WES (Western Storm) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction WES 33 % Chance of Winning NORD 67 % Bet Now! Match 48 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness the tussle between Western Storm and Northern Diamonds. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Chances of Winning

Western Storm have been one of the most unlucky sides in the current campaign. They have had four of their matches abandoned due to rain and out of the remaining seven games, they won two and lost five. Sunrisers' dominant bowling performance allowed them to move up from the bottom of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy standings. They achieved this by defeating Western Storm with a four-wicket victory at Radlett. Western Storm were bowled out for just 143 runs after unsurprisingly opting to bat first in hot and humid conditions. Although Emma Corney’s 34 improved their fortunes to an extent, they still did not manage to reach a fighting total. Sunrisers finished the run-chase inside 33.5 overs. As it stands, they sit at the bottom of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of -1.283.

In contrast, the Northern Diamonds are currently enduring a winless streak, having failed to secure a victory in their last five matches, indicating a clear lack of form. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Southern Vipers in a thrilling Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy contest at South Northumberland Cricket Club, where they fell short by a narrow margin of three runs. Despite Skipper Hollie Armitage's remarkable unbeaten innings of 106 runs from 107 deliveries, her efforts were not enough to guide her team to victory. As it stands, the Northern Diamonds occupy the 6th position in the league table with 21 points and a net run rate of -0.233. Out of their 11 matches played, they have secured victories in four, suffered six losses, and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Western Storm's chance of winning: 33%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Western Storm skipper Hollie Armitage smashed a century in her last game. She remained unbeaten at 106 runs. She has accumulated 317 runs in ten matches at an average of 35.22. We predict Hollie Armitage to score over 29.5 runs in the game against Northern Diamonds.

Emma Corney has displayed a decent show with the bat this season. In total, she has accumulated 201 runs in only 7 innings at an average of 28.71. Her previous three scores read 69, 48 & 34 runs respectively. This makes us believe that scoring over 24.5 runs will be a cakewalk for this 19-year-old player. Bet on Emma Corney to score over 24.5 runs against Northern Diamonds.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will host its first RHFT game this season. In the past, 20 Women’s ODI games have been played here out of which the team batting second emerged victorious on 14 occasions. The average first innings score in WODIs is 210 runs. Therefore, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Sunday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 72% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (c) Batter Nicole Harvey All-Rounder Natasha Wraith All-Rounder Niamh Holland Batter Sophia Smale All-Rounder Mollie Robbins Bowler Gemma Lane Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm just lost their last game against Sunrisers by 4 wickets. Prior to that, they ended their seven game dry run by beating Sunrisers by 6 runs.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Rebecca Duckworth Batter Emma Marlow Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds lost their last game against Southern Vipers by 3 runs. Prior to that, their game against Southern Vipers was called off due to bad weather. Before that they lost three games on the trot, going down by The Blaze, Thunder and Central Sparks. Before that, Diamonds had claimed four out of the first six fixtures, beating Western Storm, Sunrisers and South East Stars twice.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

Western Storm and Northern Diamonds have played against each other three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Western Storm have dominated the rivalry, winning all three games. This season when these two forces collided, Northern Diamonds picked up a massive 105 run win over Western Storm.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Western Storm Won: 0 match

Northern Diamonds Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score over 27.5 runs before their first dismissal

Northern Diamonds are blessed with the opening duo of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis. Northern Diamonds posted the scores of 55, 58, 60, 5 & 52 runs respectively in their last five games before their first dismissal. In each of these five games, barring one, Northern Diamonds managed to surpass the 27.5 runs before the fall of their first wicket. Bet on Northern Diamonds to score over 27.5 runs before their first dismissal.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter

Fran Wilson, a prominent player for England, has showcased exceptional batting skills in the ongoing season, accumulating a remarkable total of 293 runs from 8 innings, boasting an impressive average of 41.85. She has registered two half-centuries during this period and currently stands as the top run-scorer for her team. Considering her consistent form, it's a reasonable expectation that she will deliver another strong batting performance in the upcoming game. Hence, it's a prudent decision to bet on Fran Wilson as the top batter for the team once again.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’ best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has displayed exceptional form in the ongoing RHF Trophy. She has amassed an impressive 490 runs in eleven innings, maintaining a superb average of 49 along with a striking rate of 96. As an accomplished opening batter, she has recorded one century and three half-centuries. Given her remarkable performance, supporting Lauren Winfield-Hill as the top batter for the Northern Diamonds is a prudent decision.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler

Chloe Skelton has displayed exceptional performance in the ongoing RHF Trophy as a bowler. She has managed to secure 14 wickets from eight innings, maintaining an excellent economy rate of 5.33 and an average of 23.64. Her best bowling figures, 3 for 36, were recorded in the penultimate game against Western Storm. Placing a bet on Skelton as the top bowler for the Western Storm is a solid choice.

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

The leg-break bowler has demonstrated remarkable productivity in the ongoing tournament, securing an impressive haul of 18 wickets in ten innings. Her performance has been outstanding, with an average of 18 and an economical economy rate of 4.26 runs per over. Opting for Levick as the top bowler for the Northern Diamonds is a wise decision.