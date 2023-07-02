WES (Western Storm) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction WES 24 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 76 % Bet Now! The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy is all set to resume after nearly two months. The match no. 21 of the tournament will witness The Blaze and Western Storm taking on each other on Sunday, July 2nd. The two teams will lock horns at County Ground in Bristol with a scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze currently sit at the top of the table with 19 points from five games. They have won three matches while two of their fixtures ended in no results. Western Storm, on the other hand, are placed sixth with eight points. They have managed to win only one game and have lost two. Storm also had two matches with the rain having the final say.

Both these teams faced each other at Leicester in their final fixture before the break, where the match ended in a no result. Batting first, The Blaze crawled their way to 209 runs in their 50 overs on the back of Nadine de Klerk's 43. However, only five overs were bowled in the second innings before the rain spoiled the party.

In their last completed match, The Blaze defeated Northern Diamonds by four wickets. On a pitch that had plenty of demons, Nadine de Klerk snared 7 for 33 while Grace Ballinger picked 3 for 23 as they shot out Diamonds for just 62. The run-chase wasn't easy as The Blaze lost six wickets but eventually got over the line.

Western Storm's last completed fixture saw them get hammered by 207 runs at the hands of South East Stars. Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer picked three wickets each but Storm still conceded 297. Chasing that big target, their batting line-up collapsed and were bowled out for 89.

The Blaze are clearly a stronger and more in-form side, and they head into the match as favourites.

Western Storm chance of winning @ 24%

The Blaze chance of winning @ 76%

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Western Storm vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont is returning fresh off a spectacular double century in the only Ashes Test. She's in good form and you can back her to score over 30.5 runs in the match.

Western Storm's Fran Wilson has scored 117 runs in the tournament from three innings with high score of 74*. You can bet on her to score over 26.5 runs in this match.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The Blaze have won two of their three games this season while chasing the target. Western Storm's only victory came while chasing but their both losses have also come batting second. In the previous clash, Storm won the toss and elected to field. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Bristol looks pretty clear for this contest on Sunday. It is expected to be partly sunny and breezy with a less than 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 18-22 degree Celsius with wind gusts at 56 km/h.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad:Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Sophie Luff (c) Batter Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Sophia Smale All-Rounder Katie Jones Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm's last two matches haven't had a result due to weather. They began the season with a 105-run defeat against Northern Diamonds before beating Thunder by six wickets. In their third game of the season, they were obliterated by 207 runs by South East Stars.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce Batter Bethany Harmer All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Lucy Higham Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze started the season with a strong win over Central Sparks by 59 runs and went on to defeat Sunrisers by three wickets. After their clash against Thunder was abandoned without a ball being bowled, they overcame Northern Diamonds by four wickets.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze, a newly introduced team, faced Western Storm once earlier in this RHF Trophy. The match was called off after five overs in the second innings.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze to score over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs

The Blaze have an in-form batter Tammy Beaumont at the top order along with Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce and Georgie Boyce. Although the latter three haven't been in great form, they will be facing a weaker attack. The Blaze scoring over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be a good bet.

Western Storm to score under 42.5 runs in first 10 overs

Western Storm's batting has struggled a lot in the tournament. They will also be without Danielle Gibson due to international commitments. They're up against a strong bowling attack of The Blaze. None of the bowlers from The Blaze have conceded at more than 4 rpo. Bet on Storm to score under 42.5 runs.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Top Team Batter

Ola Prendergast to be Western Storm’s best batter

Ola Prendergast has been superb for Western Storm this year. She has consistently made an impact for the side. She has scored 131 runs in two innings in this Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, including a century. You can back her to be the top batter for Western Storm.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s best batter

Tammy Beaumont scored a double hundred against Australia A in a warm-up game and followed it up with a sublime 208 in the first innings of the Ashes Test. In the ongoing RHF trophy, she has scored 134 runs with two fifties in four innings. Bet on Beaumont to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’ best bowler

Chloe Skelton didn't have a great time in the Charlotte Edwards Cup but she was superb in the first phase of the RHF trophy earlier. The off-spin bowler picked eight wickets in four innings at an economy of just around 5. She bagged 2 for 23 in seven overs the last time these two teams met. Bet on Skelton to be Western Storm' top bowler.





Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s best bowler

The South African pace-bowling all-rounder has been sensational for The Blaze this year. She did an excellent job in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup and earlier, she had picked nine wickets in the RHF trophy with best of 7 for 33. Bet on Nadine de Klerk to be the best bowler for The Blaze.