WES (Western Storm) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction WES 58 % Chance of Winning CENS 42 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Western Storm and Central Sparks will meet in the 42nd game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on August 26, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

The Western Storm are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team lost five games in a row but managed to win their latest game in the competition. With three wins and seven losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 14 points and a net run rate of -0.011. Western Storm will be looking to win their next game too.

Central Sparks have dropped down in the standings with consistent losses in the competition. They have not won a game in their last four outings. The team has two wins and seven losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.975. They lost their last game against Western Storm and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 42%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 58%

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Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score under 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Central Sparks have dropped their form and are struggling in the competition. Eve Jones and Chloe Brewer open for the team. The team has posted the scores of 33, 2, 5 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. The team lacks in their batting order and that showed pretty clearly in the last few games. That said, Central Sparks will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Western Storm 1.82 Bet on Dafabet Western Storm’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Central Sparks’ score before 1st dismissal Over 32.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, is a small venue, and batsmen have always enjoyed playing here. The short boundaries on all sides of the wicket make it a good one to bat on. There is little margin of error for the bowlers as mishits can go over the ropes at this ground. It is a favourite hunting ground for the batsmen. Bowlers have struggled to contain runs due to the ground's small size. Chasing scores has been the norm here this season, and all four games have gone to the side batting second. The side that wins the toss shall look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on August 26. The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season so far. However, the team registered a strong win against Central Sparks in the last game. They will be expected to do well in the next game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks are going through a rough patch. Their batters are doing poorly in the game. They scored 102 runs in the last game, losing all their wickets. Their bowlers also leaked a lot of runs in the game. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Central Sparks lead the tally by 3-1.

Western Storm won- 1

Central Sparks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Central Sparks and Western Storm clashed recently in the competition. Central Sparks won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, Western Storm scored 284 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. There were several high scoring batters in the squad. Sophie Luff scored 60 runs whereas Amanda-Jade Wellington smashed 83 runs in the game. Sophia Smale knocked 42 runs whereas Emma Corney added 39 runs to the total. Central Sparks leaked a lot of runs. Katie George picked 5 wickets for the Sparks whereas Bethan Ellis got 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Central Sparks scored 102 runs before losing all their wickets. Western Storm won the game by 182 runs. Their batters lost quick wickets and could not withstand the bowling attack of the Storm. Davina Perrin was the top scorer from the side with 42 runs in the game. Chloe Skelton and Issy Wong were fantastic from the Sparks and picked 3 wickets each in the game. Alex Griffiths also took 2 wickets in the game. The sides will clash again in the reverse fixture. Central Sparks will be looking to lodge a win whereas Western Storm must keep up their winning momentum.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks List a Cooper Associates County Ground, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.73 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet now!

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Eve Jones is the top batter from Central Sparks. She has scored 299 runs in 10 games at an average of 37.37. She bundled out for 0 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff n has been very consistent with the bat in the competition. The batter smashed 60 runs in the last game against Central Sparks. With 373 runs in 10 games at an average of 41.44, she is the top scorer of the team. She will come in as the best batter from Western Storm.

Western Storm vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 13 wickets in 9 games and holds an economy rate of 4.72 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington did not pick any wicket in the last game. She did not pick any wicket in the last game. She has taken a total of 12 wickets in 10 games. She will be coming in as the best bowler from Western Storm in the next game.