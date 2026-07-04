Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai will kick off their respective Ranji Trophy campaigns for the 2022-23 edition Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Mumbai and Andhra form a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai is the most successful Ranji Trophy team with over 41 titles, while Andhra on the other hand has not won any Ranji Trophy title.

Mumbai finished as the runners up in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy losing to Madhya Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh on the other hand could not make it past the group stage and won only 1 of the 3 matches played.

Here we are with our analysis of Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Mumbai is one of the most successful teams in the Ranji Trophy. The squad looks in good touch. They had a great run last season, finishing as the runners-up

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand did not make it past the group stage. They are a tough opponent, but Mumbai is clearly the better of the two teams.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Mumbai with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the overall form.

Our Prediction

Mumbai, the runners up of the previous Ranji Trophy season, will have an upper hand on their opponent Andhra Pradesh. Even though AP will be playing in their backyard, Mumbai has an experienced squad to handle various challenges. Hence, we back to Mumbai to win this match.

Our prediction - Mumbai Win/Draw

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Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Team Mumbai looks in great touch. They are performing in all departments. The squad looks well-balanced and in peak form. They had a decent run in the Vijay Hazare trophy too.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand, need to look for balance in their squad and needs their batsman to fire up.

We expect an intense four-day play and the match to end in a draw. However, Mumbai is expected to take the first innings lead and gain more points in this match.

We expect a double chance - Mumbai Win/Draw.

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The Indian wickets offer good help to the spinners. As the match progresses, the pitch with all its wear and tear will offer more assistance to spinners. Batters might find it difficult to score runs, especially in the fourth innings. Hence, it is a wise decision to bat first after winning the toss. Remember, first innings victory is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches.

Weather Report

The weather at Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh is expected to be partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 25*C and winds at 16 km/hr. The seamers might get some swing with the new ball.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad - Hanuma VIhari ©, Ricky Bhui, S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Upara Girinath, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Lalit Mohan, Madhav Rayudu, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Shaikh Rashid, Abhishekh Reddy, KV Shashikanth, Sohaib Khan, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamshi Krishna

Andhra Pradeshpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hanuma Vihari Captain Ricky Bhui batsman Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler CR Gnaneshwar Batsman Ashwin Hebbar Batsman NItish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Karan Shinde Batsman Lalit Mohan Bowler Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler S Ashish Bowler

Andhra PradeshTeam Form

Andhra Pradesh will be led by Hanuma VIhari. Vihari along with Ricky Bhui will shoulder the responsibility of the batting lineup for Andhra. Vihari has been phenomenal in the tests for the Indian national team.

S Ashish and KV Sasikanth will take charge of the bowling line for Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Team needs to find momentum early on in the tournament. The team has only won 1 of the last 5 matches which is not a good signal. Overall, the squad looks settled and up for a tough fight.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Squad - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI

Sarfaraz Khan is back in the squad. SuryaKumar Yadav will be joining from the second half of the season.

Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Hardik Tamore All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Museer Khan Bowler Arman Jaffer Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Royston Dias All-rounder

Mumbai Team Form

Ajinkya and his men have the potential to turn things around. Mumbai finished as runners up last time and they will be eager to make it all the way this season. The opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal looks solid. They will be supported by Indian Veteran Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order.

The bowling attack will be managed by Tushar Deshpande. Shams Mulani is a player to watch out for. He has been phenomenal with both the bat and ball for Mumbai.

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Mumbai to win the game is 1.25, while for Andhra Pradesh it's 2.10. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Team Batsman

Sarfaraz Khan has been amazing for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy. Last season he accumulated over 1750 runs at a healthy average of 58. He can top score for Mumbai in this match.

CR Gnaneshwar is the man to watch out for Andhra Pradesh. He has over 589 runs from last season with a decent average of 38. He needs to get going if AP are to seriously challenge Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai Top Team Bowlers

Shams Mulani has performed exceptionally for Mumbai with both bat and ball. He can take more than 3 wickets in the game.

KV Sasikanth is our top pick from the Andhra Pradesh camp. Expect him to take two or more wickets in the match.