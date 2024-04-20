WES (Western Storm) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction
WES
46%
Chance of Winning
SUN
54%
List a
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- Eva Gray had picked up 14 wickets that came at an average of 19.07.
- Chloe Skelton was amazing with the ball in the 2023 season of the Rachel Hayhoe Flint Trophy, having taken 14 wickets.
- Fran Wilson scored 404 runs at an average of 40.04 in the last edition and was the side’s highest run-scorer.
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning
Western Storm have an obligation to win for their fans after the kind of disastrous performance they had left behind last season. Coached by Trevor Griffin and led by Sophie Luff, they certainly have a better chance than last season, with most of their players doing well in The Hundred and for England.
On the other hand, the Grace Scrivens-led Sunrisers have bolstered their squad and hired Andy Tennant as their coach for the upcoming season. Grace Scrivens herself was in terrific touch last year, scoring the highest amount of runs for her side, but they need to fire in order to go one step ahead collectively.
WS’s chance of winning is 46%
SR’s chance of winning is 54%
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Tips
Bet your money on Grace Scrivens. She has been one of the most successful batters in the last few years and she could definitely leave a trace of good performance in the matches ahead. You can also be sure of the fact that Cordelia Griffith has a potent ability to score runs and if you are betting on her to do well, you’re absolutely in luck.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours in the match: Sunrisers
Western Storm Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Match Toss Prediction
Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one of the most batting-friendly venues in England, and in Women’s one-dayers, the average first-innings score is 267 in the last three years. The average first innings-winning score at the venue is 278, which tells you need to do well with the bat in order to hold the advantage at the venue.
Weather Report
There is only 19% chance of precipitation during the match-time in Cardiff, but what is concerning is the fact that it has been raining in the city in the last couple of days. So while we can expect the match to be mostly uninterrupted, that might not be the case.
Western Storm Player List
Imogen Cooper, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Lola Harris, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Katie Jones, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Claire Nicholas, Isobel Patel, Mollie Robbins, Robecca Rodgers, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Isla Thompson, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Predicted Playing XI
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Emma Corney
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Batter
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Sophia Smale
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All-rounder
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Fran Wilson
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Batter
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Sophie Luff
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All-rounder
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Niamh Holland
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Batter
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Natasha Wraith
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Batter
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Katie Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Chloe Skelton
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All-rounder
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Izzy Patel
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Bowler
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Mollie Robbins
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Bowler
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Gemma Lane
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Bowler
Western Storm Team Form
Western Storm had a forgettable season in 2023, having won just two games in 14 matches. Such lackadaisical performance was attributed to how things had moved in their batting department, but they will hope for a turnaround of fortunes in the upcoming season.
Sunrisers Player List
Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Kate Coppack, Ariana Dowse, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Charley Phillips, Grace Scrivens (c), Katherine Speed, Amu Surenkumar, Mady Villiers
Predicted Playing XI
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Grace Scrivens
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Batter
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Ariana Dowse
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Batter
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Amara Carr
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Wicket-keeper
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Mady Villiers
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All-rounder
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Joanne Gardner
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Batter
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Florence Miller
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All-rounder
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Jodi Grewcock
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All-rounder
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Amu Surenkumar
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Bowler
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Eva Gray
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Bowler
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Kelly Castle
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Bowler
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Kate Coppack
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Bowler
Sunrisers Team Form
Sunrisers had an interesting season last time, having finished at the fourth position on the points table. They will want to do one better this time.
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Head-To-Head
Western Storm and Sunrisers have faced each other 11 times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the latter securing seven wins while Westersn Storm have completed three victories.
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Odds
Sunrisers to score over 22.5 runs for opening stand @ 1.85 (Dafabet)
Sunrisers batters - Grace Scrivens and Ariana Dowse - were extremely impactful last season, having an opening partnership of 32 runs on an average, ensuring they were one of the better sides last season. The way they had gone about their business overall tends to the fact that Sunrisers are well set for this season. So trust them to fulfill this market and pay us a good dividend.
Western Storm vs Sunrisers
List a
Sophia Gardens, null
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Best Batters
Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter (Parimatch)
Fran Wilson has been amassing a lot of runs for Western Storm in the last few seasons, but the last season was definitely her best. She scored 404 runs at an average of 40.04 in the last edition and was the side’s highest run-scorer. She achieved that on the back of three half-centuries, which tells you why we should back her to do well.
Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best batter (Parimatch)
Grace Scriverns is one of the most promising batters of England and there is a reason why she is leading the team currently. Scrivens had managed to score 398 runs at an average of 39.80 last season, with one century and three half-centuries to go with it. Backing her seems very logical.
Western Storm vs Sunrisers Best Bowlers
Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Chloe Skelton was amazing with the ball in the 2023 season of the Rachel Hayhoe Flint Trophy, having taken 14 wickets - the highest for any bowler from her team. She achieved that despite her side majorly underperforming with the ball last season. Can she be more impactful? Surely, but in her current avatar, she is still as potent.
Eva Gray to be Sunrisers’ best bowler (Parimatch)
Eva Gray was the most successful bowler for Sunrisers in the 2023 edition, with 14 wickets that came at an average of 19.07. She had an economy rate of 4.13, with a best bowling figure of 4/31. The fact that Eva Gray had nine wickets in the last four games tells you a story of grit and determination and of someone who never wants to give up.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers
WS to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
SR to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch