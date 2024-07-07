WES (Western Storm) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction WES 28 % Chance of Winning NORD 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Western Storm will meet in the 30th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at College Ground, Cheltenham and will take place on July 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Western Storm have lost three games in a row now. They lost their last game against Southern Vipers and remain at the bottom of the points table. The team has two wins and five losses in the competition. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.427. The team will be looking to make a comeback in their next outing.

Northern Diamonds were fantastic in the last game against Central Sparks. They have won three games in a row and look in ecstatic form in the tournament. They have five wins and two losses in the competition. They are placed at the 3rd place with 21 points and a net run rate of 0.164. Northern Diamonds will come in strong in the next game as well.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 28%

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 72%

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Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kallis opened for the team in the competition but Emma Marlow replaced Kallis later in hope for a better result. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 44.16 & 29.00 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45, 39 & 65 runs before their first dismissal in their last four games. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.54 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm’s score before first dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Diamonds’ score before first dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The surface is more of a batting-friendly one where bowlers have to be more proactive to get rewards. The par score on this wicket is around 170 while sides chasing have a better record of winning matches at this venue.

Weather Report

There is a rain prediction on July 7. The skies will be covered with rainy clouds and the temperature will peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Sterre Kallis Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Following the campaign, Northern Diamonds managed to remain at a good position in the competition. The team will be continuing their rich form in the next game too. The batters look well as they scored 239 runs in the last game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season so far. They are coming from three consecutive losses in the competition. They had a poor batting outing in the last game.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Northern Diamonds have managed to win all the games.

Northern Diamonds won- 5

Western Storm won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Western Storm looked their dull self in the last game. They went against the Southern Vipers in the last match. Losing the toss, the team went in to bat first. The batting was not impressive in the game. Fran Wilson scored 34 runs while Natasha Wraith chipped in 31 runs in the game. The team accumulated 156 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. The team had to defend a low target but failed to do so as Southern Vipers scored 157/3. Western Storm lost the game by 7 wickets. Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from Western Storm.

Northern Diamonds exhibited fantastic form in their last couple of games. They won their last game as well against Central Sparks. Batting first in the game, Central Sparks scored 239/8 in the game. Katie Levick picked 4 wickets while Phoebe Turner managed to get 2 wickets in the process. It was a good run chase for the Diamonds. The top order delivered efficiently in the game and scored 242/6 in the game. The team won the game by 4 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 46 runs while Emma Marlow smashed 55 runs in the game. Bess Heath added an unbeaten 58 in the end. The team performed well in the game and pulled the game in their favour. The team will be confident coming into the next game as well.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds List a College Ground, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.65 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Natasha Wraith to be the top batter for Western Storm

Natasha Wraith is the top scorer of the team. She has scored 279 runs in 7 games at an average of 46.50. She scored 31 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game against the Diamonds.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

There are several smashing batters in the team. However, Lauren Winfield-Hill managed to deliver the goods consistently in the competition. She has scored 265 runs in 7 games at an average of 44.16. She smashed 46 runs in the last game and will be the best batting pick from the side.

Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick will enter as the best bowler from Northern Diamonds. She took 14 wickets in the 7 games of the competition. Levick picked 4 wickets for 46 runs in the last game. The bowler will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington picked 2 wickets in the last game. She has taken 11 wickets in 7 games. She will be coming in as the best bowler from Western Storm in the next game.