WES (Western Storm) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction WES 27 % Chance of Winning SES 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and Western Storm will clash in the 15th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and will take place on May 1, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Western Storm could not hack their way into the pleasant side of this tournament. They started their campaign with two consecutive losses in the competition. They won their last game and earned their first set of points in the competition. With a win and two losses, Western Storm is placed at the 7th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.110. The team will be happy with a win over Thunder and will be looking to revive their campaign.



South East Stars are unfazed after three games in the competition. The team has won all their games in the competition. With three consecutive wins, the team is placed at the 1st place of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 1.753. They are arguably the best team in the competition right now. They will be carrying their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 27%

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 73%

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Western Storm vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

South East Stars are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Tash Farrant, predominantly a bowler, opened alongside Bryony Smith in the first two games and has emerged to become a batter now. Farrant averages at 108.00 in the competition while Smith holds an average of 62.00. Kalea Moore replaced Smith for a game and scored 42 runs in the last game. The team has posted the scores of 165, 82 & 103 runs before their 1st dismissal in three games. This has been their main reason for their victories in the competition. Both the batters are a terrific choice for the opening position and will be expected to carry on the same form in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is renowned for its batting-friendly pitches, suggesting that run-scoring may not be a daunting task. However, the bowlers will have to remain alert and deliver accurate spells to challenge the opposition’s batting lineup.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 13 degree Celsius during the game.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Phoebe Franklin Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars won three games in a row. In their last game, they batted pretty well and raised a formidable total. The team was efficient with the ball as well and restricted Central Sparks to 119.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm are struggling in the competition. After losing two games in a row, Western Storm registered their first win of the season against the Thunder. They batted decently in the game but it was their bowlers who clutched the game for the team.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, the tally is led by South East Stars by 3-1.

South East Stars won- 3

Western Storm won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs South East Stars Betting Odds

South East Stars went against Central Sparks in the last game. Batting first, SES scored 268 runs. It was a good batting outing, especially from the top order. Tash Farrant scored 54 runs whereas Paige Scholfield smashed 65 runs in the game. The bowlers were extremely efficient too. They restricted Central Sparks to 119/6, winning the game by 71 runs (D/L method). Ryana MacDonald-Gay was the best bowler in the game and picked 4 wickets for SES.

Western Storm went against the Thunder in the last game. Western Storm scored 252 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Sophie Luff scored an unbeaten 76 runs in the game. The team raised a competitive score and the bowlers played their equal part to win the game convincingly. They restricted the Thunder at 186 while picking all their wickets. Western Storm won the game by 66 runs. Chloe Skelton and Sophia Smale picked 3 wickets each for the team.

Western Storm vs South East Stars List a Cooper Associates County Ground, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.89 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Batters

Tash Farrant to be the top batter for South East Stars

Tash Farrant, mainly a bowler, opened for the team in the competition. She scored 94, 68*& 54 runs in the three games. She has 216 runs in 3 games at an average of 108.00. She is the top scorer of the competition right now and will be looking to continue the same form.

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff is the top scorer of the team with 108 runs in 3 games. She averages 54.00 in the tournament. She scored an unbeaten 76 in the last game.

Western Storm vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay picked 4 wickets in the last game. This sums up to 12 wickets in 3 games. She is the top wicket taker in the competition and will continue to bowl well in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington has picked 2 wickets in the last game. She picked a total of 6 wickets in the tournament. She will lead the bowling order with her deliveries.