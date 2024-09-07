WES (Western Storm) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction WES 55 % Chance of Winning NWT 45 % Place a bet Dafabet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Thunder will meet in the 55th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and will take place on September 7, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Storm vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Western Storm won their last game against the Sunrisers. But the efforts will go in vain as the team will be eliminated after group games. They will play their last group game against the Thunder. The team has won four matches while losing on nine occasions. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have 18 points and a net run rate of -0.219.

The Thunder lost their last two games and looked out of form. The team has dropped positions and have settled at 6th place in the points table. Thunder have won four games and lost nine matches in the competition. The team has 21 points and a net run rate of -0.016. They are coming from a loss against the Blaze and will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Western Storm’s chance of winning: 55%

Thunder’s chance of winning: 45%

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Western Storm vs Thunder Betting Tips

Thunder to score over 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Thunder is having a dismal season. They are placed at the 6th place and will play their last group game. The team opens with Alice Clark and Eve Jones currently. Jones said goodbye to Central Sparks and has played 2 games for Lancashire Thunder. The team posted the scores of 53, 38 & 9 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three games. Clark and Jones average at 11.50 & 28.50 respectively in the competition. They will be confident in the next game and score over 28 runs before their 1st wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thunder score before their 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Most Fours: Thunder 1.75 Bet on Dafabet

Western Storm vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, is a small venue, and batsmen have always enjoyed playing here. It is a favourite hunting ground for the batsmen. Bowlers have struggled to contain runs due to the ground's small size. Chasing scores has been the norm here this season, and all four games have gone to the side batting second. The side that wins the toss shall look to bowl first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day on September 7 in Taunton. The temperature will remain under 18 degrees Celsius and there is a prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Eve Jones Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Grace Johnson All-rounder Alice Clark Batter Danielle Collins Batter Darcey Carter Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder are coming from a loss against the Blaze. The team could not do well with their batting in the last game. The team bundled out for 173 runs in the game, losing the game by 24 runs.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Niamh Holland All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Natasha Wraith Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm were excellent with the ball in the last game. Despite a low score, the bowling order bundled out Sunrisers at 150 runs, winning the game by 30 runs.

Western Storm vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes, Western Storm leads the tally with four wins against the Thunder.

Thunder won- 1

Western Storm won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Western Storm vs Thunder Betting Odds

Western Storm went against the Sunrisers in the last game. Western Storm scored 180 runs before they ran out of wickets. It was a weak batting performance from the side. Emma Corney scored 29 runs whereas Amanda-Jade Wellington scored an unbeaten 45 from the lower order. However, their bowling unit compensated well in the game. They bundled out the entire Sunrisers squad at 150 runs, winning the game by 30 runs. Chloe Skelton was the best bowler with 5 wickets in the game. Ellie Anderson also picked 3 wickets.

The Thunder will not be happy after their loss in the last game. They clashed against The Blaze in the last game. Batting first, The Blaze scored 197/10 in the game. Fi Morris was excellent with the ball and bagged 6 wickets in the game. Hannah Jones took 2 wickets too. Chasing the target, the team was bundled out for 173 runs in the last game, losing it by 24 runs. Tara Norris struck an unbeaten 53 runs in the game while Grace Johnson posted 27 runs in the game.

Western Storm vs Thunder List a Cooper Associates County Ground, null Western Storm Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.737 Bet Now!

Western Storm vs Thunder Top Batters

Sophie Luff to be the top batter for Western Storm

Sophie Luff is in terrific form this season. She has struck 475 runs in 13 innings of the competition. She averages at 38.58 in the competition. She scored 76* runs in her last game against the Thunder.

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale is a terrific batter. She has smashed 497 runs in 12 games at an average of 41.41. Smale knocked 13 runs in the last game and is set to return with a thrashing innings in the next game.

Western Storm vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Chloe Skelton to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Chloe Skelton is a terrific bowler in the team. She has picked 17 wickets in 13 games. She has an economy rate of 4.85 in the competition. She took 5 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris has been very good with the ball for the Thunder in the competition, especially in the last game. She took 6 wickets in the previous outing. She has picked 16 wickets in 12 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.