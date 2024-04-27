NWT (Thunder) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction NWT 62 % Chance of Winning WES 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and Western Storm will meet in the 11th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester and will take place on April 27, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Thunder had a disappointing start to their campaign this season. After losing the game against Northern Diamonds, Thunder were determined in the next game. They outperformed Sunrisers in their last game and managed to perform ecstatically in the batting order. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 3rd place. They have 5 points and a net run rate of 0.830. They will now look to continue their winning run in the next game.

On the flipside, Western Storm are one of the two teams without any wins so far this season. With two losses, Western Storm are placed at the 7th position of the points table. They are yet to win their first set of points and have a net run rate of -0.883. Western Storm put up a brave fight in the last game but lost the match by a small margin.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 38%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 62%

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Thunder vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Thunder to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Thunder did not have a pleasant outing in the first game. They lost the game and could only post the score of 8 runs when Emma Lamb returned to the stands with no runs to her name in the opening order. Seren Smale, the other opener, scored 32 runs in the game. The duo posted 14 runs before Lamb lost her wicket at 5 in the last game. Emma Lamb has been struggling with her form recently. She delivered underwhelming performances in the format. With Lamb’s poor form and under-experienced Smale, the opening order looks fragile and will be susceptible to losing an early wicket in the next game.

Thunder vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Manchester on April 27. The temperature will remain under 10 degree Celsius. The skies will be cloudy with light showers.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone (c) Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder returned in the previous game with a stellar batting performance. The team posted a score of 292 runs in the last game. The side will be extremely confident going into the next game against Western Storm.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm are struggling in the competition. Losing two games in a row will not be a confident booster for the team. Their bowling order was pretty expensive in the last game and could not cope up with the other team.

Thunder vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes, Western Storm has won three games whereas the Thunder have won a single match.

Thunder won- 1

Western Storm won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Western Storm Betting Odds

The Thunder were shaken after a loss in their first game. They came in fiercely in their next game against Sunrisers. Batting first, Thunder secured 292 runs in the game while losing 5 wickets in the process. Katie Mack smashed 100 runs off 110 balls in the game while Fi Morris chipped in 89 runs in the game. The middle order was impressive in the game that aided them to win the match. Chasing the target, Sunrisers were all out at 150 runs in the game. Thunder won the game by 142 runs and claimed the 3rd position in the points table. Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets each in the game. The team looks good and will be expected to perform well in the next game.

Western Storm will be disappointed after their loss in the last game. They clashed against Northern Diamonds in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds secured 275/9 in the game. Sophia Smale, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Danielle Gibson were the top bowlers from Western Storm who picked 3 wickets in the game. However, the remaining bowling order did not impress and kept giving away runs in the game. While chasing, Western Storm were all out at 265, losing the game by 10 runs. There were no particular batters who played well but mediocre innings from many batters resulted in their total. They need work in both the departments as they go up against Thunder in the next game.

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Thunder vs Western Storm Top Batters

Natasha Wraith to be the top batter for Western Storm

Natasha Wraith was the best batter in the last game. She scored 42 and 27 runs in the two games and will be expected to strike again in the next game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Thunder

Katie Mack is a terrific batter and smashed 119 runs in 2 games at an average of 59.50. She scored 100 off 110 balls in the last match and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Thunder vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Kate Cross to be the top bowler for Thunder

Kate Cross was very impressive in the last game. She picked 3 wickets for 21 runs in the last game. This resulted in an economy rate of 2.57 in the match. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington has picked 4 wickets in the tournament so far. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will lead the bowling order with her deliveries.