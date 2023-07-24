WES (Western Storm) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction WES 55 % Chance of Winning SUN 45 % Bet Now! Sunrisers and Western Storm will lock horns in their next fixture of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Monday, July 24. The two teams will meet at College Ground in Cheltenham, with the match scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

It's the battle of the bottom table as Western Storm and Sunrisers look to turn things around in their rather miserable campaigns. Sunrisers are placed seventh on the table with 15 points from nine games, winning only two and losing four games. Western Storm are at the last spot with 12 points after nine games, having lost four and won only once.

Western Storm's previous fixture against South East Stars was called off after 36 overs due to persistent rain. Batting first, Storm were 182/6 on the back of Emma Corney's 48, and Sophie Luff and Danielle Gibson's 30s. In the match before that, they lost to Southern Vipers by four wickets in a rain-affected game. Storm posted 230/5 batting first with Corney scoring 69 while Fran Wilson and Niamh Holland smashing quick 40s. Defending 238 in 48 overs, their bowlers couldn't make much impact.

Sunrisers have been unlucky with their last two games getting washed out. Before that, they lost to South East Stars by 19 runs while chasing 282 in 48 overs. Jodie Grewcock picked 3 for 51 in the match but the rest of the attack was taken apart as they conceded 290 in 50 overs. Cordelia Griffith scored 92 off 113 while Dane van Niekerk smashed 44 off 33. But Grace Scrivens taking 96 balls for her 59 runs didn't help them as they fell short of the target.

Both the sides have had a below average season and it's hard to say which team is favourite heading into this game. Their chances of winning this match are as follows.

Western Storm chance of winning @ 55%

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 45%

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Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Fran Wilson has been excellent for Western Storm in the RHF Trophy. She has scored 232 runs from six innings at an average of 46 and strike rate of 92. Betting on Wilson to score over 24.5 runs in the match could be productive.

Cordelia Griffith has scored 192 runs from five innings in the ongoing tournament. She is coming off a brilliant 92 in her previous innings. You can back her to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

Western Storm have won the toss three times in the ongoing season, opting to bowl first on all three instances. Their only victory came while chasing. Sunrisers have won the toss on six occasions and have batted first in four of those games. We predict Western Storm to win the toss and field first.

Weather Report

It's been raining in Cheltenham the past few days and the forecast for Monday doesn't look great either. There's a good possibility of showers in the morning and afternoon with over 70% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 13-17 degree Celsius while the wind gusts travel at 37 kmph.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad:Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (c) Batter Heather Knight All-Rounder Danielle Gibson All-Rounder Niamh Holland Batter Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Piepa Cleary Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm suffered a 105-run loss in their season opener versus Northern Diamonds before bouncing back with a six-wicket victory over Thunder. However, since then they have had a frustrating run. Storm have won three games in this period while four of their fixtures were washed out due to rain.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Flo Miller Bowler Kelly Castle All-Rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Esmae MacGregor Esmae MacGregor

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers have had their last couple of games abandoned without a ball being bowled. Before that they lost to South East Stars by 19 runs. Sunrisers have two victories in the season, both of which coming against Southern Vipers by 126 runs and 28 runs.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

Western Storm and Sunrisers have played against each other four times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Western Storm have dominated the rivalry, winning all four games. Last season, they clinched the victory by three wickets.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Sunrisers' Cordelia Griffith was magnificent in her last innings, scoring 92 off 113. Dane van Niekerk also looked in great touch, blasting 44 in 34 deliveries. You can take a punt on Sunrisers to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs in this match.

Western Storm to hit most fours in the match

Western Storm have a pretty solid batting unit with the likes of Fran Wilson, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson and Niamh Holland showing good form. They would be strengthened if Heather Knight features in this game. Bet on Storm to hit most fours in this match.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Top Team Batter

Heather Knight to be Western Storm’s best batter

Heather Knight is one of the best in the business and has been in terrific form. In England's historic ODI series victory, she made 75* and 67 in two of the matches. With her quality and the form she's in, it makes sense to bet on her to be the top batter for Western Storm.

Jodie Grewcock to be Sunrisers’ best batter

Jodie Grewcock has done a solid job for her side in the ongoing RHF trophy. She has scored 197 runs from five innings at an average of 39. She has recorded three fifties in the season and can be backed to come good. Bet on Grewcock to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Danielle Gibson to be Western Storm’ best bowler

Danielle Gibson has been superb in the ongoing RHF trophy with the ball. She has taken seven wickets from four innings at an excellent economy of 3.96 and average of 18.72. Her best bowling figures read 3 for 42. You can bet on Gibson to be Western Storm's top bowler.





Maddy Villiers to be Sunrisers’ best bowler

Right arm off-break bowler could be key in this match for Sunrisers. Maddy Villiers has taken seven wickets from six innings in the ongoing competition. Her best bowling figures in the season read 3 for 46. You can back Maddy Villiers to be the best bowler for Sunrisers.