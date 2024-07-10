WES (Western Storm) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction WES 42 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 58 % Bet Now! Western Storm and The Blaze will collide in the 35th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at College Ground, Cheltenham on July 10, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze are coming from a loss here. They lost their last game against Southern Vipers in a high run chase. The team will be looking to get back with a win here. They have three wins and five losses in eight games. With that, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of -0.496. The team has a good squad and will be looking for a win.

Western Storm sit at the bottom position of the points table with two wins and six losses in the competition. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.450. The team is coming from a loss against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. They did not bat well in the last game and also lacked in their bowling order.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 58%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 42%

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Western Storm vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score high before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

The Blaze are doing much better in the competition right now. They won two games in a row but lost their last game. Their opening partnership has been decent in the recent games. The team scored 52, 14 & 28 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games. Teresa Graves and Sarah Bryce open for the team currently and average at 12.75 & 64.50. The last time the sides collided, the Blaze scored 52 runs for their first wicket. That said, the Blaze’s batters will be confident stepping into the next game against Western Storm.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The College Ground in Cheltenham will play host to this contest between Western Storm and the Blaze. One of those grounds where it is fun to chase down a target no matter how big it is. The surface here will be excellent for batting and there will be plenty of runs on offer. Both sides will prefer chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

This venue has a bit of a reputation for being a good batting strip. However, with cloudy skies, bowlers might find some purchase in favourable conditions. The temperature will remain under 20 degrees Celsius.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season so far. They are coming from four consecutive losses in the competition. They had a poor batting outing in the last game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Sarah Bryce Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Michaela Kirk Batter

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze had a terrible start in the competition but they have recovered well in the competition. They lost their last game as the bowlers were pretty loose in the game.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes, the Blaze lead the tally by 2-0.

Western Storm won- 0

The Blaze won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Western Storm vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Western Storm clashed against Northern Diamonds in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Western Storm scored 200/10. It was a low total for the team. Emma Corney scored 40 runs while Fran Wilson remained unbeaten at 61 runs. Natasha Wraith added 34 runs to the total score. While chasing, the game was shortened to 29 overs with the target of 199 runs. Northern Diamonds scored 199/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. It was a huge loss for the Storm. Niamh Holland picked 2 wickets for the side.

The Blaze faced a crushing defeat against Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, the Blaze scored 278/10 in the game. Kathryn Bryce (65), Heather Graham (78) and Sarah Bryce (48) were the top scorers in the game for the Blaze. It was a competitive score but Southern Vipers surpassed it with 4 wickets in hand. The Blaze lost their 5th game of the season. Kathryn Bryce was the top bowler from the team as she picked 2 wickets with her bowling.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Top Batters

Sarah Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Sarah Bryce is a fantastic batter from the team. She has only played 2 games in the competition so far and amassed 129 runs at an average of 64.50. She scored 81 & 65 runs respectively in her last two outings.

Natasha Wraith to be the top batter for Western Storm

Natasha Wraith is the top scorer of the team. She has scored 313 runs in 8 games at an average of 44.71. She scored 34 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game against the Blaze.

Western Storm vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowling pick from the Blaze. The bowler has picked 12 wickets in 8 games in the competition. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington did not pick any wicket in the last game. She has taken 11 wickets in 8 games. She will be coming in as the best bowler from Western Storm in the next game.