WES (Western Storm) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction WES 33 % Chance of Winning SOV 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.525 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and Western Storm will clash in the 18th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the County Ground, Bristol and will take place on May 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Western Storm could not hack their way into the pleasant side of this tournament. They started their campaign with two consecutive losses in the competition. However, the team returned with two wins later and placed themselves at the 5th place in the standings. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.083. They will be hoping to produce positive results in the next game against Southern Vipers.

Southern Vipers won the last game against the Thunder and made a huge leap to the second position of the points table. The team has three wins and a single loss in four games. Southern Vipers have earned 14 points and a net run rate of 0.923. They have a very strong bowling presence in the team that helped them win games in the competition. They will be confident going against Western Storm in the next game.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 33%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 67%

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Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers are experimenting with their opening order this season and it has worked for them so far. Ella McCaughan has been the centre of their opening line-up for the team in the competition. Charli Knott, Maia Bouchier and Abi Norgrove opened alongside McCaughan in the tournament. McCaughan averages at 39.00 in the competition and has been the reason for terrific starts for SV in their campaign. The team posted scores of 80, 59, 72 & 0 before their first dismissal in four games. They managed to raise quite impressive scores in the initial three games. They have a good batting momentum and will be looking to continue the same in the upcoming clash against Western Storm. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The County Ground at Bristol was a batting paradise in the earlier stages of the tournament, but lately, the batters have struggled at the ground with the bowlers enjoying more on the pitch. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the bowling conditions in the early part of the match.

Weather Report

There will be cloud cover on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 16 degree Celsius during the game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm bagged their second win of the season. The team performed brilliantly with the bat in the last game and will be expected to carry on their momentum.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Megan Sturge, Mary Taylor, Alice Monaghan, Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Emily Windsor, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Ella McCaughan, Finty Trussler, Nancy Harman, Charli Knott

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers have won three games in a row. They won their last game against the Thunder in a fantastic display of their bowling talents. This will come handy in the next game.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, the tally is led by Southern Vipers by 3-0.

Southern Vipers won- 3

Western Storm won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

The Southern Vipers carried their winning momentum in the next game too. They went against the Thunder in the last game. Thunder batted first and settled for 206/9 in the game. Linsey Smith bowled incredibly with figures of 3/19 in the game. Mary Taylor also picked 2 wickets in the game. During the chase, Georgia Adams smashed 51 runs while Georgia Elwiss scored 43 runs to help the team reach 208/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.

Western Storm went against the South East Stars in the last game. SES went in to bat first and scored 298 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Niamh Holland picked 2 wickets for the team. Western Storm batted pretty fiercely and scored 265/5 in 36 overs when the game had to come to an end due to weather conditions. Western Storms were declared as the winners by 8 runs (DLS Method). Sophie Luff (59), Fran Wilson (65) & Natasha Wraith (40*) were the top scorers from the side.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers List a County Ground in Bristol, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.51 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.525 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She scored 41, 58*, 40 & 7 runs in the four games so far. With 146 runs in 4 games, she averages at 48.66 in the competition. She will enter as the best batting pick from Southern Vipers in the next game.

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff is the top scorer of the team with 167 runs in 4 games. She averages 55.66 in the tournament. She scored 59 runs in the last game.

Western Storm vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Linsey Smith is the top bowler from Southern Vipers. She has picked 8 wickets in 4 games and possesses an economy rate of 3.80 in the competition. Smith picked 3 wickets in the last game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington has picked a total of 6 wickets in the tournament. She has an economy rate of 3.55 in the tournament. She will lead the bowling order with her deliveries.