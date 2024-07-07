WES (Western Storm) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
WES
28%
Chance of Winning
NORD
72%
List a
College Ground
Facts:
- Northern Diamonds leads the tally by 5-0 in their last five clashes in the format.
- Northern Diamonds are placed at the 3rd place whereas Western Storm are positioned at the 8th place of the points table.
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
Western Storm have lost three games in a row now. They lost their last game against Southern Vipers and remain at the bottom of the points table. The team has two wins and five losses in the competition. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.427. The team will be looking to make a comeback in their next outing.
Northern Diamonds were fantastic in the last game against Central Sparks. They have won three games in a row and look in ecstatic form in the tournament. They have five wins and two losses in the competition. They are placed at the 3rd place with 21 points and a net run rate of 0.164. Northern Diamonds will come in strong in the next game as well.
- Western Storm’s chance of winning: 28%
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 72%
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kallis opened for the team in the competition but Emma Marlow replaced Kallis later in hope for a better result. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 44.16 & 29.00 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45, 39 & 65 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: Northern Diamonds
Western Storm’s score before first dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Northern Diamonds’ score before first dismissal Over 24.5 runs
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The surface is more of a batting-friendly one where bowlers have to be more proactive to get rewards. The par score on this wicket is around 170 while sides chasing have a better record of winning matches at this venue.
Weather Report
There is a rain prediction on July 7. The skies will be covered with rainy clouds and the temperature will peak at 17 degrees Celsius.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sterre Kallis
|
Batter
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Bess Heath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Emma Marlow
|
Batter
|
Katherine Fraser
|
Bowler
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Abigail Glen
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Following the campaign, Northern Diamonds managed to remain at a good position in the competition. The team will be continuing their rich form in the next game too. The batters look well as they scored 239 runs in the last game.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Luff (c)
|
Batter
|
Alex Griffiths
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All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Emma Corney
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season so far. They are coming from three consecutive losses in the competition. They had a poor batting outing in the last game.
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds have managed to win all the games.
Northern Diamonds won- 5
Western Storm won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
Western Storm looked their dull self in the last game. They went against the Southern Vipers in the last match. Losing the toss, the team went in to bat first. The batting was not impressive in the game. Fran Wilson scored 34 runs while Natasha Wraith chipped in 31 runs in the game. The team accumulated 156 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. The team had to defend a low target but failed to do so as Southern Vipers scored 157/3. Western Storm lost the game by 7 wickets. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from Western Storm.
Northern Diamonds exhibited fantastic form in their last couple of games. They won their last game as well against Central Sparks. Batting first in the game, Central Sparks scored 239/8 in the game. Katie Levick picked 4 wickets while Phoebe Turner managed to get 2 wickets in the process. It was a good run chase for the Diamonds. The top order delivered efficiently in the game and scored 242/6 in the game. The team won the game by 4 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 46 runs while Emma Marlow smashed 55 runs in the game. Bess Heath added an unbeaten 58 in the end. The team performed well in the game and pulled the game in their favour. The team will be confident coming into the next game as well.
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds
List a
College Ground, null
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters
Natasha Wraith to be the top batter for Western Storm
Natasha Wraith is the top scorer of the team. She has scored 279 runs in 7 games at an average of 46.50. She scored 31 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game against the Diamonds.
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
There are several smashing batters in the team. However, Lauren Winfield-Hill managed to deliver the goods consistently in the competition. She has scored 265 runs in 7 games at an average of 44.16. She smashed 46 runs in the last game and will be the best batting pick from the side.
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 14 wickets in the 7 games of the competition. Levick picked 4 wickets for 46 runs in the last game. The bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets in the last game. She has taken 11 wickets in 7 games. She will be coming in as the best bowler from Western Storm in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Diamonds
Western Storm to win @ 2.65 (Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch