances in the tournament. She has accumulated a total of 144 runs from 10 innings, boasting an average of 14.40. What's particularly striking is her recent explosive form, evident in her scores of 50, 18, 52, and 0 runs in her last four matches.

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter

Fran Wilson, a prominent figure in English cricket, has exhibited remarkable batting skills in the ongoing season. She has accumulated an impressive tally of 380 runs in nine innings, maintaining a remarkable average of 42.22. Throughout this period, she has recorded three half-centuries, solidifying her position as the leading run-scorer for her team. Given her consistent form, it is entirely justifiable to expect another dominant batting performance from Fran Wilson in the forthcoming match. Consequently, opting for Fran Wilson as the team's primary batter remains a logical decision.

Thunder vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Olivia Bell to be Thunder’s best bowler

The 19-year-old spinner, Olivia Bell, has been exceptional, claiming 11 wickets in just three matches, averaging an impressive 9.09 with an economy rate of 3.61. Her initial performances included taking 4 and 3 wickets in her first two games, and she is currently riding on the momentum of a four-wicket haul in her most recent match. Her role in the middle overs is expected to be pivotal.

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler

Chloe Skelton has demonstrated exceptional bowling abilities throughout the ongoing RHF Trophy. She has effectively claimed 14 wickets from ten innings, showcasing an impressive economy rate of 5.21 and an average of 29.07. She presently holds the distinction of being Western Storm's leading wicket-taker. It is indeed a judicious and well-reasoned choice to back Skelton as the team's premier bowler.