Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match Prediction 2023

Andhra Pradesh and Assam are going to lock horns with each other on 24th January 2023 Tuesday at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam in Ranji Trophy Elite Group B. This will be the last league match for both these teams who have not had a very good run at the Ranji Trophy this time around. Andhra Pradesh is in the fourth spot on the points table whereas Assam is in the sixth spot.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Andhra Pradesh has not been much success in the Ranji Trophy over the years but they have performed decently this season. They have never featured in a Ranji Trophy final and might not participate this time around too but have played some good brands of cricket. They have 19 points from six games with 3 wins, 2 losses, and a draw.

Andhra Pradesh’s batting lineup has performed decently this season barring a few matches. They have found different heroes for them in every match as far as the batting is concerned. Ashwin Hebbar and Ricky Bhui have been the standout batters though, playing some exceptional classy knocks.

The bowlers of the Andhra Pradesh team have been disappointed a lot this time around as they have conceded a lot of runs in almost every match. They have not been able to control the scoring of the opponents this 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy.

The Assam team has played extremely poor cricket this time around in the Ranji Trophy as they have won just a single game till now this season. They have only 11 points from six matches, where they have won one, lost two, and drawn three. They have the same points as Delhi but are above them on the points table because of the Net Run Rate.

Assam’s batting has been below par this season as no batters than Riyan Parag have been able to score big runs consistently. He alone has helped them draw the matches and also win one. Their batting needs to step up in the coming match against Andhra Pradesh.

Their bowling department has performed much better than their batting department but it still has not been enough. There are a few bowlers who have bowled beautifully but have not been rewarded with wickets accordingly. They should continue their bowling form like this in the upcoming match.

Below is the analysis and prediction for the upcoming match between Andhra Pradesh and Assam in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B.

Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Chance of Winning

If we see the results of the previous matches of both these teams, the Andhra Pradesh team feels very strong on paper but the Assam team is not so good. Andhra Pradesh is high on confidence as they are coming into this match with a big win against Saurashtra. Assam on the other hand is coming on the back of a big loss against Tamil Nadu. We will back Andhra Pradesh in this match because they are coming in this match with an important win against a solid Saurashtra side.

Our Prediction

We think Andhra Pradesh will be the better team in this match as they have the ability to outclass Assam in all departments of the game. Considering the fact that Assam’s batting is very weak, this match could well be over before the completion of four days.

Our Prediction – Andhra Pradesh to win the match or draw.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

In the last match, Andhra Pradesh played against Saurashtra and beat them by a huge margin of 150 runs. They are high on confidence going into the last match of the season and also have momentum with them. Assam on the other hand has zero confidence as well as momentum. They are at rock bottom currently and the only way is up for them. It will be interesting to see how this clash fairs out in this tournament.

If Andhra Pradesh bats first, they can score over 400 runs in the first innings. If Assam somehow manage to bat first, they would not be able to score more than 300 runs in their first innings.

Final Prediction – Andhra Pradesh to win the match or the match could end in a draw.

Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Vishakhapatnam is a slow pitch with little patches of grass on it. Bowlers get assistance from the pitch as the match progresses as it becomes slow and cracks open up. The captains are expected to invite the other team to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather in Vizag, which is considered to be a part of Andhra Pradesh, is expected to be moderate with a chance of rain. The conditions along with the pitch will favour the bowlers more in the test match because the weather is expected to be windy which could help the bowlers swing the ball.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad – Shaik Rasheed, P Tapaswi, Manish G, S Ashish, Uppara Girinath, Karthik Raman, B Ayyappa, K Sudharshan, K V Sasikanth, Vamsi Krishna, Madhav Rayudu, L Mohan, Shoaib Md Khan, Prithvi Raj, Nitish Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Karan Shinde, Abhishek Reddy, C R Gnaneshwar, Ricky Bhui (wk), Hanuma Vihari (c).

Andhra Pradesh Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE C R Gnaneshwar Batter Abhishek Reddy Batter Nitish Reddy Batter Ricky Bhui (wk) Batter Shoaib Md Khan All-rounder Hanuma Vihari (c) Batter Karan Shinde All-rounder Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Prithvi Raj Bowler L Mohan Bowler Madhav Rayudu Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh’s team has played good cricket this tournament but has failed to win the crunch moments in some games. They have three wins, two losses, and a draw from their six games and have 19 points on the board. They won their last match against Saurashtra by a huge margin of 150 runs and have momentum with them.

Assam Player List

Assam Squad – Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, K Saikia, Ranjit Mali, Hridip Deka, Roshan Alam, Sibsankar Roy, Sunil Lachit, Sidharth Sarmah, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, S Purkayastha, Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Subham Mandal, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), G Sharma (c).

Assam Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Riyan Parag Batter S Purkayastha All-rounder Subham Mandal Batter G Sharma (c) Batter Abhishek Thakuri (wk) Batter Rishav Das Batter Rahul Hazarika All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Akash Sengupta Bowler Sidharth Sarmah Bowler Sunil Lachit Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam has performed very poorly this season and is in the sixth position in the points table in Elite Group B. They have just one win from six games and have 11 points, the same as Delhi. They are coming on the back of a big loss against Tamil Nadu. Let us see how far they can go against Andhra in this match.

Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Andhra Pradesh winning the match are 1.91 whereas in favour of Assam winning is 2.805. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Top Team Batters

For Andhra Pradesh, the top batter without any doubt is Ashwin Hebbar. It will most probably be his last match this season and we won’t be able to see more of his classy knocks this season.

Assam can bank on Riyan Parag to be their best batter as he has been in top form this season. He has made them win many matches single-handedly and has shown maturity in his batting.

Andhra Pradesh vs Assam Top Team Bowlers

Shoaib Md Khan can be trusted with the ball for Andhra Pradesh’s team. He has bowled beautifully in this tournament and has been much better than other bowlers on his team.

Assam has Akash Sengupta who can be trusted with the ball for them. He is an experienced bowler and has a lot of variety in his bowling. Let us see how he turns out in his last match of the tournament.