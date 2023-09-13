WES (Western Storm) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction WES 66 % Chance of Winning CENS 34 % Bet Now! Match 52 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness the tussle between Western Storm and Central Sparks. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Chances of Winning

The Western Storm have been struggling to secure a victory this season, with their last win dating back to July. Their recent match against the Northern Diamonds ended in a 31-run defeat, and it was a rain-curtailed game, shortened to just 43 overs. In this game, Skipper Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, and Natasha Wraith all managed to score half-centuries, displaying their batting prowess. However, despite their efforts, they couldn't guide their team to victory. Opting to bowl first, the Western Storm faced a formidable challenge as the Northern Diamonds posted a total of 281 runs on the scoreboard. Mollie Robbins was the lone wicket-taker for the Western Storm, managing to pick up two wickets. Unfortunately, the rest of the bowling unit went without a wicket. The Western Storm's recent performances have been disappointing, with two consecutive losses. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table with a mere 16 points and a net run rate of -1.217. Out of the 12 games they've played, they've won just two, suffered six losses, and had four games abandoned.

Central Sparks come into this match on the back of two consecutive losses, facing defeats against The Blaze and Sunrisers. Despite a promising start, their recent performances have seen them lose momentum. Over their last five fixtures, they've managed only a single victory, which has led to them dropping to the fourth position in the standings. In their most recent encounter against Sunrisers, Central Sparks batted first and posted a total of 227 runs while losing eight wickets along the way. Abigail Freeborn was the standout performer with an unbeaten century, scoring 107 runs during her impressive 140-run innings. Her innings included 8 boundaries but no sixes. However, Central Sparks' bowling unit faced some challenges, struggling to make significant breakthroughs. Emily Arlott and Georgia Davis managed to pick up two wickets each, while Grace Potts and Hannah Baker contributed with one wicket each. Currently, Central Sparks occupy the fourth spot in the table, accumulating 27 points with a net run rate of -0.003.

Western Storm's chance of winning: 66%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 34%

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Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Fran Wilson, the Western Storm batter, scored 57 runs in the last game against Northern Diamonds. The 31-year-old England international has been in blistering form this season, scoring 350 runs. We predict Wilson to surpass the 24.5 run mark in the game.

Abigail Freeborn scored a brilliant hundred in her last game. She scored 107 runs off 140 balls and remained unbeaten till the end. With this knock, Freeborn is Central Sparks’ top-scorer after Eve Jones. She has 337 runs to her name in only ten innings. This makes us anticipate that Freeborn will manage to score over 23.5 runs in the game.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will host its 2nd RHFT game this season. In the previous game, the team batting first posted 281 runs on the board and also won it comprehensively. Therefore, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Wednesday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 75% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (c) Batter Nicole Harvey All-Rounder Natasha Wraith All-Rounder Niamh Holland Batter Sophia Smale All-Rounder Mollie Robbins Bowler Gemma Lane Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm just lost their last game against Northern Diamonds by 31 runs. Prior to that, they lost to Sunrisers by 4 wickets.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Abigail Freeborn All-Rounder Hannah Baker Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Charis Pavely All-Rounder Maddy Green Batter Katie George All-Rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks lost their last game against Sunrisers by 4 wickets. Prior to that, they suffered a 3 wicket defeat at the hands of The Blaze.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

Western Storm and Central Sparks have played against each other three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Central Sparks have dominated the rivalry, winning two games. The most recent encounter between the two sides was abandoned.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Western Storm Won: 0 match

Central Sparks Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Western Storm to score under 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the last two matches, the opening pair of Alex Griffiths and Emma Corney managed to put together partnerships of just 3 and 8 runs, respectively. In both of these games, Western Storm struggled to surpass the 21.5 run mark before losing their first wicket. Currently, Griffiths and Corney hold averages of approximately 20.55 and 26.37, respectively, in the competition. Considering their recent performances, it would be a reasonable bet to anticipate Western Storm scoring under 21.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming match against Central Sparks.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter

Fran Wilson, a well-known figure in English cricket, has displayed outstanding batting prowess in the current season. She has amassed an impressive total of 350 runs from nine innings, maintaining an impressive average of 43.75. During this period, she has notched up three half-centuries, establishing herself as the leading run-scorer for her team. Given her consistent form, it is entirely reasonable to anticipate another commanding batting display from Fran Wilson in the upcoming match. Therefore, selecting Fran Wilson as the top batter for the team once more is a sensible choice.

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

In the current tournament, Eve Jones has accumulated a noteworthy total of 350 runs in ten innings, holding a commendable average of 38.88. Her recent performances stand out with three half-centuries to her credit. Given this consistent form, it is a sensible choice to designate Eve Jones as the leading batswoman for Central Sparks in the forthcoming match.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler

Chloe Skelton has showcased remarkable skills as a bowler in the ongoing RHF Trophy. She has successfully taken 14 wickets from nine innings, impressively maintaining an economy rate of 5.42 and an average of 26.35. Currently, she holds the title of being the highest wicket-taker for Western Storm. Opting to place a bet on Skelton as the top bowler for the team is a wise and well-founded decision.

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis has showcased exceptional form throughout the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. In ten games, she has impressively claimed 23 wickets with an economy rate of 4.01, showcasing her best bowling performance at 4 for 19. She picked up two in the last game, conceding 43 runs in her quota of ten overs. It's a solid wager to anticipate Georgia Davis as the top bowler for Central Sparks.