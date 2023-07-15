WES (Western Storm) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction WES 30 % Chance of Winning SOV 70 % Bet Now! The next round of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness Southern Vipers and Western Storm taking on each other on Saturday, July 15th. The two teams will meet at Millfield School, Street and the match is scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers haven't had a great season so far, being placed fifth on the table with 13 points from eight games. They have won only two games and lost four, with one match ending in a tie. Western Storm, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom with 10 points from seven games. They have lost three games and have been victorious only once, with three matches getting washed out.

Western Storm's previous fixture against Central Sparks was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Before that, they came very close to a victory versus The Blaze but fell short by six runs. Piepa Cleary and Nicole Harvey bagged three wickets each to restrict the opponents to 245. Chasing the target, Alex Griffiths scored 67 but took 118 balls for that. Fran Wilson smashed 43 off 36 but they lost crucial wickets and the tail could not get the job done.

Southern Vipers suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Tuesday, where they went down by four wickets. Georgia Adams scored an outstanding 94 while Maia Bouchier added 40 runs to help the side post 259 on the board. Linsey Smith picked 2 for 37 off her full quota but the rest of the bowling attack couldn't make much impact as The Blaze finished the chase with 10 balls to spare.

Southern Vipers are in a slightly better position and are domestic giants. They are favourites heading into the match according to the bookmakers.

Western Storm chance of winning @ 30%

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 70%

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Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Georgia Adams is coming off a terrific knock of 94 runs in the previous game. She's one of the most reliable batters for Southern Vipers. You can back Adams to score over 26.5 runs in the match.

Western Storm's Fran Wilson has scored 160 runs in the competition from four innings with the best score of 74*. You can back her to score over 24.5 runs in this match.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

Western Storm chose to field first the last time they won the toss. Also their only victory this season has come while chasing. Southern Vipers have lost two of their last four games while defending the target and had to settle for a tie. Considering these factors, expect the team winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The forecast in Street, Somerset doesn't look promising for this fixture. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy and windy with showers imminent. There's over a 55% chance of precipitation throughout the day. The temperature could be around 16-20 degree Celsius with wind gusts at 69 km/h.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad:Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Sophie Luff (c) Batter Emma Corney All-Rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Piepa Cleary All-Rounder Nicole Harvey Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm hammered Thunder by six wickets in their second match of the season but since then it's been downhill for them. They lost to South East Stars by a heavy margin of 207 runs before two matches were washed out due to rain. In their last completed fixture, Storm got close to a victory against The Blaze but missed out narrowly by six runs.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-Rounder Georgia Elwiss All-Rounder Emily Windsor All-Rounder Freya Kemp All-Rounder Mary Taylor All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Ava Lee Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers defeated South East Stars by 158 runs in their second game and Central Sparks by three wickets in the third game of the season. But since then, they haven't won anything. Vipers have lost to Sparks, Sunrisers and The Blaze in three of the previous four games while the remaining one versus Thunder was a tie.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

Southern Vipers and Western Storm have met five times in the RHF Trophy, with the two most recent fixtures getting abandoned due to rain. Vipers have won all three completed matches in 2020 and 2021.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs

Southern Vipers will be delighted with Maia Bouchier's return and Georgia Adams regaining form in the previous game. Their top order looks better with these two in good touch. Betting on Southern Vipers scoring over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs could be a productive bet.

Western Storm to score under 42.5 runs in first 10 overs

Western Storm's top order has struggled to give them good starts throughout the tournament. Alex Griffiths and Sophie Luff both have low strike rates in the competition while Heather Knight is available. They will have to face a potent bowling attack of Southern Vipers in this game. You can bet on Storm to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batter

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter

Fran Wilson has by far been the most impactful batter for Storm in this tournament. She has scored 160 runs in four innings at a superb strike rate of 88. Her highest score in the competition reads 74* and she scored 43 off 36 in her last innings. You can back Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams is the most important player for Vipers in the absence of Danni Wyatt and Charlie Dean. She has scored 206 runs from six innings in the RHF Trophy, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 79. Adams smashed a brilliant 94 in the previous game. Back her to be Southern Vipers' top batter.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’ best bowler

Chloe Skelton is a key bowler for Storm in the absence of Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson. She has done well in the ongoing RHF trophy, picking nine wickets from five innings at an economy of 5.31, with best figures of 3/36. Bet on Skelton to be Western Storm' top bowler in this game.





Georgia Elwiss to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler

Georgia Elwiss has been the pick of the bowlers for Vipers in the ongoing tournament. She has snared seven wickets in four innings at 14.57 average while conceding at an economy of 3.29. Bet on Elwiss to be the best bowler for Southern Vipers.