WES (Western Storm) vs SOU (South East Stars) Match Prediction WES 55 % Chance of Winning SOU 45 % Bet Now! Two more teams with the same record will go head to head in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in the hopes to rising up the table. While Western Storm won their first game before losing the second one, South East Stars did the same but in the reverse order. The two sides will take on each other on May 1 at the County Ground in Bristol. The match is scheduled to start at 3PM IST.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Both Western Storm and South East Stars were in contention of making the playoffs last season. Contrasting results towards the fag end of the tournament saw the South East Stars get the coveted third spot on the table. While they did lose to the Vipers in the playoffs, they do have the bragging rights going into the contest. This one might be a close one to call but we have calculated that Western Storm will hold a very slight edge over their opponents for this one.

Western Storm’s chances of winning - 55%

South East Stars’s chances of winning - 45%

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Western Storm vs South East Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Western Storm started off their campaign in the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with a couple of wins in their first three games. They were level on points with South East Stars and looking to make a strong push for a place in the playoffs. However, just one win in their remaining four fixtures, one match was abandoned after the Queen’s death, saw them finish fourth on the table. Coming into this season, they started off with game against the defending champions. They managed to dismiss three of the top four batters for single digits but 109-run partnership between Lauren Winfield-Hill (75) and Bess Heath (71) laid the foundation for a 291 run chase in just 36 overs. All the Storm could manage in response was 185 in their chase with Fran Wilson top scoring with 43 runs. In the second match, the Storm again troubled the top order by restricting Thunder to 19/2 before another big partnership appeared to create problems for them. However, they collected themselves quickly and Chloe Skelton’s 3/36 helped them restrict Thunder to just 219 in the first innings. In reply, Storm found themselves reeling at 11/2 with both openers back in the hut. But Orla Prendergast and Fran Wilson put on a show with a 186-run partnership to make a joke out of the chase.

Much like Western Storm, South East Stars started the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with two wins and a loss in their first three games. However, unlike their opponents, they won all of their remaining fixtures in the group stages to set up a clash against Vipers for a place in the final - a game they would end up losing by 112 runs. This season they started their campaign against Thunder at Old Trafford and put on a clinical display. Paige Scholfield’s unbeaten 111 off just 90 balls was the highlight of the day as the Stars piled on 334 in their first innings. A collective bowling effort led by Freya Davies’s 3/27 restricted Thunder to just 203 runs. Up next they faced the Southern Vipers, a team that had beaten them twice in the previous campaign, and their bogey team made them suffer again. After the Vipers scored 287 in their allotted overs, they ended the Stars’ innings with just 129 on the scoreboard.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Match Toss Prediction

In the one match played at the County Ground in Bristol last season, the Central Sparks won the toss and decided to bat first. It proved to be the right call as the Sparks walked away with a win by 22 runs. Whoever wins the toss will more likely like to bat first as five of the eight games in the tournament have been won by teams batting first.

Weather Report

While there are showers expected during the game, it is very unlikely that the game will be called off altogether. But I think it is fair to expect the game to be reduced in some capacity. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 16C while the minimum is expected to be 13C.

Western Storm News & Player List

Western Storm Player List

Sophie Luff, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Parfitt, Mollie Robbins, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Corney Batter Alex Griffiths Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Fran Wilson Batter Natasha Wraith (WK) Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson (C) All-rounder Heather Knight Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Isla Thomson All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Western Storm are coming into the game on the back of a convincing win against Thunder. They suffered a loss against the Stars last season and that was where their season started to fall apart. They would want to exact some revenge this time around and get their campaign well and truly started.

South East Stars News & Player List

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad: Bryony Smith (C), Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Batter Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Jemima Spence Batter Freya Davies Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

A win against Thunder was convincing in the opening game but so was the loss against the Vipers. They lost early in the season to the Vipers last season as well but then did not lose another game until they faced the same team in the playoffs.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Head to Head

Western Storm and South East Stars have faced off four times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The first two encounters were won by Western Storm by six and seven wickets respectively. However, over the last two seasons, it has been the Stars with the wins as back to back victories has seen them restore parity in the head to head records.

One Days played - 4

Western Storm win(s) - 2

South East Stars win(s) - 2

Western Storm vs South East Stars Betting Odds

South East Star to have the higher opening partnership

While this season the Stars have had the better opening partnership in one of two games, this is usually a metric in which they excel. Even last season, they were able to outscore their opponents in all but one group stage game. Even in that game, the Sunrisers scored the exact same number of runs as the Stars. But that is just half the story. Western Storm were able to outscore their opponents just twice in six games last season and have failed to do it even once this year. Not only that, they have scored just six runs combined in the two games for the opening partnership. This one looks like a good punt in this game and is our top pick for the match.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Team Batters

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s top batter

Despite Orla Prendergast scoring a century in the Storm’s last game, we will be picking the ever reliable Fran Wilson to be our top batter for the game. Not only did she end up as the top scorer in the first game against Northern Diamond, she even chipped in with an unbeaten 74 against the Thunder. She has been on a good run and her consistency makes us side with her over her high flying teammate.

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’s top batter

Was it really going to be anyone apart from her? She is the top scorer of the league with two games played and even though the numbers are heavily reliant on her 111 in the first match, she did score a 31 in the second match as well. The 31 runs against the Vipers was also the highest score in the team to you are in good hands when it comes to this pick.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Team Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s top bowler

Chloe Skelton (5) has only one more wicket than Lauren Filer (4) in this season so far and we have picked the former as our pick for the top bowler in the match. While one wicket is not a lot, it was Skelton who was exceptional the last time these two met as she finished the day with figures of 5/54 in just nine overs.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be South East Stars’s top bowler

Alice Davidson-Richards has not had the best start to the campaign this season but she still ended up as the top wicket taker in the game against the Vipers with figures of 2/30. She even had a wicket in the first game which means that her tally for the season is at three wickets. Last season, in the head to head contest against the Storm, she had four wickets in one game. As such we believe that she will be the best bet for Stars to exploit the condition on offer in Bristol.