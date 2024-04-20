WES (Western Storm) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction WES 46 % Chance of Winning SUN 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Sunrisers will take on each other in the fourth match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, 2024, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, on April 20, 2024 (Saturday). While Sunrisers finished at the fourth position on the points table, Western Storm were the wooden spooners, having secured just two wins from 14 games last season - something they would want to change this time around.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Western Storm have an obligation to win for their fans after the kind of disastrous performance they had left behind last season. Coached by Trevor Griffin and led by Sophie Luff, they certainly have a better chance than last season, with most of their players doing well in The Hundred and for England.

On the other hand, the Grace Scrivens-led Sunrisers have bolstered their squad and hired Andy Tennant as their coach for the upcoming season. Grace Scrivens herself was in terrific touch last year, scoring the highest amount of runs for her side, but they need to fire in order to go one step ahead collectively.

WS’s chance of winning is 46%

SR’s chance of winning is 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Bet your money on Grace Scrivens. She has been one of the most successful batters in the last few years and she could definitely leave a trace of good performance in the matches ahead. You can also be sure of the fact that Cordelia Griffith has a potent ability to score runs and if you are betting on her to do well, you’re absolutely in luck.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours in the match: Sunrisers 1.70 Bet on Dafabet Western Storm Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Dafabet

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Match Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one of the most batting-friendly venues in England, and in Women’s one-dayers, the average first-innings score is 267 in the last three years. The average first innings-winning score at the venue is 278, which tells you need to do well with the bat in order to hold the advantage at the venue.

Weather Report

There is only 19% chance of precipitation during the match-time in Cardiff, but what is concerning is the fact that it has been raining in the city in the last couple of days. So while we can expect the match to be mostly uninterrupted, that might not be the case.

Western Storm Player List

Imogen Cooper, Emma Corney, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Lola Harris, Nicole Harvey, Niamh Holland, Katie Jones, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Claire Nicholas, Isobel Patel, Mollie Robbins, Robecca Rodgers, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, Isla Thompson, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Corney Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff All-rounder Niamh Holland Batter Natasha Wraith Batter Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Chloe Skelton All-rounder Izzy Patel Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Gemma Lane Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Western Storm had a forgettable season in 2023, having won just two games in 14 matches. Such lackadaisical performance was attributed to how things had moved in their batting department, but they will hope for a turnaround of fortunes in the upcoming season.

Sunrisers Player List

Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Kate Coppack, Ariana Dowse, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Charley Phillips, Grace Scrivens (c), Katherine Speed, Amu Surenkumar, Mady Villiers

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Mady Villiers All-rounder Joanne Gardner Batter Florence Miller All-rounder Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Amu Surenkumar Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

Sunrisers had an interesting season last time, having finished at the fourth position on the points table. They will want to do one better this time.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Head-To-Head

Western Storm and Sunrisers have faced each other 11 times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the latter securing seven wins while Westersn Storm have completed three victories.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score over 22.5 runs for opening stand @ 1.85 (Dafabet)

Sunrisers batters - Grace Scrivens and Ariana Dowse - were extremely impactful last season, having an opening partnership of 32 runs on an average, ensuring they were one of the better sides last season. The way they had gone about their business overall tends to the fact that Sunrisers are well set for this season. So trust them to fulfill this market and pay us a good dividend.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers List a Sophia Gardens, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Best Batters

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter (Parimatch)

Fran Wilson has been amassing a lot of runs for Western Storm in the last few seasons, but the last season was definitely her best. She scored 404 runs at an average of 40.04 in the last edition and was the side’s highest run-scorer. She achieved that on the back of three half-centuries, which tells you why we should back her to do well.

Grace Scrivens to be Sunrisers’ best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Scriverns is one of the most promising batters of England and there is a reason why she is leading the team currently. Scrivens had managed to score 398 runs at an average of 39.80 last season, with one century and three half-centuries to go with it. Backing her seems very logical.

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Best Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Chloe Skelton was amazing with the ball in the 2023 season of the Rachel Hayhoe Flint Trophy, having taken 14 wickets - the highest for any bowler from her team. She achieved that despite her side majorly underperforming with the ball last season. Can she be more impactful? Surely, but in her current avatar, she is still as potent.

Eva Gray to be Sunrisers’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Eva Gray was the most successful bowler for Sunrisers in the 2023 edition, with 14 wickets that came at an average of 19.07. She had an economy rate of 4.13, with a best bowling figure of 4/31. The fact that Eva Gray had nine wickets in the last four games tells you a story of grit and determination and of someone who never wants to give up.