Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh is all set to play against Saurashtra in their 6th group stage match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on 17th January 2023 in Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Both of these teams are a part of Elite Group B with 6 other teams.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

This has been a decent season for the Andhra Pradesh team as they have 2 wins and 2 losses in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Out of the 5 matches they have played, they have lost 2 and drawn only one in the previous game against Delhi. They are in the 4th rank of the points table with 13 points from five games.

Their previous match was a draw against Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium playing just one inning in the entire match. They started the match well as they declared their first innings at 459 runs after losing 9 wickets. They showed complete teamwork in the first innings as 5 batsmen from Andhra Pradesh scored more than 50 runs. Hanuma Vihari was the top run-scorer for his team with 85 runs knock. CR Gnaneshwar and Srikar Bharat also scored 81 and 80 runs respectively in the first innings.

Delhi too declared their innings at 488 runs on the last day of the match and soon after that, the match was drawn. Nitish Reddy bowled phenomenally well for Andhra Pradesh with his 3/90 runs in 32 overs. Shoaib Md Khan and Lalith Mohan also bowled well in the previous match against Delhi and picked 2 wickets each.

Saurashtra on the other hand is sitting at the top of the points table after 5 matches and 3 consecutive wins in the group stage. They are the only unbeaten team in this tournament till now as they have won 3 and drawn the other two games that they have played this tournament. They have a total of 26 points in the points table.

In their previous match, Saurashtra destroyed Hyderabad as they beat them by an inning and 57 runs. Hyderabad batting first was bowled out for just 79 runs the lowest first-inning score this season, thanks to the remarkable fast bowling from Jaydev Unadkat, DA Jadeja and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya. In the first innings of Saurashtra, they made 327 before getting bundled out by Hyderabad. Hyderabad was again all out for just 191 runs and couldn’t even come close to Saurashtra’s first-innings score even after playing f 2 innings in the game.

Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson were Saurashtra’s best batters in their last encounter of the Ranji Trophy. All the other batsmen have also put in crucial runs and complemented these two well. With the return of Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara, this team is looking far stronger than ever. DA Jadeja has bowled amazingly this tournament so far.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the upcoming Saurashtra vs Andhra Pradesh match in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on 17th January 2023.

Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Saurashtra is going to play with home advantage against Andhra Pradesh. The winning momentum is also with Saurashtra and is looking deadly. Considering all these factors into play, we would like to put this match in favour of Saurashtra with a winning percentage of 80/20 against Andhra Pradesh.

Our Prediction

Given the recent performances and the form of Saurashtra, there’s nothing wrong to predict Saurashtra as the winner of this match. Saurashtra will be in the dominant position the whole match unless Andhra Pradesh produces some mystical team performance.

Our Prediction - Saurashtra to win the game.

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Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2023

Saurashtra is once again expected to go all in and put up a great show for the viewers against Andhra Pradesh with their captain Jaydev Unadkat in red-hot form and batting line-up looking rock solid.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand has 2 more games left in the tournament and to be in the top two spots of the points table they will have to win their remaining 2 matches against Saurashtra and Assam. They can only hope to win their 2 remaining matches and for the other top 3 teams to lose in their 2 remaining games.

If Saurashtra bats first, expect the first innings score to be around 320-350 whereas if Andhra Pradesh bats first the first innings score would be around 250-280.

Final Prediction – Saurashtra to win the forthcoming game.

Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot is usually flat giving an advantage to the batsmen in the match. The ball is expected to come onto the bat easily and the bowlers can get help from the bounce to play through the line of the ball.

The team winning the toss should opt to bat first on this surface

Weather Report

The temperature forecast at Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajkot is expected to be around 26°C which is perfect for a match of cricket. The wind current will offer some help to the bowlers early on in the first innings. There are no chances of rain hence we do not expect a loss of overs for the upcoming game of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad – Shoaib Md Khan, S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Upara Girinath, C R Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Lalit Mohan, Madhav Rayudu, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Shaikh Rashid, Abhishekh Reddy, V K Shashikanth, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamshi Krishna, Ricky Bhui, K S Bharat, Hanuma Vihari (c)

Andhra Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hanuma Vihari (c) Batter Karan Shinde Batter Abhishek Reddy Batter K S Bharat (wk) Batter CR Gnaneshwar Batter Nitish Reddy All-rounder Ricky Bhui Bowler K V Shashikanth Batter Shoaib Md Khan Bowler Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has had ups and downs in the tournament so far with 2 wins and 2 losses. They are almost on the verge of being eliminated from this season’s Ranji Trophy race. They need to outperform Saurashtra and Assam to survive in the tournament. It will take a remarkable effort from their side to beat Saurashtra.

Captain Hanuma Vihari would once again need to step up and score runs for his team as seen in the last game against Delhi. Nitish Reddy needs to continue his top-notch bowling form in order to make his team win their 3rd match of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad - Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), D A Jadeja, Y Dodiya, Chetan Sakariya, K Patel, Snell Patel, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora, Jay Gohil, Harvik Desai

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Harvik Desai Batter Sheldon Jackson Batsman Chirag Jani Bowler DA Jadeja Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Jay Gohil Batter Devang Karamta Bowler Arpit Vasavada Batter Samarth Vyas Batter

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has played some really good cricket till now in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. They have won against almost every team in the tournament and haven’t lost a single game in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. They would hope to continue their form and reach the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy after defeating Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The trophy can be Saurashtra’s if they continue with this form.

Captain Jaydev Unadkat came back to lead his team after playing for India in the Test series. He took 3 wickets in the first innings itself and finished the game with 6 wickets to his name. He is also getting great support from DA Jadeja in the bowling attack. Harvik Desai has handled the batting department well and would want to continue his form against Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Andhra Pradesh winning the game is 2.74, while for Saurashtra it is 1.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsman

Hanuma Vihari will once again be the batter to watch out for from Andhra Pradesh’s perspective. He would be looking for a big score in this match.

Harvik Desai is expected to be Saurashtra’s best batter in this match as well.

Andhra Pradesh vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowlers

Nitish Reddy is our top bowler pick from Andhra Pradesh’s camp. He can pick four or more wickets in the match. Saurashtra will have to do some extra preparations in order to face this bowler.

All eyes once again will be on Jaydev Unadkat as he will once again look to dismiss the opponent’s batting line-up during the initial stage.